Pennsylvania State Archives - Manuscript Groups

Manuscript Groups (Non-Government Records)
MG 001 Appointments and Commissions Collection, 1753-1905
MG 002 Business Records Collection, 1681-1963
MG 003 Church and Cemetery Records Collection, 1764-1983, undated
MG 005 Deeds and Patents Collection, 1681-1911
MG 006 Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1967, undated
MG 007 Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931, 1979
MG 008 Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1998
MG 009 Pennsylvania Writer's Collection, 1894-1992 and undated
MG 010 School Exercise and Notebook Collection, 1779-1914, undated
MG 011 Map Collection, 1681-present
MG 012 James Abercromby Collection, 1751-1752
MG 013 John Adlum Papers, 1794-1836, undated
MG 014 J. Simpson Africa Papers, 1772-1918, undated
MG 015 Hiram C. Alleman Papers, 1856-1926
MG 016 F. Asbury Awl Papers, 1862-1868
MG 017 Samuel Penniman Bates Papers, 1853-1899, undated
MG 018 First Pennsylvania Light Artillery, Battery B Papers, 1861-1924
MG 019 Sequestered Baynton, Wharton, and Morgan Papers, 1725-1827
MG 020 Richard J. Beamish Papers, 1913-1945, undated
MG 021 John Bear Papers, 1783-1836, undated
MG 022 William Bigler Collection, 1848-1864, 1875, undated
MG 023 Arthur C. Bining Papers, circa 1898-1955
MG 024 Surveyor Records from Clearfield, Elk, and Potter Counties, 1805-1930, undated
MG 025 Bloss Family Collection, 1862-1910, undated
MG 026 Bodey-Cooper Family Papers, 1791-1882, undated
MG 027 Bryant Family Papers, 1807-1857, 1903, undated
MG 028 James Buchanan Collection, 1815-1863
MG 029 Henry Buehler Papers, 1804-1852, undated
MG 030 Burd-Shippen Family Collection, 1704-1900, undated
MG 031 Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society Records, 1931-2017
MG 032 Samuel Calvin Papers, 1850-1856
MG 033 Simon Cameron Collection, 1816, 1835-1889
MG 034 Campbell Family Papers, 1796-1877
MG 035 Edward Camphausen Papers, 1882-1903
MG 036 Citizen Fire Company No. 3 Records, circa 1845-1962
MG 037 Conrad Family Papers, 1762-1792
MG 038 Cope Family Papers, 1793-1937
MG 039 Tench Coxe Collection, 1785-1810
MG 041 John A. J. Creswell Papers, 1864-1891, undated
MG 042 George M. Dallas Collection, 1817-1863
MG 043 Mira Lloyd Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951, undated
MG 044 William H. Egle Collection, 1814-1899, undated
MG 045 Elder Family Collection, 1786-1850
MG 046 Ephrata Cloister Collection, 1723-1951 (bulk 1723-1874)
MG 047 Samuel Evans Collection, 1752-1902, undated
MG 048 Fall Brook Coal and Railway Company Records, 1768-1938
MG 050 David Findley Papers, 1795-1810, undated
MG 051 Thomas Forster Collection, 1799-1824, undated
MG 052 John Franklin Papers, 1754-1828
MG 053 Reah Frazer Papers, 1739-1879 (bulk 1821-1856)
MG 054 J. Alexander Fulton Papers, 1846-1868, undated
MG 055 Reuben S. Gardner Papers, 1861-1866, 1878
MG 056 John White Geary Collection, 1847-1873
MG 057 Theodore Burr Papers, 1812-1815
MG 058 Joshua and Thomas Gilpin Collection, 1771-1854
MG 059 John S. Goodwin Collection, 1861-1865
MG 060 Grand Army of the Republic Collection, 1861-2010
MG 061 Simon Gratz Collection, 1856-1860
MG 062 Samuel M. Greason Collection, 1803-1922
MG 063 Gross Family Papers, 1805-1918, undated
MG 064 Haldeman-Wright Family Papers, 1789-1899, undated
MG 065 Wilmer C. Hall Papers, 1860-1873, undated
MG 066 Edward Hand Papers, 1777-1788
MG 067 Harris Family Papers, 1768-1849, undated
MG 068 Harris-Fisher Family Collection, 1749-1880, undated
MG 069 Harris-Silverthorn Family Papers, 1823-1905, undated
MG 070 Haskell Family Collection, 1851-1956
MG 071 John Hays Collection, 1775-1783
MG 072 Hiester Family Papers, 1750-1886
MG 073 Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
