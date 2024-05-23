The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Chester County Revolutionary War Militia

    1st Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. John Hannum

    3rd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Hannum
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Birmingham Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Edward Simonson
    • Capt. James Anderson (1778)
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Edward Simonson
    East Bradford Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Underwood
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Strud (Strode) (died 1781)
    West Kennett Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Walter?
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. John Craig
    New Garden Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Miller (refused to serve)
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. William Whitesides (appointed 1780-1782)
    East Kennett Township5th Company:
    • Capt. John Craig
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. John Craig (1780-1782)
    Pennsbury Township6th Company:
    • Capt. William Craif
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Mendenhall (1780-1782)
    Newlin Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Robert Cowen
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Luckie (1780-1782)
    West Bradford Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Buffington
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Carpenter

    2nd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Evan Evans

    5th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John McDowell
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Londonderry Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Ramsey
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. David Crosby
    London Grove Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Allen Cuningham
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Francis Williamson
    West Nottingham Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Ephraim Blackburn
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Ephraim Blackburn
    New London Township4th Company:
    • Capt. John McKee
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. David Corray
    East Nottingham Township5th Company:
    • Capt.Joseph Gardner
    • Capt. John Bryan (1779)
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Bryan
    Lower Oxford Township6th Company:
    • Capt. David Hays
    • Capt. James Fulton (1778)
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. David Hays
    Upper Oxford Township7th Company:
    • Capt. John Kinkaid
    • Capt. William Armstrong (1778)
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Kinkaid
    London Britain Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Evans
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Robert Correy

    3rd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Caleb Davis

    6th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Caleb Davis
    • Lt. Col. (George Pierce)
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Ridley Township1st Company:
    • Capt. William Price
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. William Price (1780)
    Lower Darby Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Rudolph
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. William Smith (1780-1781)
    • Capt. Lt. Nathaniel Smith (1782)
    Upper Darby Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Boas Mattews
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. William Kirk
    Haverford Township4th Company:
    • Capt. William Brookes
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. John Lindsay (1780-1782)
    Tinicum Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Nicholas Deihle
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Lewis Trimble (1780)
    • Capt. John Quandril (1781-1782
    Springfield-Marple6th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Lewis
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Curtis Lownes (1780-1782)
    Providence Township7th Company:
    • Capt. William Maddock
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Jonathan Vernon (1780-1782)
    Newton-Marple8th Company:
    • Capt. Hugh Jones?
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Hugh Jones (1780)
    • Capt. John Quinn (1781-early 1782)
    • Capt. Hezekiah Camp (1782)

    4th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William Evans

    2nd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Thomas Bull
    17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyTownship (if known)Company
    Upper Coventry Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Hiester
    		Upper Coventry Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. James Carrell (1780)
    • Capt. John Cummings (1782)
    Pikeland Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. George Irish (Eirig)
    		Pikeland Township8th Company:
    • Capt. George Eyry (1780-1782)
     3rd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Wilson
    		East Nantmeal Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Beatty (1780-1782)
    Pikeland Township4th Company:
    • Capt. John Snider
    		Lower Pikeland Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Snyder (1780-1782)
    Vincent Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Barber
    		West Vincent Township7th Company:
    • Capt. James Barber
     6th Company:
    • Capt. John McKee
    		East Nantmeal Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Griffith (1780-1782)
    • Capt. Foulkirth (1783)
     7th Company:
    • Capt. William -----
    		Lower Coventry Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Benjamin Brumback (1780-1782)
    • Capt. John Shull (1782)
     8th Company:
    • Capt. Boylan (1779)
    • Capt. Griffith (1779)
    • Michael Cypher (1779)
    		Lower Vincent5th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Holman

    5th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Richard Thomas
    • Col. John Bartholomew (1779)

    4th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Bartholomew
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Radnor Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Mordecai Morgan
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. Mordecai Morgan (1780-1782)
    Willistown2nd Company:
    • Capt. Owen Brooks
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. John Harris (1780-1782)
    West Whiteland, North Goshen Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Evan Anderson
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Evan Anderson
    Tredyffrin Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Jonathan Rowland
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Jonathan Rowland (1780-1781)
    • Capt. David Wilson (1782)
    East Whiteland Township5th Company:
    • Capt.William Harris
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. William Harris (1780-1782)
    Charlestown6th Company:
    • Capt. William Bodly
    • Capt. Sampson Thomas
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Sampson Thomas (1780)
    • Capt. Samuel Roberts (1782)
    Easttown7th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Vanleer
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Israel Moore (1780-1781)
    • Capt. John Jenkins (1782)
    Goshen Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Johnson
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Johnson (1780-1781)
    • Capt. Alexander Boggs (1782)

