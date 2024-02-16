Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced the appointment of Susan Silver Cohen as Chair and Emmai Alaquiva as Vice Chair of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA). Cohen succeeds Jeffrey Parks, who served as PCA's Chair since 2016.



“On behalf of the Council and staff, we are excited for Chair Cohen and Vice Chair Alaquiva to lead the PCA and we are grateful for the steady and committed leadership of Jeffrey Parks and Jeffrey Gabel – which has positioned us to move forward with intentionality and impact," said Karl Blischke, Executive Director of the PCA. “We look forward to further expanding our investments in Pennsylvania's $28.6 billion creative sector as it is increasingly recognized for its critical role in enhancing and supporting our communities' vibrancy, livability and competitiveness."

Throughout her career, Cohen, who is a resident of Harrisburg, has served in a number of positions, including Executive Director of the PA House of Representative's Bipartisan Management Committee, Press Secretary for the PA Historical and Museum Commission, and as a freelance writer for numerous publications, including the New York Times Magazine and the Patriot-News.

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, as highlighting the creativity of Pennsylvanians has always been important to me," said Cohen. “I look forward to working with staff and the public to emphasize our Commonwealth's creative industry and to develop an awareness of what art and creative industry can bring to every community."

Cohen's primary involvement with the arts community began in 1977 as Founder and Director of Women in the Arts (WIA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to highlighting the creativity of women across Pennsylvania. WIA's month-long, statewide celebration was held annually at the State Museum of Pennsylvania and included a juried art/craft/photography exhibit, as well as music, dance and theatre performances, film competition, and a variety of workshops, all free and open to the public.

In addition to her professional résumé and freelance work, until recently, Cohen participated in Drexel University's Storylab. Cohen attended Syracuse University and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hofstra University, and a master's degree from Penn State University, Harrisburg.

Emmai Alaquiva has served as a member of the Council since 2018. Alaquiva succeeds long-time Vice Chair, Jeffrey Gabel, who recently retired as leader of the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, PA. Alaquiva is the founder and head of the Emmy Award-winning, full-service multimedia agency, Ya Momz House, in Pittsburgh, PA.

“To serve as Vice Chair of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is an amazing honor," said Alaquiva. “This significant opportunity can only be measured in gratitude through dedicated service as I work for the Commonwealth in a continued effort to strengthen our diverse art communities while broadening the vitality of our robust region."

Alaquiva is a nationally recognized and highly respected member of the digital media world and Pittsburgh community. Alaquiva's wide range of work includes contributions to Jay Z's Book of HOV exhibition, and annual artistic and production contributions to the Roots Picnic, in Philadelphia. Recently, he was selected to exhibit a new series of his artwork, as a featured artist on the lifestyle and retail campus of Bakery Square, in Pittsburgh's East End.

In 2022, while serving as an artist in residence at August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Alaquiva created OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys, an interactive, multimedia exhibit that addresses the trauma and healing of mothers who have lost their sons to systemic violence. In 2020, Alaquiva co-created with his daughter, Unspeakable, a Black Lives Matter PSA for the deaf, which was featured on national media, including Good Morning America. He resides in Pittsburgh with his family.

PCA supports jobs, builds communities, inspires lifelong learning, promotes the Commonwealth, and sparks innovation through its portfolio of funding opportunities. The PCA reaches all 67 counties in Pennsylvania through its investments in arts and cultural production, creative placemaking, accessibility, capacity building, arts in education, and the growth and sustainability of creative small businesses and creative entrepreneurs.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, visit the agency website or follow PCA on Facebook or LinkedIn.