MG 074 Hubley Family Papers, 1781-1819
MG 075 Joseph M. Huston Collection, circa 1903-1907
MG 076 Horace A. Keefer Papers, 1881-1934
MG 078 James Merrill Linn Collection, 1857-1859
MG 079 William Logan Collection, 1766-1768
MG 080 Samuel C. Lyford Collection, 1877-1878
MG 081 McAllister Family Papers, 1774-1884, undated
MG 082 Duncan C. McCallum Papers, 1930-1958
MG 083 McCormick Family Papers, 1818-1881, undated
MG 084 McCreath Family Collection, 1835-1870, undated
MG 085 J. Horace McFarland Papers, 1859-1866, 1898-1951
MG 086 McKean Family Papers, 1830-1862
MG 087 Hugh W. McNeil Collection, 1855-1916 (bulk 1861-1862)
MG 088 Merkel Family Papers, 1805-1916, undated
MG 089 Henry Metcalf Papers, 1816-1869 (bulk 1851-1864)
MG 090 John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914
MG 092 Sequestered John Mitchell Papers, 1758-1781, undated
MG 093 Moore Family Papers, 1749-1887
MG 094 Morrow-Hittle Family Collection, 1836-1901
MG 095 Daniel Musser Collection, 1861-1882
MG 096 Sequestered John Nicholson Papers, 1765-1852 (bulk 1778-1800)
MG 097 Richard A. Oakford Papers, 1858-1866, undated
MG 098 Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
MG 099 Penn Family Collection, 1682, 1703, 1775-1811, 1923, 1925, undated
MG 100 Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Records 1922-1988, undated
MG 101 Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
MG 102 Samuel F. Peters Papers, 1836-1888, 2000, undated
MG 103 Timothy Pickering Collection, 1776-1800
MG 104 Potts Family Papers, 1704-1907, undated
MG 105 Matthew S. Quay Collection, 1875-1878
MG 106 Samuel J. Randall Collection, 1876, 1879-1889, undated
MG 108 Peter F. Rothermel Papers, 1864-1880
MG 109 George W. Schultz Collection, 1875, 1927-1947
MG 110 Schuylkill Navigation Company Records, 1815-1951
MG 111 Anthony Selin Collection, 1765-1789, undated
MG 112 Shimer Family Collection, 1791-1810
MG 113 Lewis Slifer Shimmell Papers, 1873-1931 (bulk 1873-1915)
MG 114 Henry W. Shoemaker Collection, 1841-1955
MG 115 Mrs. Lawrence M. C. Smith Collection, 1775-1929 (bulk 1823-1874)
MG 116 Snyder Family Collection, 1787-1843, undated
MG 117 John Spencer Papers, 1828-1861, undated
MG 118 William H. Staake Papers, 1773-1904, undated (bulk 1871-1895)
MG 119 Stackhouse Family Papers, 1797-1819, 1861-1922, undated
MG 120 Thaddeus Stevens Collection, 1830-1865
MG 121 John Strohm Papers, 1792-1860, undated
MG 122 Susquehanna Canal Company Records, 1835-1897
MG 123 Eliza D. Swift Papers, 1790-1917, undated (bulk 1790-1871)
MG 124 Robert Taggart Papers, 1861-1864, 1899, undated
MG 125 Edward Shippen Thompson Collection, 1684-1941 (bulk 1746-1904)
MG 126 John Tod Papers, 1783-1838
MG 127 Vincent Tonken Papers, 1867-1899
MG 128 Treziyulny Family Papers, 1758-1921
MG 129 Trimble Family Papers, 1762-1835
MG 130 Fred Tschudy Papers, 1904-1908
MG 131 Frederick Watts Collection, 1870-1887
MG 132 Weiser Family Collection, 1742-1927
MG 133 Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898
MG 134 Willing, Morris, and Swanwick Company Records, 1774-1800
MG 135 George H. Wirt Papers, 1878-1959 (bulk 1914-1959)
MG 136 Witmer Family Collection, 1817-1887
MG 137 Jasper Yeates Family Papers
MG 138 George Thompson Papers, 1833-1838
MG 139 Frank W. Melvin Papers, 1768-1961, undated (bulk 1920-1961)
MG 140 Achey Family Collection, 1858-1919
MG 141 John D. Black Papers, 1815-1923
MG 142 John R. Haudenshield Papers, 1901-1962
MG 143 Preston Family Collection, 1733-1927, 1956, undated
MG 144 John F. Hartranft Papers, 1853-1927
MG 145 Daniel H. Hastings Papers, 1877-1931
MG 146 Ross A. Hickok Papers, 1768-1943
MG 147 John Anderson Papers, 1684-1904
MG 148 Blubaker Coal Company Records, 1888-1942, undated
MG 149 Stevens-Outman Family Papers, 1856-1972, undated
