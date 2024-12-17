Apply for Military Family Relief Assistance

Each application is checked for eligibility and need. Then, it's sent to the PA MFRAP Fund Committee for approval. No application is guaranteed approval. Processing can take as little as 48 hours. This grant is designed to help you and your family.

You can mail your application to:

DMVA MFRAP

Building 9-26 FTIG

Annville, PA 17003-5002.

Or, to speed up the process, you can fax your application and documents to 717-861-9084.