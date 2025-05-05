Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pharmacy Board Meetings

    See upcoming and past Pharmacy Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted. 

    Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​​ - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building.  All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Pharmacy meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID: 151 213 28#

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7156 for specific location information.

    Current Agenda - Amended (PDF)

    2025 Schedule

    January 21
    March 3
    April 29
    June 17
    July 29
    August 26

    *NEW* September 3 - Special Meeting (1pm) - Virtual and In Person

    Location:  801 Arch St, 5th Floor, Ste 505, Philadelphia, PA 19017

    Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Pharmacy meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID: 151 213 28#

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    October 7
    December 2

    2026 Schedule

    February 24
    April 28
    July 7
    August 25
    October 20
    December 22

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 