MG 150 Henry C. Corbit Collection, 1835-1843, undated
MG 151 Ditmer-Lehmer Family Papers, 1863-1914
MG 152 S. Emerson Bolton Collection, ca. 1903-1907
MG 153 Marlin E. Olmsted Papers, 1874-1913
MG 154 H. H. Houston Estate Papers, 1895-1964
MG 155 Eagle Ironworks and Curtin Family Business Records, 1810-1941
MG 156 Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
MG 157 Pennsylvania Dietetic Association Records, 1932-1969
MG 158 Land Records of Toboyne Township, Perry County, 1765-1850, undated
MG 159 John S. Fisher Papers, 1886-1940
MG 160 Arthur H. James Papers, 1937-1943
MG 161 John M. Phillips Papers, 1891-1966, undated
MG 162 Selden Family Collection, 1820-1891, 1906
MG 163 Hubertis M. Cummings Collection, 1947-1957, undated
MG 164 Hiram Gilbert Andrews Collection, 1890-1964
MG 165 Lloyd Mifflin Collection, 1871-1965, undated
MG 166 Matilda Elliott Stuart Collection, 1701-1902, undated
MG 167 Samuel Wallis Collection, 1766-1873, undated
MG 168 Robert E. Pattison Collection, 1855-1904, undated
MG 169 Herman Blum Collection, 1684-1973, undated
MG 170 Pennsylvania Historical Association Records, 1932-2013
MG 171 Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
MG 172 Harry Shapiro Collection, 1911-1939, 1956-1959
MG 173 Burns and Company, Inc. Records, 1890-1969
MG 174 Historical Society of Berks County Deposit of Records of the Union Canal Company of Pennsylvania, 1792-1885
MG 175 Pine Grove Furnace Collection, 1785-1914
MG 176 General Richard Coulter Papers, 1786-1908, undated
MG 177 Alfred King Collection, 1801-1929, undated
MG 178 William Jessup Papers, 1821-1853, undated
MG 179 Joel Bailey Papers, 1794-1854, undated
MG 180 Millicent Barton Rex Collection, 1762-1949, undated (bulk 1814-1880)
MG 181 William A. Stone Papers, 1898-1903, undated
MG 182 Lebanon County Historical Society Deposit of Manuscript Collections, 1757-1940
MG 183 Daniel Metcalf Collection, 1783-1825, undated
MG 184 Reading Labor Advocate Records, 1917-1958
MG 185 Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
MG 186 Francis A. Pitkin Papers, 1933-1966
MG 187 R. S. Richards Collection, 1933-1968, undated
MG 188 Woods Family Collection, 1794-1952, undated (bulk 1861-1866)
MG 189 Kelly Family Papers, 1815-1937, undated (bulk 1836-1865)
MG 190 James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
MG 191 David L. Lawrence Papers, 1959-1966
MG 192 Paul A. Wallace Papers, 1931-1967
MG 193 Fort Pitt Museum Collection, 1747-1785, 1896
MG 194 John C. Bell, Jr. Papers, 1947
MG 195 Somerset Historical Center Collection, 1843-1874, 1923
MG 196 Horace M. Engle Collection, 1971-1973
MG 197 Allegheny County Workhouse Records, 1866-1971
MG 198 Stokes L. Roberts Papers, 1827-1883, undated
MG 199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections, ca. 1830-1974
MG 200 Poster Collection, 1854-present, undated
MG 201 Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972, undated
MG 202 Wheeler and Dusenbury Lumber Company Records, 1874-1951
MG 203 Cornwall Furnace Collection, 1768-2010, undated
MG 204 State YMCA of Pennsylvania Records, 1869-1969, undated
MG 205 Barclay Family Papers, 1906-1937, undated
MG 206 John S. Fine Papers, 1951-1955
MG 207 George M. Leader Papers, 1955-1959
MG 208 William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
MG 209 Raymond P. Shafer Papers, 1967-1971
MG 210 Raymond W. Albright Collection, 1736-1888, undated
MG 211 Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society Papers, 1861-1897, undated
MG 212 William E. Stewart Collection, 1850-1977, undated
MG 213 Postcard Collection, ca. 1880-1974
MG 214 Warren J. Harder Collection, circa 1910-1968, undated
MG 215 Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
