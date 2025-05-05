All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.



Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​​ - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.



Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Pharmacy meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID: 151 213 28#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7156 for specific location information.

Current Agenda - Amended (PDF)

2025 Schedule

January 21

March 3

April 29

June 17

July 29

August 26

*NEW* September 3 - Special Meeting (1pm) - Virtual and In Person

Location: 801 Arch St, 5th Floor, Ste 505, Philadelphia, PA 19017

October 7

December 2

2026 Schedule



February 24

April 28

July 7

August 25

October 20

December 22





Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.