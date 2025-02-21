Pennsylvanians filing their 2024 personal state income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel, veterans and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP) and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Both programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvanians interested in donating should refer to the 2024 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return Instructions (PA-40 IN) .

“Pennsylvanians are always supportive of our veterans and that shines through every year with the many donations received in support of DMVA’s grant programs,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We are thankful to everyone for their generosity. Without proper funding for these programs, many of our veterans and their families would not receive much-needed assistance in times of unforeseen crisis.”

Military Family Relief Assistance Program:

The MFRAP helps Pennsylvania service members and their families by providing financial assistance to those with a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

Examples of how MFRAP grants helped service members in 2024 include the following:

A service member was on active duty overseas while their spouse and minor child remained at home. The home was damaged by a severe storm causing immediate, costly repairs to the roof. A grant was approved for $3,500 to assist with the repairs.

A service member was on active duty, deployed overseas. The spouse, home with a 5-year-old child, was injured at work and receiving only 60% pay. The unexpected gap in family income caused significant financial strain. A grant was approved for $5,000.

A service member with a spouse and six children had recently been ordered to active duty. The family vehicle experienced engine trouble leaving the spouse with no family transportation. The need for repairs created severe financial strain. A grant was approved for $4,168.

Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, Space Force or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.



All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance up to four years after a medical discharge.



Reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active-duty tour.



The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members. Applicants must show that they have a direct and immediate financial need because of circumstances beyond their control.

Since the MFRAP began in 2006, individuals have donated more than $2.23 million through private donations or when filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns. As of 2025, more than $1.05 million in donations has been granted out to service members and their families in need.

In addition to a donation on the state Personal Income Tax form, contributions can be made directly by sending a check to DMVA-MFRAP, Building 9-26 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003, or online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate. Donations are tax deductible to the extent authorized by federal law.

To learn more, visit MFRAP Grants.

Veterans’ Trust Fund:

The VTF provides funding to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families. The VTF will issue grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The fund can assist veterans in need of shelter and with necessities of living.

Since the VTF grant program began in 2013, a total of $8.17 million has been awarded to organizations across Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations, purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates, purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates, or making private donations.

Private donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: DMVA-Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.



To learn more, visit Veterans' Trust Fund Grants.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

https://x.com/padmva.









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