MG 216 Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969, undated
MG 217 Harrisburg Home Star Collection, circa 1895-1971 (bulk 1961-1971)
MG 218 Photograph Collections, ca. 1853-ongoing
MG 219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, circa 1840-1954
MG 220 Merle H. Deardorff Collection, 1544-1971, undated
MG 221 Samuel P. Glass Collection, 1861-1865, 1973, undated
MG 222 Jacob Sigmund Collection, 1863-1865
MG 223 Francis W. Reed Collection, 1861-1865, undated
MG 224 John S. Garrett and Albert G. Smith Collection, 1861-1863, undated
MG 225 Levi M. Anderson Collection, 1862-1865, undated
MG 226 Christian Geisel Collection, 1862-1868, undated
MG 227 Solomon Fox Collection, 1862-1879, undated
MG 228 William C. Armor Collection, 1862-1930
MG 229 R.W. Penn Collection, 1863-1865
MG 230 David W. Howard Collection, 1863-1864, undated
MG 231 Jacob R. Hill Collection, 1864-1889
MG 232 Schaffner Family Collection, 1859-1866, undated
MG 233 Theodore Gregg Collection, 1851-1874, undated
MG 234 Forty-Second Regiment ("Bucktails"), Pennsylvania Volunteers Records, 1861-1864, 1889, 1945, undated
MG 235 Thomas F. Longaker Collection, 1861-1864, undated
MG 236 Donald C. Todd Collection, 1916-1954, 1970, undated
MG 237 Second Troop, Philadelphia City Cavalry Collection, 1810-1965, undated
MG 238 Charles V. Henry Collection, 1924-1955, undated
MG 239 Hamlin Family Papers, 1880-1900
MG 240 William W. Stoey Collection, 1893-1925
MG 241 William Henry Collection, 1770-1874, undated
MG 242 John P. Wood Collection, 1898-1925
MG 243 Jeremiah Rohrer Collection, 1852, 1862-1863, undated
MG 244 Emporium Lumber Company Records, circa 1883-1971, undated
MG 245 Drake Well Museum Collections, ca. 1847-1973
MG 246 Company D, 8th Regiment, National Guard of Pennsylvania, 1862-1917, undated
MG 247 Algernon Sydney Logan and Robert Restalrig Logan Papers, ca. 1680-1945
MG 248 West Harrisburg Market House Company Records, 1864-1974
MG 249 Brady Family Papers, 1814-1964, undated
MG 250 Harrisburg Community Theatre Records, 1926-1996, undated
MG 251 Ozias Ferree Papers, 1865-1909, 1971, undated
MG 252 Stephen Girard Collection, 1786-1856, undated (bulk 1828-1842)
MG 253 Jacob J. Bierer Papers, 1795-1907, undated
MG 254 Audio-Visual Collection, ca. 1920-ongoing
MG 255 John F. Meginness Collection, 1828-1899, undated
MG 256 Kunkel Family Collection, 1801-1885, undated
MG 257 Hopewell Village National Historic Site, 1802-1876
MG 258 Birdsboro Forge Records, 1770-1842
MG 259 E. and G. Brooke Land Company Records, 1786-1965
MG 260 Henry Clay Furnace Records, 1843-1916
MG 261 Farmers' Bank of Reading Records, 1814-1836
MG 262 Special Microfilm Collections, ca. 1620-1975
MG 263 George A. Richardson Papers, 1869-1974
MG 264 International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
MG 265 Keating Land Company Records, 1814-1918
MG 266 E.A. Bell Insurance Company, Inc. Records, 1893-1949, undated
MG 268 Lemuel R. Spong Papers, 1876-1877, 1881-1883
MG 269 State Museum of Pennsylvania Collection, 1827-1966, undated
MG 270 Macfarlane-Little Family Papers, 1831-1948, undated
MG 271 Mrs. Frances Toby Schwartz Collection, 1838-1972, undated
MG 272 Pennsylvania Military Museum Collections, 1789, 1856-1994, undated
MG 273 Charles H. Burg Photographs, circa 1893-1898, undated
MG 274 Lehigh Valley Railroad (LVRR) Company Records, 1849-1962, undated
MG 275 Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791, undated
MG 276 Archibald Lochry and Daniel Brodhead Letters, 1779-1780
MG 277 George Wolf Papers, 1829-1832
MG 278 Eunice Mildred McCloskey Papers, 1931-1979, undated
MG 279 George N. Wade Papers, 1917-1973, undated
MG 280 Charles E. Ross Photographs, circa 1905-1907
MG 281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, 1897-1976
MG 282 Pennsylvania Coal Company Records, 1838-1975
MG 283 Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
MG 284 Leroy Horlacher Papers, 1918-1925, undated
MG 285 Pennsylvania Railroad Photograph Collection, 1830-1963
MG 286 Penn Central Railroad Collection, ca. 1835-1968
MG 287 Agnes James Spry Collection of Arthur James Memorabilia, 1938, 1955-1959, 1967, 1969
MG 288 U.S. Weather Bureau Records for Pennsylvania, 1930-1974
MG 289 George Hart Photographs, circa 1860-1960
MG 291 Hope Lodge Collection, 1920-ongoing, undated
MG 292 United Church of Christ Deposit of German Reformed Salem Church of Harrisburg Records, 1787-1916, undated
MG 293 Fort Augusta Collection, 1765-1854, undated
MG 294 French Azilum Collection, 1781-1936, undated
MG 295 Leonard H. Miller Papers, 1943, 1945, undated (bulk 1943)
MG 296 Thomas Kramer Collection, 1780-1889 (bulk 1835-1882)
MG 297 Mary Sachs Collection, 1928-1970, undated
MG 298 Lucille Wilson Collection, 1793-1881, undated
MG 299 Commonwealth Association of Student Records, 1973-1979
MG 300 Erie Lackawanna Railway Company Deposit, 1832-1968
MG 301 John Crain Kunkel Collection, 1798-1873, 1936-1966
MG 302 Bowman's Department Store Records, 1879-1969, undated
MG 303 R. Brognard Okie Architectural Papers, 1793, 1828-1949
MG 304 Political Memorabilia Collection, 1900, 1914, 1918, 1964-1990
MG 305 Kathleen Thompson Ullery Collection, 1783-1972, undated
MG 306 Ernest P. Kline Papers, 1965-1978
MG 307 Albert F. Heess Corresondence, 1899, 1901-1945
MG 308 Thomas W. Pomeroy, Jr. Papers, 1969-1979
MG 309 Milton J. Shapp Papers, ca. 1971-1979
MG 310 John Duss Papers, 1882-1951
MG 311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records, 1792-1978
MG 312 St. Luke's Episcopal Church Deposit, 1856-1963
MG 313 Central Pennsylvania Quarry, Stripping and Construction Company (CPQSCC) Records, 1903-1961
MG 314 McCalley Family Papers, 1912-1931, undated
MG 315 William Sellers and Company Records, 1860-1919
MG 316 Historic Fort Hunter Museum Collection, 1843-1940, 1854, 1978
MG 317 Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979
MG 318 Edward C. Williams Family Papers, 1848-1923, undated
MG 319 Upper Allen School District Records, 1881-1939
MG 321 Charles T. Douds Papers, 1920-1981
MG 322 Anthracite Coal Strike Commission Records, 1902-1903
MG 324 Old Mill Village Collection, 1845-1937, undated
MG 325 Pine Street Presbyterian Church Photograph Collection, circa 1895-1925
MG 326 Bowers-Rawson Family Photographs, ca. 1865-1911
MG 327 Ira J. Stouffer Postcards, undated (circa 1915)
MG 329 Ivan L. Carter Collection, ca. 1922-1938
MG 330 Knoedler Family Collection, 1900-1940
MG 331 Strever-Eno Business Correspondence, 1864-1866
MG 332 Henry Mohn Family Papers, 1844-1958
MG 333 George Washington Fenn Papers, 1829, 1861-1927, undated
MG 334 Lowengard Family Papers, 1905-1930, undated
MG 335 Violet Harner Wise Photographs, circa 1945-1965
MG 336 Hastings-Hickock Family Estate Papers, 1766-1901
MG 337 Solomon B. Bowerman Papers, 1823-1922, undated (bulk 1862-1865)
MG 338 Real Estate Trust Company of Philadelphia Records, 1861-1963
MG 339 Cornwall Ore Bank Company Records, 1802-1935, 1954
MG 340 Benjamin L. Forster Collection, 1835-1917, 1931, 1944, undated
MG 341 Florence Amelia Linderman Papers, circa 1840-1948, undated
MG 342 George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, undated
MG 343 Carl W. Gatter Architectural Research Books, 1981
MG 344 Susquehanna Company Records, 1754-1803
MG 346 Cornwall Furnace and Hopewell Forge Account Books, 1752-1766
MG 347 Jean F. Gerdes Photographs, ca. 1925-1958
MG 348 Martin G. Brumbaugh Papers, 1879-1919
MG 349 Samuel F. Houston Letterpress Copybooks, 1944-1950
MG 350 American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
MG 351 Julius F. Sachse Collection of Ephrata Cloister Materials, 1680-1939 (bulk 1725-1931)
MG 352 Maclay Family Papers, 1788-1933
MG 353 Fine Arts Collection, ca. 1823-1953
MG 354 Old Economy Village Collection, ca. 1813-1953
MG 355 Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra Records, 1931-1969, 1980
MG 356 Daniel B. Strickler Collection, 1916-1919, 1943-1957, 1967, undated
MG 357 Pennsylvania Womens' Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-2000
MG 358 Mrs. James Lewis Hook Autograph Collection, 1752-1810, undated
MG 359 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania National Guard Veterans' Association Collection, circa 1906-1987, undated
MG 360 Pennsylvania State Police Memorabilia Collection, 1910-1920
MG 361 Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs Collection, 1916-1982, undated
MG 362 Denise Weber Photographs, ca. 1906-1910
MG 363 William K. Sowers Collection, 1917-1958, undated
MG 364 William A. Hunter Collection, 1936-1985
MG 365 Edward P. Allinson Collection of Pennsylvania Bar Association Records, 1895-1897
MG 366 Graeme Park Collection, 1743-1918
MG 367 Lawrie and Green Collection, ca. 1922-1960
MG 368 General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
MG 369 Anthracite Museum Complex Collection, 1896-1964
MG 370 Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Records, circa 1776-1981
MG 371 McCalmont Family Papers, 1925-1947
MG 372 Kurt D. Zwikl Collection, ca. 1972-1984
MG 373 Richard A. Snyder Papers, ca. 1962-1984
MG 374 American Civil Liberties Union, Harrisburg Chapter Records, 1955-1957, 1969-1971, 1974-1983, 1970-1992
MG 375 Benjamin Franklin Fisher Papers, 1862-1881, 1892, 1915, undated
MG 376 Irene Bressler Photographs, circa 1860-1905, undated
MG 377 John Enman Collection, circa 1959-1965, undated
MG 378 Pennsylvania Institutions for the Blind Records, 1863-1950
MG 379 State Fencibles Collection, 1813-1971, undated
MG 380 Mattie Edwards Hewitt Photographs, circa 1925-1945
MG 381 Pennsylvania State Society of Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century Records, 1975-1985
MG 382 Bucher-Hummel Family Papers, 1764-1863
MG 383 Leland H. Bull Papers, 1955-1974
MG 384 Gilbert J. Lupp Collection of Political Memorabilia, ca. 1950-1977
MG 385 Walter Benson Photographs, circa 1955-1985
MG 386 Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs Records, 1895-2006
MG 387 Society of the 28th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, 1918, 1944-1970, undated
MG 388 William A. Schnader Papers, 1922-1940
MG 389 James A. Beaver Papers
MG 390 Bushy Run Battlefield Collection, 1893-1966
MG 391 Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Records, 1914-1987
MG 392 Jack Bowling Papers, 1926-1984
MG 393 Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records, ca. 1902-1982
MG 394 Pennsbury Manor Collection, circa 1930s-1940s
MG 395 Donald H. Kent Collection, 1931-1986, undated
MG 396 Milford H. Patterson Architectural Designs, ca. 1940-1980
MG 397 M. Harvey Taylor Papers, 1896, 1901-1902, 1905, 1911, 1913-1917, 1929-1982
MG 398 America Wonderland: Adam Hahn Collection, 1901, 1918, 1920-1972
MG 399 Matthew Magda Collection, circa 1978-1981
MG 400 Works Progress Administration Records, 1766-1909, circa 1930s-1940s, undated
MG 401 Delaware and Hudson Railway Company Records, 1887-1959
MG 402 Phadrig Cahill's United Press International Photographs, 1954-1975
MG 403 Boys Industrial Home of Western Pennsylvania Records, 1900-1980
MG 404 Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
MG 405 McQuaide Family Papers, 1813-1864, undated
MG 406 Robert P. Casey Collection, 1940-2000
MG 407 Joseph Rhodes Jr. Papers, 1970-1980
MG 408 Theodore A. Huntley Papers, ca. 1920-1972
