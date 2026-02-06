Harrisburg, PA – The Department of General Services’ Bureau of Vehicle Management is set to host its February Commonwealth Vehicle Auction, featuring approximately 400 used vehicles available to the public. The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10th, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, located at 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

Included in this month’s lineup are retired state police vehicles, 4-wheel drive SUVs, pickups, and utility vehicles from top brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep, along with sedans, minivans, and seized vehicles from law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and the in-person preview of vehicles begin Saturday, February 7th, and run through Monday, February 9th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There is no registration on the day of the sale. Cash will not be accepted for registration.

Buyers must make purchases with cash or certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Cox Automotive.”

The February auction is the first auction scheduled for 2026. For more information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of what vehicles, visit the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

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