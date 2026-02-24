Annville, PA – Pennsylvanians filing their 2025 state income tax returns can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel, veterans and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Fund and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Both trust funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families across the commonwealth. One-hundred percent of the tax refund donations received go to the recipients of these trust funds.

Pennsylvanians interested in donating should refer to the 2025 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return Instructions (PA-40 IN).

“Year after year, Pennsylvanians demonstrate their deep commitment to our veterans, active military and their families through the generous donations made to support DMVA’s grant programs,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We are truly grateful for this continued generosity. These contributions are vital, as they ensure that people who have sacrificed so much for our country can access critical support when unexpected hardships arise.”

Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP):

The MFRAP helps Pennsylvania service members and their families by providing financial assistance to those with a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

Examples of how MFRAP grants helped service members in 2025 include the following:

A service member was on active duty overseas when their home sustained major fire damage. With assistance from the Red Cross, the service member was able to return home. Their partner and two adult children with disabilities remain in a local hotel while awaiting an insurance determination. A $5,000 grant was approved to help cover living expenses during this period.

A service member experienced financial hardship due to recent medical expenses that were not fully covered by health insurance. A $5,000 grant was approved to help offset these additional costs.

While a service member was on active duty overseas, their spouse faced a major sewer repair at the family home. A $5,000 grant was approved to assist with the repair expenses.

A service member encountered significant financial hardship due to a complex clerical error during the transition to a new military pay system, resulting in no pay for more than eight months and accumulation of overdue bills. A $5,000 grant was approved to assist with past-due expenses.

Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on federal or state active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, Space Force or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.



All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance up to four years after a medical discharge.



Reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active-duty tour.



The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members. Applicants must show that they have a direct and immediate financial need because of circumstances beyond their control.

Since the MFRAP began in 2006, individuals have donated more than $2.25 million through private donations or when filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns. As of 2026, more than $1.1 million in donations have been granted out to service members and their families in need.

In addition to a donation on the state Personal Income Tax form, contributions can be made directly by sending a check to DMVA-MFRAP, Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038, or online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate. Donations are tax deductible to the extent authorized by federal law.

To learn more, visit MFRAP Grants.

Veterans’ Trust Fund:

The VTF provides funding to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families. The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The fund also assists individual veterans and their families with temporary need for assistance with necessities of living.

Since the VTF grant program began in 2013, a total of $18.6 million has been awarded to veterans and veterans’ organizations across Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who make voluntary donations when filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns, as well as when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations, purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates, purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates, or by making private donations.

Private donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: DMVA-VTF, Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038.



To learn more, visit Veterans' Trust Fund.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.





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