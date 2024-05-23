The .gov means its official.

PRR Accident Records
Unfortunately, the State Archives holds no single, comprehensive source about railroad accidents in general or about Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) accidents in particular.
Federal Railroad Records
You may have more luck if you first search at the federal level for U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission investigative reports on railroad accidents. These are available at the U.S. Department of Transportation's online library, which provides a link to "I.C.C. Historical Railroad Investigation Reports (1911-1994)." Select rail-related accidents are documented in these reports for a variety of railroads.
Other information gathered by the Interstate Commerce Commission may be available through the National Archives in Washington D.C. in their Record Group 134.
PRR series held by the Pennsylvania State Archives
These series may contain information on certain accidents that occurred during select time periods. You can follow the links and find the series descriptions to learn more about the contents of each title.
- PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}
- PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}
- PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}
- PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of M.W. Clement, 1935-1949. (152 cu. ft.) {#286m.54}
- PRR / President / Correspondence of J.M. Symes, President and Chairman of the Board; A.J. Greenough, President; and S.T. Saunders, Chairman of the Board, 1954-1967. (225 cu. ft.) {#286m.58}
- PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BF Series, ca 1847-1906. (22 cu. ft.) {#286m.66}
- PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BFA Series, ca 1905-1960. (143 cu. ft.) {#286m.67}
- PRR / Secretary / Index to the Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (5.6 cu. ft.) {#286m.97}
- PRR / Secretary / Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (12 cu. ft.) {#286m.123}
- PRR / Secretary / Library / Publicity Photographs, ca 1830-1960. (6.05 cu. ft.) {#286m.172}
- PRR / Secretary / Library /Pamphlet Files, 1846-1964. (4 cu. ft.) {#286m.171}
- PRR / VP Chesapeake Region / Notice of Apology for Delay, 1956. (.01 cu. ft.) {#286m.192}
- PRR / VP of Law / Cayahoga Falls Wreck Case Files, 1940. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.232}
- PRR / VP of Law / Claims Settled by the Transportation Department, 1882-1912. (.76 cu. ft.) {#286m.233}
- PRR / VP of Law / Dockets of Claims Not in Suit, 1860-1918. (2.36 cu. ft.) {#286m.237}
- PRR / VP of Law / Index of Legal Actions, 1876-1889. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.240}
- PRR / VP of Law / List of Claims Settled by the Transportation Department, 1897-1901. (.03 cu. ft.) {#286m.242}
- PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Copied Record of Cars Destroyed: Lines West (PL 543), 1913-1916. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.277}
- PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Record of Cars Destroyed, Torn Up and Rebuilt: Lines East (MP 30), 1879-1920. (8 cu. ft.) {#286m.329}
- Pittsburgh, Chartiers and Yougheogheny Railway / Annual Reports, 1892-1910. (.1 cu. ft.)
{#286m.1256}
