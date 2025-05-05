Announcement for Pharmacist License Applicants

At the June 28, 2018 Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy (Board) Meeting, the Board voted to waive the requirement that Pharm.D. graduates of schools of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) earn at least 500 intern hours outside of their academic program. This means that the 1,500 intern hours required for licensure as a pharmacist may be earned through an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy’s Pharm.D. program and these graduates are no longer required to earn 500 intern hours outside of the school’s academic program.

Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.

DEA Form 106

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.

Announcements

Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid



Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

Act 147 of 2022 - Expedited Partner Therapy Act (PDF)



PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Transition Announcement (PDF)

Revised USP Compounding Standards

New Compounding Regulations (PDF)

Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-MAP (PDF)

Evidence-Based Prescribing: Tools You Can Use to Fight the Opioid Epidemic (PDF)

Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties (PDF)

Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

Continuing Education Requirements for Pharmacist License Renewal (PDF)

DHS Training for Electronic Enrollment in CHIP

Opioid Education for Pharmacist Applications and Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)

Naloxone Information

Amendment to Board Regulations for Naloxone Dispensing

Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)

Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention - Standing Order DOH-003-2023 (PDF)

Other

Special Notice - Act 8 of 2015 - AAI Professional Liability Insurance Requirement (PDF)

Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding Licensure Verifications (PDF)

NPLEx - National Precursor Log Exchange

Patient Safety Continuing Education Required (PDF)



DEA Rescheduling Hydrocodone Products (PDF)

FDA to Take Action (PDF)

NABP

Pennsylvania's New Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Notice - Act 65 of 202e Expungement Provisions (PDF)

Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

Elder Financial Abuse Prevention (PDF)