MG 409 Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
MG 410 Pennsylvania Campaign for a Nuclear Weapons Freeze Collection, ca. 1970-1988
MG 411 Hershey Museum Local History Collection, 1734-1931
MG 412 Daniel Boone Homestead Collection, 1750-1841
MG 413 John W. Roshon Photographs, 1865-1920
MG 414 Dr. Joseph Priestley Collection, 1794-1874
MG 415 Ivor D. Fenton Papers, 1939-1975
MG 416 Aero Service Corporation Photographs, ca. 1926-1948
MG 417 Ignatius Garner Papers, 1827-1962
MG 418 Robert C. Sidman Papers, ca. 1947-1979
MG 419 United States View Company Photographs, circa 1880-1900
MG 420 John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
MG 421 Pennsylvania Dutch Reunion of Florida Records, 1961-1985, undated
MG 422 Herbert Broadbelt Collection of Baldwin Locomotive Works Records, 1890-1940
MG 423 Lucy Robbins Collection, 1684-1906, undated
MG 424 Harry Houck Collection, circa 1898-1947
MG 425 Ebasco Environmental Company Aerial Photographs, circa 1980-1985
MG 426 Vulcan Locomotive Works Collection, ca. 1920-1964
MG 427 Baldwin-Hamilton Company Records, ca. 1834-1962
MG 428 John T. Davis Papers, 1920-1925
MG 429 Milton Berkes Collection, ca. 1964-1985
MG 430 Paul Knepper Collection, 1941-1942, 1990
MG 431 Stauffer Family Papers, 1887-1934
MG 432 Rathmell Covered Bridge Collection, 1855-1961
MG 433 George I. Bloom Collection, 1916-1988
MG 434 Erie Maritime Center Collection, 1900-1960
MG 435 American Peace Test Records, 1986-1990
MG 436 National Guard of Pennsylvania, 2nd Regiment, 108th Field Artillery Records, 1847-1947
MG 437 Karl Arndt Collection of Harmony Society Materials, 1794-1949
MG 438 Washington Crossing Historic Park Collections
MG 439 Edward K. Barnsley Papers, 1801-1986 (bulk 1932-1986)
MG 440 General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmission Line Project Records, 1991-1994
MG 441 Larew's Farm Market Records on the General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmissions Line Project, 1991-1994
MG 442 York County Citizens Action Group Records on the General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmission Line Project, 1991-1994
MG 443 Tom Mix Collection, 1980-1993
MG 444 Thomas J. Murphy Papers, 1989-1993
MG 445 Donald R. Brown Postcard Collection, ca. 1906-2009
MG 446 Janet Jenkins Photographs, 1864-1870
MG 447 Landis Valley Farm Museum Collection, ca. 1749-1982
MG 448 Oscar Bradford Sharpless Papers, 1861-1865
MG 449 Harry Seyler Papers, 1946-1980
MG 450 Simon P. Wolverton Papers, 1886-1903, undated
MG 451 Senator H. Craig Lewis Papers, 1974-1992
MG 452 Pennsylvania Elected Women's Association Records, 1980-1992
MG 453 J. Horace McFarland Company Records, 1880-1912
MG 454 L.H. Kinnard Chapter #7 of the Telephone Pioneers of America Collection, 1920-1987
MG 455 Explorers Club of Pennsylvania Records, 1879-1988
MG 456 Pennsylvania Academy of Science Records, 1964-1984
MG 457 Buffalo and Susquehanna Railroad Corporation Records, 1882-1930
MG 458 Nancy Shedd Collection, 1747-1870
MG 459 Historical Foundation of Pennsylvania Records, 1961-1994
MG 460 Robert R. Barton Collection, 1823-1976
MG 461 Hartranft-Stockham-Shireman Family Photographs, 1860-1905
MG 462 Engineers' Society of Pennsylvania Records, 1927-1995
MG 463 Susquehanna Coal Company Records, 1878-1916
MG 464 Francis Cooper Photographs, 1896-1920
MG 465 Capitol Area Music Association Records, 1974-1994
MG 466 Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries Records, 1978-2004
MG 467 Lillian Louise Ball Family Photographs, 1870-1930
MG 468 Mildred Rothermel Collection, 1780-1786
MG 469 Ivan Itkin Papers, 1980-1998
MG 470 Shippensburg Woolen Mill Business Records, 1921-1981
MG 471 Harold and Lucinda Denton Papers
