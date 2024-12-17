Apply for Military Family Relief Assistance

Eligibility
- Active duty for 30+ days in the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard, or any Armed Forces Reserve component.
- Active duty for 30+ days in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, or Space Force.
- State active duty for 30+ days in emergencies or under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.
- Members in good standing of the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard or any Armed Forces Reserve component for three years after 30+ days of active duty, with financial need related to that service.
- Former service members discharged for medical reasons related to duty, for four years after discharge, with financial need linked to their service, personal emergencies, or duty-related disabilities.
- Relatives of eligible service members may qualify under certain conditions.
- To apply for MFRAP, get forms online or contact DMVA, MFRAP, Bldg. 9-26, FTIG, Annville, PA 17003-5002, or visit PNG Family Assistance Centers.
Examples of families in need of assistance
- A sudden loss of income, property, or support tied to military service or urgent personal situations.
- An emergency need for childcare without the necessary funds.
- A disaster, either natural or man-made, creating a need for basic necessities.
- The death or severe illness of a close family member requiring urgent travel or accommodation, with no funds available. Servicemembers overseas must first seek military assistance for emergency travel before applying to PA MFRAP. They need a statement from their command (lieutenant colonel or higher) explaining the unavailability of assistance.
- Urgent circumstances are extraordinary situations preventing servicemembers from meeting basic living needs for themselves or their dependents. This includes disasters, losing a home or job, disability, or serious illness.
How to apply
Each application is checked for eligibility and need. Then, it's sent to the PA MFRAP Fund Committee for approval. No application is guaranteed approval. Processing can take as little as 48 hours. This grant is designed to help you and your family.
You can mail your application to:
DMVA MFRAP
Building 9-26 FTIG
Annville, PA 17003-5002.
Or, to speed up the process, you can fax your application and documents to 717-861-9084.
Contact us
You can contact us by phone phone at: 717-861-8910, toll-free at 1-866-292-7201, or you can email us.