Statewide Historic Preservation Planning in Pennsylvania



Statewide historic preservation plans are a guide for planning and decision making. They are intended to encourage broad participation in planning for historic and cultural resources, identify the challenges unique to each state, outline realistic goals to meet those challenges, and inspire communities, agencies, organizations, and individuals to action.

While the State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPOs) take the lead in developing the plan, the plan itself is the result of collaboration. In Pennsylvania, PA SHPO directs the commonwealth’s statewide historic preservation planning process.

Pennsylvania’s statewide historic preservation plan and the process to develop the plan satisfies PA SHPO’s preservation planning obligations as set forth under the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended and the Pennsylvania History Code.

Planning for Preservation in Pennsylvania



Pennsylvania’s current statewide plan, #PreservationHappensHere, will expire in December 2024.



The National Park Service requires that State Historic Preservation Offices have an approved plan in place at all times as part of the federal funding requirements. This means that the planning process for the next plan begins about a year before the current one expires.



In Pennsylvania, developing a statewide historic preservation plan is a process that can be broken down into four major steps before a plan is ready to be published:



Survey : PA SHPO used two surveys—one scientific and one unscientific—to collect information to inform the statewide plan.

: PA SHPO used two surveys—one scientific and one unscientific—to collect information to inform the statewide plan. Outreach : Outreach is one of the most important activities in the statewide planning process. Engagement events (in-person and virtual), interviews, online questionnaires, and a wikimap were used to connect with Pennsylvanians.

: Outreach is one of the most important activities in the statewide planning process. Engagement events (in-person and virtual), interviews, online questionnaires, and a wikimap were used to connect with Pennsylvanians. Analysis : Data from the surveys, outreach, census, and other sources is analyzed to inforn the themes, issues, and action agenda.

: Data from the surveys, outreach, census, and other sources is analyzed to inforn the themes, issues, and action agenda. Report: Reviewing and publishing the statewide plan is the final step in the planning process.

Pennsylvania's Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, 2025-2035

PA SHPO submitted the final draft of the statewide historic preservation plan for 2025 to 2035 to the National Park Service for approval in November 2024.

Historic Preservation: The Keystone of Community (DRAFT)

The following materials are supporting documents referenced in the statewide plan:

Pennsylvania was divided into nine regions to assist with plan engagement, outreach, and data analysis. Summaries for each region provide a breakdown of demographic data, assessment of cultural resources, and regional survey results.