MG 472 Walter Lyon Papers, 1902-2007 (bulk 1955-1995)
MG 473 Gospel Music Workshop of America Harrisburg Chapter Collection, 1990-1999
MG 474 John F. Hartranft-Shireman Family Papers, 1865-1869
MG 475 Student Historians of Pennsylvania Collection, 1940-1998
MG 476 William Hutchinson Papers, 1989-1997
MG 477 Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania Collection, 1931-2009
MG 478 Pennsylvania Distance Education Consortium Records, 1993-2000
MG 479 Pennsylvania State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts Records, 1962-2000
MG 480 Julius John Lankes Photograph Collection
MG 481 Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., 1919-2002
MG 482 Albert F. Zimmerman Photographs, 1865-1938
MG 483 Richard I. Krodel Collection of State Government Records, 1730-1870
MG 484 Brandywine Battlefield Collections, 1777-1815
MG 485 T. Fred Woodley Collection, 1830-1837
MG 486 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Pennsylvania Department Records
MG 487 Vincent P. Carocci Papers, 1988-1995
MG 488 Dorothy Redding Turner Papers, 1971-1983
MG 489 Lukens-Lenox Papers, 1702-1900
MG 490 Peter C. Wambach Papers, 1969-1985
MG 491 James Thomas Lemon Papers, 1964-1972
MG 492 Pennsylvania Poetry Society, Inc. Chapbooks 1960-2012
MG 493 Pennsylvania State Grange Records, 1870-2012
MG 494 C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
MG 495 Landis Family Papers, ca. 1840-1945
MG 496 United States Geological Survey (USGS) Bridge Survey Video Collection, 1993-2002
MG 497 Jeddo-Highland Coal Company Records, 1870-1968
MG 498 Penn Anthracite Collieries Company Records, 1876-1996
MG 499 Scranton Lace Company Records, 1897-1902
MG 500 Roberts Family Business Records, 1856-1938
MG 501 Leonard Bachman Papers, 1929-2002, undated
MG 502 Ace Coal Company Records, 1937-1971
MG 503 LeRoy Patrick Papers, 1933-2005, undated
MG 504 Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Collection, 1837-1870, undated
MG 505 Governor's Judicial Reform Commission Records, 1987-1999
MG 506 Frank Glade Loughry Collection, 1926-1985, undated
MG 507 Pennsylvania Economy League Collection, 1947-2007
MG 508 Shippingport Atomic Power Station Collection, 1954-2009
MG 509 Jean Bull Seiwell Collection, 1860-1931, undated
MG 510 Dr. William D. Gordon, Secretary of Banking Collection, 1923-1952
MG 511 William Neel Papers, 1861-1879, undated
MG 512 Pennsylvania Heritage Society Records, 1999-2012
MG 513 Susquehanna River Basin Commission Records, 1956, 1973-1976, 1988
MG 514 Rupp Family Papers, 1790-2000
MG 515 James Eisenstein Papers, 1976-2002
MG 516 Walter Baran Papers, 1975-1987
MG 517 Oliver Benjamin Gipple Papers, 1937-1975
MG 518 James N. Wade Papers, 1971-1976, undated
MG 519 War Production Board Records, General Salvage Program, Salvage Division, Pennsylvania Council, 1942-1945
MG 520 Daniel and Mary Crouch Collection, 1850-1903, undated
MG 521 Deputy Attorney General Mark Widoff Papers, 1973-1980
MG 522 Morris Run Coal Mining Company Records, 1852-1998
MG 523 Pennsylvania School Librarians Association Records, 1930-2011
MG 524 Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania Records, 1949-2014
MG 525 John Bley Papers, 1856-1871
MG 526 Harrisburg Area Anonymous Glass Plate Negatives, circa 1885-1900
MG 527 North American Refractories Company Records, 1861-1990
MG 529 Pennsylvania State Nurses Association Records, 1903-2014
MG 530 Pennsylvania Conservation Heritage Records, 2013-2015
MG 531 Pennsylvania Hunger Action Center Records, 1983-2011
MG 532 William J. Fritz Papers, 1924-1976
MG 533 Bethlehem Cornwall Corporation Collection, 1940-1958
MG 534 Harrisburg City Archives Collection
MG 535 Three Mile Island Collection
MG 536 Louis I. Kahn Collection
MG 537 Penelec Power Station Collection, 1930-1950