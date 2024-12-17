

The Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office



The Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is part of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC). The PHMC is the Commonwealth's official history agency, and the Executive Director is designated as the State Historic Preservation Officer. Oversight of the PHMC is provided by a board of Commissioners appointed by the Governor.





Submission Notice

Please Note: By submitting materials with respect to state or federal historic preservation programs administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), you grant to the PHMC the rights to: