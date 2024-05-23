Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Pennsylvania State Archives - Manuscript Groups

    ​Manuscript Groups (Non-Government Records)

    MG 001 Appointments and Commissions Collection, 1753-1905
    MG 002 Business Records Collection, 1681-1963
    MG 003 Church and Cemetery Records Collection, 1764-1983, undated
    MG 005 Deeds and Patents Collection, 1681-1911
    MG 006 Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1967, undated
    MG 007 Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931, 1979
    MG 008 Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1998
    MG 009 Pennsylvania Writer's Collection, 1894-1992 and undated
    MG 010 School Exercise and Notebook Collection, 1779-1914, undated
    MG 011 Map Collection, 1681-present
    MG 012 James Abercromby Collection, 1751-1752
    MG 013 John Adlum Papers, 1794-1836, undated
    MG 014 J. Simpson Africa Papers, 1772-1918, undated
    MG 015 Hiram C. Alleman Papers, 1856-1926
    MG 016 F. Asbury Awl Papers, 1862-1868
    MG 017 Samuel Penniman Bates Papers, 1853-1899, undated
    MG 018 First Pennsylvania Light Artillery, Battery B Papers, 1861-1924 
    MG 019 Sequestered Baynton, Wharton, and Morgan Papers, 1725-1827
    MG 020 Richard J. Beamish Papers, 1913-1945, undated
    MG 021 John Bear Papers, 1783-1836, undated
    MG 022 William Bigler Collection, 1848-1864, 1875, undated
    MG 023 Arthur C. Bining Papers, circa 1898-1955
    MG 024 Surveyor Records from Clearfield, Elk, and Potter Counties, 1805-1930, undated
    MG 025 Bloss Family Collection, 1862-1910, undated
    MG 026 Bodey-Cooper Family Papers, 1791-1882, undated
    MG 027 Bryant Family Papers, 1807-1857, 1903, undated
    MG 028 James Buchanan Collection, 1815-1863
    MG 029 Henry Buehler Papers, 1804-1852, undated
    MG 030 Burd-Shippen Family Collection, 1704-1900, undated
    MG 031 Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society Records, 1931-2017
    MG 032 Samuel Calvin Papers, 1850-1856
    MG 033 Simon Cameron Collection, 1816, 1835-1889
    MG 034 Campbell Family Papers, 1796-1877
    MG 035 Edward Camphausen Papers, 1882-1903
    MG 036 Citizen Fire Company No. 3 Records, circa 1845-1962
    MG 037 Conrad Family Papers, 1762-1792
    MG 038 Cope Family Papers, 1793-1937
    MG 039 Tench Coxe Collection, 1785-1810
    MG 041 John A. J. Creswell Papers, 1864-1891, undated
    MG 042 George M. Dallas Collection, 1817-1863
    MG 043 Mira Lloyd Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951, undated
    MG 044 William H. Egle Collection, 1814-1899, undated
    MG 045 Elder Family Collection, 1786-1850
    MG 046 Ephrata Cloister Collection, 1723-1951 (bulk 1723-1874)
    MG 047 Samuel Evans Collection, 1752-1902, undated
    MG 048 Fall Brook Coal and Railway Company Records, 1768-1938
    MG 050 David Findley Papers, 1795-1810, undated
    MG 051 Thomas Forster Collection, 1799-1824, undated
    MG 052 John Franklin Papers, 1754-1828
    MG 053 Reah Frazer Papers, 1739-1879 (bulk 1821-1856)
    MG 054 J. Alexander Fulton Papers, 1846-1868, undated
    MG 055 Reuben S. Gardner Papers, 1861-1866, 1878
    MG 056 John White Geary Collection, 1847-1873
    MG 057 Theodore Burr Papers, 1812-1815
    MG 058 Joshua and Thomas Gilpin Collection, 1771-1854
    MG 059 John S. Goodwin Collection, 1861-1865
    MG 060 Grand Army of the Republic Collection, 1861-2010
    MG 061 Simon Gratz Collection, 1856-1860
    MG 062 Samuel M. Greason Collection, 1803-1922
    MG 063 Gross Family Papers, 1805-1918, undated
    MG 064 Haldeman-Wright Family Papers, 1789-1899, undated
    MG 065 Wilmer C. Hall Papers, 1860-1873, undated
    MG 066 Edward Hand Papers, 1777-1788
    MG 067 Harris Family Papers, 1768-1849, undated
    MG 068 Harris-Fisher Family Collection, 1749-1880, undated
    MG 069 Harris-Silverthorn Family Papers, 1823-1905, undated
    MG 070 Haskell Family Collection, 1851-1956
    MG 071 John Hays Collection, 1775-1783
    MG 072 Hiester Family Papers, 1750-1886
    MG 073 Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
    MG 074 Hubley Family Papers, 1781-1819
    MG 075 Joseph M. Huston Collection, circa 1903-1907
    MG 076 Horace A. Keefer Papers, 1881-1934
    MG 078 James Merrill Linn Collection, 1857-1859
    MG 079 William Logan Collection, 1766-1768
    MG 080 Samuel C. Lyford Collection, 1877-1878
    MG 081 McAllister Family Papers, 1774-1884, undated
    MG 082 Duncan C. McCallum Papers, 1930-1958
    MG 083 McCormick Family Papers, 1818-1881, undated
    MG 084 McCreath Family Collection, 1835-1870, undated
    MG 085 J. Horace McFarland Papers, 1859-1866, 1898-1951
    MG 086 McKean Family Papers, 1830-1862
    MG 087 Hugh W. McNeil Collection, 1855-1916 (bulk 1861-1862)
    MG 088 Merkel Family Papers, 1805-1916, undated
    MG 089 Henry Metcalf Papers, 1816-1869 (bulk 1851-1864)
    MG 090 John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914
    MG 092 Sequestered John Mitchell Papers, 1758-1781, undated
    MG 093 Moore Family Papers, 1749-1887
    MG 094 Morrow-Hittle Family Collection, 1836-1901
    MG 095 Daniel Musser Collection, 1861-1882
    MG 096 Sequestered John Nicholson Papers, 1765-1852 (bulk 1778-1800)
    MG 097 Richard A. Oakford Papers, 1858-1866, undated
    MG 098 Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
    MG 099 Penn Family Collection, 1682, 1703, 1775-1811, 1923, 1925, undated
    MG 100 Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Records 1922-1988, undated
    MG 101 Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
    MG 102 Samuel F. Peters Papers, 1836-1888, 2000, undated
    MG 103 Timothy Pickering Collection, 1776-1800
    MG 104 Potts Family Papers, 1704-1907, undated
    MG 105 Matthew S. Quay Collection, 1875-1878
    MG 106 Samuel J. Randall Collection, 1876, 1879-1889, undated
    MG 108 Peter F. Rothermel Papers, 1864-1880
    MG 109 George W. Schultz Collection, 1875, 1927-1947
    MG 110 Schuylkill Navigation Company Records, 1815-1951
    MG 111 Anthony Selin Collection, 1765-1789, undated
    MG 112 Shimer Family Collection, 1791-1810
    MG 113 Lewis Slifer Shimmell Papers, 1873-1931 (bulk 1873-1915)
    MG 114 Henry W. Shoemaker Collection, 1841-1955
    MG 115 Mrs. Lawrence M. C. Smith Collection, 1775-1929 (bulk 1823-1874)
    MG 116 Snyder Family Collection, 1787-1843, undated
    MG 117 John Spencer Papers, 1828-1861, undated
    MG 118 William H. Staake Papers, 1773-1904, undated (bulk 1871-1895)
    MG 119 Stackhouse Family Papers, 1797-1819, 1861-1922, undated
    MG 120 Thaddeus Stevens Collection, 1830-1865
    MG 121 John Strohm Papers, 1792-1860, undated
    MG 122 Susquehanna Canal Company Records, 1835-1897
    MG 123 Eliza D. Swift Papers, 1790-1917, undated (bulk 1790-1871)
    MG 124 Robert Taggart Papers, 1861-1864, 1899, undated
    MG 125 Edward Shippen Thompson Collection, 1684-1941 (bulk 1746-1904)
    MG 126 John Tod Papers, 1783-1838
    MG 127 Vincent Tonken Papers, 1867-1899
    MG 128 Treziyulny Family Papers, 1758-1921
    MG 129 Trimble Family Papers, 1762-1835
    MG 130 Fred Tschudy Papers, 1904-1908
    MG 131 Frederick Watts Collection, 1870-1887
    MG 132 Weiser Family Collection, 1742-1927
    MG 133 Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898
    MG 134 Willing, Morris, and Swanwick Company Records, 1774-1800
    MG 135 George H. Wirt Papers, 1878-1959 (bulk 1914-1959)
    MG 136 Witmer Family Collection, 1817-1887
    MG 137 Jasper Yeates Family Papers
    MG 138 George Thompson Papers, 1833-1838
    MG 139 Frank W. Melvin Papers, 1768-1961, undated (bulk 1920-1961)
    MG 140 Achey Family Collection, 1858-1919
    MG 141 John D. Black Papers, 1815-1923
    MG 142 John R. Haudenshield Papers, 1901-1962
    MG 143 Preston Family Collection, 1733-1927, 1956, undated
    MG 144 John F. Hartranft Papers, 1853-1927
    MG 145 Daniel H. Hastings Papers, 1877-1931
    MG 146 Ross A. Hickok Papers, 1768-1943
    MG 147 John Anderson Papers, 1684-1904
    MG 148 Blubaker Coal Company Records, 1888-1942, undated
    MG 149 Stevens-Outman Family Papers, 1856-1972, undated
    MG 150 Henry C. Corbit Collection, 1835-1843, undated
    MG 151 Ditmer-Lehmer Family Papers, 1863-1914
    MG 152 S. Emerson Bolton Collection, ca. 1903-1907
    MG 153 Marlin E. Olmsted Papers, 1874-1913
    MG 154 H. H. Houston Estate Papers, 1895-1964
    MG 155 Eagle Ironworks and Curtin Family Business Records, 1810-1941
    MG 156 Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
    MG 157 Pennsylvania Dietetic Association Records, 1932-1969
    MG 158 Land Records of Toboyne Township, Perry County, 1765-1850, undated
    MG 159 John S. Fisher Papers, 1886-1940
    MG 160 Arthur H. James Papers, 1937-1943
    MG 161 John M. Phillips Papers, 1891-1966, undated
    MG 162 Selden Family Collection, 1820-1891, 1906
    MG 163 Hubertis M. Cummings Collection, 1947-1957, undated
    MG 164 Hiram Gilbert Andrews Collection, 1890-1964
    MG 165 Lloyd Mifflin Collection, 1871-1965, undated
    MG 166 Matilda Elliott Stuart Collection, 1701-1902, undated
    MG 167 Samuel Wallis Collection, 1766-1873, undated
    MG 168 Robert E. Pattison Collection, 1855-1904, undated
    MG 169 Herman Blum Collection, 1684-1973, undated
    MG 170 Pennsylvania Historical Association Records, 1932-2013
    MG 171 Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
    MG 172 Harry Shapiro Collection, 1911-1939, 1956-1959
    MG 173 Burns and Company, Inc. Records, 1890-1969
    MG 174 Historical Society of Berks County Deposit of Records of the Union Canal Company of Pennsylvania, 1792-1885
    MG 175 Pine Grove Furnace Collection, 1785-1914
    MG 176 General Richard Coulter Papers, 1786-1908, undated
    MG 177 Alfred King Collection, 1801-1929, undated
    MG 178 William Jessup Papers, 1821-1853, undated
    MG 179 Joel Bailey Papers, 1794-1854, undated
    MG 180 Millicent Barton Rex Collection, 1762-1949, undated (bulk 1814-1880)
    MG 181 William A. Stone Papers, 1898-1903, undated
    MG 182 Lebanon County Historical Society Deposit of Manuscript Collections, 1757-1940
    MG 183 Daniel Metcalf Collection, 1783-1825, undated
    MG 184 Reading Labor Advocate Records, 1917-1958
    MG 185 Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
    MG 186 Francis A. Pitkin Papers, 1933-1966
    MG 187 R. S. Richards Collection, 1933-1968, undated
    MG 188 Woods Family Collection, 1794-1952, undated (bulk 1861-1866)
    MG 189 Kelly Family Papers, 1815-1937, undated (bulk 1836-1865)
    MG 190 James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
    MG 191 David L. Lawrence Papers, 1959-1966
    MG 192 Paul A. Wallace Papers, 1931-1967
    MG 193 Fort Pitt Museum Collection, 1747-1785, 1896
    MG 194 John C. Bell, Jr. Papers, 1947
    MG 195 Somerset Historical Center Collection, 1843-1874, 1923
    MG 196 Horace M. Engle Collection, 1971-1973
    MG 197 Allegheny County Workhouse Records, 1866-1971
    MG 198 Stokes L. Roberts Papers, 1827-1883, undated
    MG 199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections, ca. 1830-1974
    MG 200 Poster Collection, 1854-present, undated
    MG 201 Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972, undated
    MG 202 Wheeler and Dusenbury Lumber Company Records, 1874-1951
    MG 203 Cornwall Furnace Collection, 1768-2010, undated
    MG 204 State YMCA of Pennsylvania Records, 1869-1969, undated 
    MG 205 Barclay Family Papers, 1906-1937, undated
    MG 206 John S. Fine Papers, 1951-1955
    MG 207 George M. Leader Papers, 1955-1959
    MG 208 William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
    MG 209 Raymond P. Shafer Papers, 1967-1971
    MG 210 Raymond W. Albright Collection, 1736-1888, undated
    MG 211 Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society Papers, 1861-1897, undated
    MG 212 William E. Stewart Collection, 1850-1977, undated
    MG 213 Postcard Collection, ca. 1880-1974
    MG 214 Warren J. Harder Collection, circa 1910-1968, undated
    MG 215 Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
    MG 216 Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969, undated
    MG 217 Harrisburg Home Star Collection, circa 1895-1971 (bulk 1961-1971)
    MG 218 Photograph Collections, ca. 1853-ongoing
    MG 219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, circa 1840-1954
    MG 220 Merle H. Deardorff Collection, 1544-1971, undated
    MG 221 Samuel P. Glass Collection, 1861-1865, 1973, undated
    MG 222 Jacob Sigmund Collection, 1863-1865
    MG 223 Francis W. Reed Collection, 1861-1865, undated
    MG 224 John S. Garrett and Albert G. Smith Collection, 1861-1863, undated
    MG 225 Levi M. Anderson Collection, 1862-1865, undated
    MG 226 Christian Geisel Collection, 1862-1868, undated
    MG 227 Solomon Fox Collection, 1862-1879, undated
    MG 228 William C. Armor Collection, 1862-1930
    MG 229 R.W. Penn Collection, 1863-1865
    MG 230 David W. Howard Collection, 1863-1864, undated
    MG 231 Jacob R. Hill Collection, 1864-1889
    MG 232 Schaffner Family Collection, 1859-1866, undated
    MG 233 Theodore Gregg Collection, 1851-1874, undated
    MG 234 Forty-Second Regiment ("Bucktails"), Pennsylvania Volunteers Records, 1861-1864, 1889, 1945, undated
    MG 235 Thomas F. Longaker Collection, 1861-1864, undated
    MG 236 Donald C. Todd Collection, 1916-1954, 1970, undated
    MG 237 Second Troop, Philadelphia City Cavalry Collection, 1810-1965, undated
    MG 238 Charles V. Henry Collection, 1924-1955, undated
    MG 239 Hamlin Family Papers, 1880-1900
    MG 240 William W. Stoey Collection, 1893-1925
    MG 241 William Henry Collection, 1770-1874, undated
    MG 242 John P. Wood Collection, 1898-1925
    MG 243 Jeremiah Rohrer Collection, 1852, 1862-1863, undated
    MG 244 Emporium Lumber Company Records, circa 1883-1971, undated
    MG 245 Drake Well Museum Collections, ca. 1847-1973
    MG 246 Company D, 8th Regiment, National Guard of Pennsylvania, 1862-1917, undated
    MG 247 Algernon Sydney Logan and Robert Restalrig Logan Papers, ca. 1680-1945
    MG 248 West Harrisburg Market House Company Records, 1864-1974
    MG 249 Brady Family Papers, 1814-1964, undated
    MG 250 Harrisburg Community Theatre Records, 1926-1996, undated
    MG 251 Ozias Ferree Papers, 1865-1909, 1971, undated
    MG 252 Stephen Girard Collection, 1786-1856, undated (bulk 1828-1842)
    MG 253 Jacob J. Bierer Papers, 1795-1907, undated
    MG 254 Audio-Visual Collection, ca. 1920-ongoing
    MG 255 John F. Meginness Collection, 1828-1899, undated
    MG 256 Kunkel Family Collection, 1801-1885, undated
    MG 257 Hopewell Village National Historic Site, 1802-1876
    MG 258 Birdsboro Forge Records, 1770-1842
    MG 259 E. and G. Brooke Land Company Records, 1786-1965
    MG 260 Henry Clay Furnace Records, 1843-1916
    MG 261 Farmers' Bank of Reading Records, 1814-1836
    MG 262 Special Microfilm Collections, ca. 1620-1975
    MG 263 George A. Richardson Papers, 1869-1974
    MG 264 International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
    MG 265 Keating Land Company Records, 1814-1918
    MG 266 E.A. Bell Insurance Company, Inc. Records, 1893-1949, undated
    MG 268 Lemuel R. Spong Papers, 1876-1877, 1881-1883
    MG 269 State Museum of Pennsylvania Collection, 1827-1966, undated
    MG 270 Macfarlane-Little Family Papers, 1831-1948, undated
    MG 271 Mrs. Frances Toby Schwartz Collection, 1838-1972, undated
    MG 272 Pennsylvania Military Museum Collections, 1789, 1856-1994, undated
    MG 273 Charles H. Burg Photographs, circa 1893-1898, undated
    MG 274 Lehigh Valley Railroad (LVRR) Company Records, 1849-1962, undated
    MG 275 Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791, undated
    MG 276 Archibald Lochry and Daniel Brodhead Letters, 1779-1780
    MG 277 George Wolf Papers, 1829-1832
    MG 278 Eunice Mildred McCloskey Papers, 1931-1979, undated
    MG 279 George N. Wade Papers, 1917-1973, undated
    MG 280 Charles E. Ross Photographs, circa 1905-1907
    MG 281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, 1897-1976
    MG 282 Pennsylvania Coal Company Records, 1838-1975
    MG 283 Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
    MG 284 Leroy Horlacher Papers, 1918-1925, undated
    MG 285 Pennsylvania Railroad Photograph Collection, 1830-1963
    MG 286 Penn Central Railroad Collection, ca. 1835-1968
    MG 287 Agnes James Spry Collection of Arthur James Memorabilia, 1938, 1955-1959, 1967, 1969
    MG 288 U.S. Weather Bureau Records for Pennsylvania, 1930-1974
    MG 289 George Hart Photographs, circa 1860-1960
    MG 291 Hope Lodge Collection, 1920-ongoing, undated
    MG 292 United Church of Christ Deposit of German Reformed Salem Church of Harrisburg Records, 1787-1916, undated
    MG 293 Fort Augusta Collection, 1765-1854, undated
    MG 294 French Azilum Collection, 1781-1936, undated
    MG 295 Leonard H. Miller Papers, 1943, 1945, undated (bulk 1943)
    MG 296 Thomas Kramer Collection, 1780-1889 (bulk 1835-1882)
    MG 297 Mary Sachs Collection, 1928-1970, undated
    MG 298 Lucille Wilson Collection, 1793-1881, undated
    MG 299 Commonwealth Association of Student Records, 1973-1979
    MG 300 Erie Lackawanna Railway Company Deposit, 1832-1968
    MG 301 John Crain Kunkel Collection, 1798-1873, 1936-1966
    MG 302 Bowman's Department Store Records, 1879-1969, undated
    MG 303 R. Brognard Okie Architectural Papers, 1793, 1828-1949
    MG 304 Political Memorabilia Collection, 1900, 1914, 1918, 1964-1990
    MG 305 Kathleen Thompson Ullery Collection, 1783-1972, undated
    MG 306 Ernest P. Kline Papers, 1965-1978
    MG 307 Albert F. Heess Corresondence, 1899, 1901-1945
    MG 308 Thomas W. Pomeroy, Jr. Papers, 1969-1979
    MG 309 Milton J. Shapp Papers, ca. 1971-1979
    MG 310 John Duss Papers, 1882-1951
    MG 311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records, 1792-1978
    MG 312 St. Luke's Episcopal Church Deposit, 1856-1963
    MG 313 Central Pennsylvania Quarry, Stripping and Construction Company (CPQSCC) Records, 1903-1961
    MG 314 McCalley Family Papers, 1912-1931, undated
    MG 315 William Sellers and Company Records, 1860-1919
    MG 316 Historic Fort Hunter Museum Collection, 1843-1940, 1854, 1978
    MG 317 Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979
    MG 318 Edward C. Williams Family Papers, 1848-1923, undated
    MG 319 Upper Allen School District Records, 1881-1939
    MG 321 Charles T. Douds Papers, 1920-1981
    MG 322 Anthracite Coal Strike Commission Records, 1902-1903