    6th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Thomas Taylor

    7th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. George Pierce
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Chester Township1st Company:
    • Capt. David Cowpland
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Edward Vernon (1780)
    • Capt. James Dinning (1782)
    Concord Township (1777)
    Concord and Bethel Township (1780)    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Daniel McCoy
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Alexander Lockhard
    Edgmont Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Robert McAfee
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Black (1780-1782)
    • Capt. Daniel Calvert (1782)
    • (Robert McCaffey elected 1780)
    Bethel Township (9th Company, 1777)
    Middletown (1st Company, 1777 and 4th Company, 1780)    		9th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Trimble
    1st Company:
    • Capt. John Pitt (1780-1782)
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. John Hunter
    Chichester Township5th Company:
    • Capt. unknown
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Flowers (1780)
    • Capt. James Huston (1782)
    Thornberry Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Hugh Reed
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Hugh Reed (1780-1782)
    Aston Township7th Company:
    • Capt. James Thompso
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. James McClaskey (1780-1782)
    Westown Township8th Company:
    • Capt. John Hunt
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. James Ramage (1780)
    • Capt. Thomas Taylor (1780-1782)

    7th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William Gibbons
    • Col. John Gardner (1778)

    1st Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Gardner
    17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyTownship (if known)Company
     1st Company:
    • Capt. William Scott
    		West Nantmeal Township1st Company (was in 7th Battalion 1777-1780):
    • Capt. John Graham (1780-1781)
     2nd Company:
    • Capt. David Philips
    		West Nantmeal Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Ephraim Allen (1780-1781)
     3rd Company:
    • Capt. Alexander Fleming
    		Uwchlan Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. James Denny (1780-1782)
    Eastern East Caln Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Barker
    		West Nantmeal and East Caln Townships4th Company:
    • Capt. Isaac Thomas (1780-1782)
    Northern East Caln Township5th Company:
    • Capt.Robert Lockhart
    		East Caln Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Robert Lockhart (1780-1781)
     6th Company:
    • Capt. John Gardner
    		Lower East Caln Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Robert Elton (1780-1781
    • Capt. Hughs (1786)
     7th Company:
    • Capt. David Denny
    		West Nantmeal Township6th Company:
    • Capt. John Craig (1780-1781)
     8th Company:
    • Capt. David Denny
    		Lower Uwchlan Township7th Company:
    • Capt. John Scott (1780-1782)

    8th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Patterson Bell

    8th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Matthew Boyd
    17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyTownship (if known)Company
     1st Company:
    • Capt. Gilbert Gibbs (1778-1779)
    		West Caln Township1st Company:
    • Capt. William Henry (1780-1781)
    Sadsbury Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. William March
    		Sadsbury Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. William Marsh (1780-1781)
    East Fallowfield Township?3rd Company:
    • Capt. Bezaleel Bentley (1778)
    • Capt. Morras (1779)
    		East Fallowfield Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Robert Morrell (1780-1781)
    Lower East Caln Township4th Company:
    • Capt. William Witheron (1778-1779)
    		West Caln Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Gilbert Gibbs (until at least 17 June 1780)
    • Capt. David Hays (1780-1781)
    • Capt. John Skiles (1782)
    West Fallowfield Township5th Company:
    • Capt. James Dunn (1778-1779)
    		West Fallowfield Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Robert Cochran
     6th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Keys (1778)
    • Capt. Hector McNeal (1779)
    		West Fallowfield-Sadsbury Township6th Company:
    • Capt. John Smith
    West Marlborough Township7th Company:
    • Capt. David Through (1778)
    • Capt. Tristram Moore (1779)
    		West Marlborough Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Tristram Moore (1780-1781, 1788)
     8th Company:
    • Capt. George Gryst (1778)
    • Capt. Nunan (1779)
    		East Marlborough Township5th Company:
    • Capt. William Newnam (1780)
    • Capt. Ezekiel Bowen (1782)
    ​​