Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    ​​​​​PHMC Annual Reports

    The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Created in 1945, PHMC is responsible for the collection, preservation, and interpretation of Pennsylvania’s heritage, which we accomplish through the Pennsylvania State Archives, The State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, the Bureau of Management Services, and 23 historical sites and museums. The responsibilities of PHMC, which are based in the Pennsylvania Constitution, are further defined in the History Code and the Administrative Code. 

    PHMC Annual Report Cornwall Iron Furnace

    PHMC Annual Reports

    PHMC 2023-2024 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2022-2023 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2021-2022 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2020-2021 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2019 - 2020 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2018-2019 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2017 - 2018 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2019 - 2020 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2015-2016 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2014-2015 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2019 - 2020 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2012-2013 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2011-2012 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2019 - 2020 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2009-2010 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2008-2009 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2007-2008 Annual Report

    PHMC Annual Report

    PHMC 2006-2007 Annual Report

    PHMC By The Numbers