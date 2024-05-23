The .gov means its official.

Chester County Revolutionary War Militia
1st Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. John Hannum
3rd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Hannum
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Birmingham Township
|1st Company:
|4th Company:
|East Bradford Township
|2nd Company:
|5th Company:
|West Kennett Township
|3rd Company:
|6th Company:
|New Garden Township
|4th Company:
|3rd Company:
|East Kennett Township
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|Pennsbury Township
|6th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Newlin Township
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|West Bradford Township
|8th Company:
|1st Company:
2nd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Evan Evans
5th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John McDowell
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Londonderry Township
|1st Company:
|7th Company:
|London Grove Township
|2nd Company:
|4th Company:
|West Nottingham Township
|3rd Company:
|1st Company:
|New London Township
|4th Company:
|5th Company:
|East Nottingham Township
|5th Company:
|8th Company:
|Lower Oxford Township
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Upper Oxford Township
|7th Company:
|2nd Company:
|London Britain Township
|8th Company:
|3rd Company:
3rd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Caleb Davis
6th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Caleb Davis
- Lt. Col. (George Pierce)
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Ridley Township
|1st Company:
|7th Company:
|Lower Darby Township
|2nd Company:
|5th Company:
|Upper Darby Township
|3rd Company:
|8th Company:
|Haverford Township
|4th Company:
|1st Company:
|Tinicum Township
|5th Company:
|4th Company:
|Springfield-Marple
|6th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Providence Township
|7th Company:
|6th Company:
|Newton-Marple
|8th Company:
|2nd Company:
4th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William Evans
2nd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Thomas Bull
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Upper Coventry Township
|1st Company:
|Upper Coventry Township
|3rd Company:
|Pikeland Township
|2nd Company:
|Pikeland Township
|8th Company:
|3rd Company:
|East Nantmeal Township
|1st Company:
|Pikeland Township
|4th Company:
|Lower Pikeland Township
|6th Company:
|Vincent Township
|5th Company:
|West Vincent Township
|7th Company:
|6th Company:
|East Nantmeal Township
|2nd Company:
|7th Company:
|Lower Coventry Township
|4th Company:
|8th Company:
|Lower Vincent
|5th Company:
5th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Richard Thomas
- Col. John Bartholomew (1779)
4th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Bartholomew
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Radnor Township
|1st Company:
|8th Company:
|Willistown
|2nd Company:
|1st Company:
|West Whiteland, North Goshen Township
|3rd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Tredyffrin Township
|4th Company:
|6th Company:
|East Whiteland Township
|5th Company:
|4th Company:
|Charlestown
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|Easttown
|7th Company:
|5th Company:
|Goshen Township
|8th Company:
|3rd Company:
6th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Thomas Taylor
7th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. George Pierce
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Chester Township
|1st Company:
|6th Company:
|Concord Township (1777)
Concord and Bethel Township (1780)
|2nd Company:
|4th Company:
|Edgmont Township
|3rd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Bethel Township (9th Company, 1777)
Middletown (1st Company, 1777 and 4th Company, 1780)
|9th Company:
|4th Company:
|Chichester Township
|5th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Thornberry Township
|6th Company:
|5th Company:
|Aston Township
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Westown Township
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
7th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William Gibbons
- Col. John Gardner (1778)
1st Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Gardner
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Township (if known)
|Company
|1st Company:
|West Nantmeal Township
|1st Company (was in 7th Battalion 1777-1780):
|2nd Company:
|West Nantmeal Township
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Uwchlan Township
|3rd Company:
|Eastern East Caln Township
|4th Company:
|West Nantmeal and East Caln Townships
|4th Company:
|Northern East Caln Township
|5th Company:
|East Caln Township
|8th Company:
|6th Company:
|Lower East Caln Township
|5th Company:
|7th Company:
|West Nantmeal Township
|6th Company:
|8th Company:
|Lower Uwchlan Township
|7th Company:
8th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Patterson Bell
8th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Matthew Boyd
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Township (if known)
|Company
|1st Company:
|West Caln Township
|1st Company:
|Sadsbury Township
|2nd Company:
|Sadsbury Township
|3rd Company:
|East Fallowfield Township?
|3rd Company:
|East Fallowfield Township
|2nd Company:
|Lower East Caln Township
|4th Company:
|West Caln Township
|8th Company:
|West Fallowfield Township
|5th Company:
|West Fallowfield Township
|7th Company:
|6th Company:
|West Fallowfield-Sadsbury Township
|6th Company:
|West Marlborough Township
|7th Company:
|West Marlborough Township
|4th Company:
|8th Company:
|East Marlborough Township
|5th Company:
