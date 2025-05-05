An individual who is registered with the Board as a pharmacy technician and may assist in the practice of pharmacy under the direct and immediate personal supervision of a licensed pharmacist.

Degree Requirement:

A high school diploma or GED Credential

AND

Complete a Board-approved pharmacy technician training program as defined in Board Regulations § 27.702. Pharmacy technician training programs.

Examination Requirement:

None

Experience (For Grandfathering Only):

If an applicant for a pharmacy technician registration has practiced for at least 1 year between January 29, 2019, and January 29, 2021, the pharmacy technician applicant may be registered even if they do not possess a high school diploma and have not completed a Board-approved pharmacy technician program.

For an applicant to qualify for registration as a pharmacy technician through grandfathering, they must submit an application for licensure prior to June 28, 2026.

Continuing Education:

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$30 – Pharmacist Technician Registration

$15 – Pharmacist Technician Registration (Conversion from Pharmacy Technician Trainee) *

*Must have an active Pharmacist Technician Trainee Registration in good standing to qualify

License Renewal Fee:

$70

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.