    MG 324 Old Mill Village Collection, 1845-1937, undated
    MG 325 Pine Street Presbyterian Church Photograph Collection, circa 1895-1925
    MG 326 Bowers-Rawson Family Photographs, ca. 1865-1911
    MG 327 Ira J. Stouffer Postcards, undated (circa 1915)
    MG 329 Ivan L. Carter Collection, ca. 1922-1938
    MG 330 Knoedler Family Collection, 1900-1940
    MG 331 Strever-Eno Business Correspondence, 1864-1866
    MG 332 Henry Mohn Family Papers, 1844-1958
    MG 333 George Washington Fenn Papers, 1829, 1861-1927, undated
    MG 334 Lowengard Family Papers, 1905-1930, undated
    MG 335 Violet Harner Wise Photographs, circa 1945-1965
    MG 336 Hastings-Hickock Family Estate Papers, 1766-1901
    MG 337 Solomon B. Bowerman Papers, 1823-1922, undated (bulk 1862-1865)
    MG 338 Real Estate Trust Company of Philadelphia Records, 1861-1963
    MG 339 Cornwall Ore Bank Company Records, 1802-1935, 1954
    MG 340 Benjamin L. Forster Collection, 1835-1917, 1931, 1944, undated
    MG 341 Florence Amelia Linderman Papers, circa 1840-1948, undated
    MG 342 George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, undated
    MG 343 Carl W. Gatter Architectural Research Books, 1981
    MG 344 Susquehanna Company Records, 1754-1803
    MG 346 Cornwall Furnace and Hopewell Forge Account Books, 1752-1766
    MG 347 Jean F. Gerdes Photographs, ca. 1925-1958
    MG 348 Martin G. Brumbaugh Papers, 1879-1919
    MG 349 Samuel F. Houston Letterpress Copybooks, 1944-1950
    MG 350 American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
    MG 351 Julius F. Sachse Collection of Ephrata Cloister Materials, 1680-1939 (bulk 1725-1931)
    MG 352 Maclay Family Papers, 1788-1933
    MG 353 Fine Arts Collection, ca. 1823-1953
    MG 354 Old Economy Village Collection, ca. 1813-1953
    MG 355 Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra Records, 1931-1969, 1980
    MG 356 Daniel B. Strickler Collection, 1916-1919, 1943-1957, 1967, undated
    MG 357 Pennsylvania Womens' Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-2000
    MG 358 Mrs. James Lewis Hook Autograph Collection, 1752-1810, undated
    MG 359 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania National Guard Veterans' Association Collection, circa 1906-1987, undated
    MG 360 Pennsylvania State Police Memorabilia Collection, 1910-1920
    MG 361 Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs Collection, 1916-1982, undated
    MG 362 Denise Weber Photographs, ca. 1906-1910
    MG 363 William K. Sowers Collection, 1917-1958, undated
    MG 364 William A. Hunter Collection, 1936-1985
    MG 365 Edward P. Allinson Collection of Pennsylvania Bar Association Records, 1895-1897
    MG 366 Graeme Park Collection, 1743-1918
    MG 367 Lawrie and Green Collection, ca. 1922-1960
    MG 368 General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
    MG 369 Anthracite Museum Complex Collection, 1896-1964
    MG 370 Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Records, circa 1776-1981
    MG 371 McCalmont Family Papers, 1925-1947
    MG 372 Kurt D. Zwikl Collection, ca. 1972-1984
    MG 373 Richard A. Snyder Papers, ca. 1962-1984
    MG 374 American Civil Liberties Union, Harrisburg Chapter Records, 1955-1957, 1969-1971, 1974-1983, 1970-1992
    MG 375 Benjamin Franklin Fisher Papers, 1862-1881, 1892, 1915, undated
    MG 376 Irene Bressler Photographs, circa 1860-1905, undated
    MG 377 John Enman Collection, circa 1959-1965, undated
    MG 378 Pennsylvania Institutions for the Blind Records, 1863-1950
    MG 379 State Fencibles Collection, 1813-1971, undated
    MG 380 Mattie Edwards Hewitt Photographs, circa 1925-1945
    MG 381 Pennsylvania State Society of Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century Records, 1975-1985
    MG 382 Bucher-Hummel Family Papers, 1764-1863
    MG 383 Leland H. Bull Papers, 1955-1974
    MG 384 Gilbert J. Lupp Collection of Political Memorabilia, ca. 1950-1977
    MG 385 Walter Benson Photographs, circa 1955-1985
    MG 386 Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs Records, 1895-2006
    MG 387 Society of the 28th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, 1918, 1944-1970, undated
    MG 388 William A. Schnader Papers, 1922-1940
    MG 389 James A. Beaver Papers
    MG 390 Bushy Run Battlefield Collection, 1893-1966
    MG 391 Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Records, 1914-1987
    MG 392 Jack Bowling Papers, 1926-1984
    MG 393 Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records, ca. 1902-1982
    MG 394 Pennsbury Manor Collection, circa 1930s-1940s
    MG 395 Donald H. Kent Collection, 1931-1986, undated
    MG 396 Milford H. Patterson Architectural Designs, ca. 1940-1980
    MG 397 M. Harvey Taylor Papers, 1896, 1901-1902, 1905, 1911, 1913-1917, 1929-1982
    MG 398 America Wonderland: Adam Hahn Collection, 1901, 1918, 1920-1972
    MG 399 Matthew Magda Collection, circa 1978-1981
    MG 400 Works Progress Administration Records, 1766-1909, circa 1930s-1940s, undated
    MG 401 Delaware and Hudson Railway Company Records, 1887-1959
    MG 402 Phadrig Cahill's United Press International Photographs, 1954-1975
    MG 403 Boys Industrial Home of Western Pennsylvania Records, 1900-1980
    MG 404 Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
    MG 405 McQuaide Family Papers, 1813-1864, undated
    MG 406 Robert P. Casey Collection, 1940-2000
    MG 407 Joseph Rhodes Jr. Papers, 1970-1980
    MG 408 Theodore A. Huntley Papers, ca. 1920-1972
    MG 409 Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
    MG 410 Pennsylvania Campaign for a Nuclear Weapons Freeze Collection, ca. 1970-1988
    MG 411 Hershey Museum Local History Collection, 1734-1931
    MG 412 Daniel Boone Homestead Collection, 1750-1841
    MG 413 John W. Roshon Photographs, 1865-1920
    MG 414 Dr. Joseph Priestley Collection, 1794-1874
    MG 415 Ivor D. Fenton Papers, 1939-1975
    MG 416 Aero Service Corporation Photographs, ca. 1926-1948
    MG 417 Ignatius Garner Papers, 1827-1962
    MG 418 Robert C. Sidman Papers, ca. 1947-1979
    MG 419 United States View Company Photographs, circa 1880-1900
    MG 420 John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
    MG 421 Pennsylvania Dutch Reunion of Florida Records, 1961-1985, undated
    MG 422 Herbert Broadbelt Collection of Baldwin Locomotive Works Records, 1890-1940
    MG 423 Lucy Robbins Collection, 1684-1906, undated
    MG 424 Harry Houck Collection, circa 1898-1947
    MG 425 Ebasco Environmental Company Aerial Photographs, circa 1980-1985
    MG 426 Vulcan Locomotive Works Collection, ca. 1920-1964
    MG 427 Baldwin-Hamilton Company Records, ca. 1834-1962
    MG 428 John T. Davis Papers, 1920-1925
    MG 429 Milton Berkes Collection, ca. 1964-1985
    MG 430 Paul Knepper Collection, 1941-1942, 1990
    MG 431 Stauffer Family Papers, 1887-1934
    MG 432 Rathmell Covered Bridge Collection, 1855-1961
    MG 433 George I. Bloom Collection, 1916-1988
    MG 434 Erie Maritime Center Collection, 1900-1960
    MG 435 American Peace Test Records, 1986-1990
    MG 436 National Guard of Pennsylvania, 2nd Regiment, 108th Field Artillery Records, 1847-1947
    MG 437 Karl Arndt Collection of Harmony Society Materials, 1794-1949
    MG 438 Washington Crossing Historic Park Collections
    MG 439 Edward K. Barnsley Papers, 1801-1986 (bulk 1932-1986)
    MG 440 General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmission Line Project Records, 1991-1994
    MG 441 Larew's Farm Market Records on the General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmissions Line Project, 1991-1994
    MG 442 York County Citizens Action Group Records on the General Public Utilities Corporation and Duquesne Light Company Transmission Line Project, 1991-1994
    MG 443 Tom Mix Collection, 1980-1993
    MG 444 Thomas J. Murphy Papers, 1989-1993
    MG 445 Donald R. Brown Postcard Collection, ca. 1906-2009
    MG 446 Janet Jenkins Photographs, 1864-1870
    MG 447 Landis Valley Farm Museum Collection, ca. 1749-1982
    MG 448 Oscar Bradford Sharpless Papers, 1861-1865
    MG 449 Harry Seyler Papers, 1946-1980
    MG 450 Simon P. Wolverton Papers, 1886-1903, undated
    MG 451 Senator H. Craig Lewis Papers, 1974-1992
    MG 452 Pennsylvania Elected Women's Association Records, 1980-1992
    MG 453 J. Horace McFarland Company Records, 1880-1912
    MG 454 L.H. Kinnard Chapter #7 of the Telephone Pioneers of America Collection, 1920-1987
    MG 455 Explorers Club of Pennsylvania Records, 1879-1988
    MG 456 Pennsylvania Academy of Science Records, 1964-1984
    MG 457 Buffalo and Susquehanna Railroad Corporation Records, 1882-1930
    MG 458 Nancy Shedd Collection, 1747-1870
    MG 459 Historical Foundation of Pennsylvania Records, 1961-1994
    MG 460 Robert R. Barton Collection, 1823-1976
    MG 461 Hartranft-Stockham-Shireman Family Photographs, 1860-1905
    MG 462 Engineers' Society of Pennsylvania Records, 1927-1995
    MG 463 Susquehanna Coal Company Records, 1878-1916
    MG 464 Francis Cooper Photographs, 1896-1920
    MG 465 Capitol Area Music Association Records, 1974-1994
    MG 466 Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries Records, 1978-2004
    MG 467 Lillian Louise Ball Family Photographs, 1870-1930
    MG 468 Mildred Rothermel Collection, 1780-1786
    MG 469 Ivan Itkin Papers, 1980-1998
    MG 470 Shippensburg Woolen Mill Business Records, 1921-1981
    MG 471 Harold and Lucinda Denton Papers
    MG 472 Walter Lyon Papers, 1902-2007 (bulk 1955-1995)
    MG 473 Gospel Music Workshop of America Harrisburg Chapter Collection, 1990-1999
    MG 474 John F. Hartranft-Shireman Family Papers, 1865-1869
    MG 475 Student Historians of Pennsylvania Collection, 1940-1998
    MG 476 William Hutchinson Papers, 1989-1997
    MG 477 Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania Collection, 1931-2009
    MG 478 Pennsylvania Distance Education Consortium Records, 1993-2000
    MG 479 Pennsylvania State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts Records, 1962-2000
    MG 480 Julius John Lankes Photograph Collection
    MG 481 Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., 1919-2002
    MG 482 Albert F. Zimmerman Photographs, 1865-1938
    MG 483 Richard I. Krodel Collection of State Government Records, 1730-1870
    MG 484 Brandywine Battlefield Collections, 1777-1815
    MG 485 T. Fred Woodley Collection, 1830-1837
    MG 486 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Pennsylvania Department Records
    MG 487 Vincent P. Carocci Papers, 1988-1995
    MG 488 Dorothy Redding Turner Papers, 1971-1983
    MG 489 Lukens-Lenox Papers, 1702-1900
    MG 490 Peter C. Wambach Papers, 1969-1985
    MG 491 James Thomas Lemon Papers, 1964-1972
    MG 492 Pennsylvania Poetry Society, Inc. Chapbooks 1960-2012
    MG 493 Pennsylvania State Grange Records, 1870-2012
    MG 494 C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
    MG 495 Landis Family Papers, ca. 1840-1945
    MG 496 United States Geological Survey (USGS) Bridge Survey Video Collection, 1993-2002
    MG 497 Jeddo-Highland Coal Company Records, 1870-1968
    MG 498 Penn Anthracite Collieries Company Records, 1876-1996
    MG 499 Scranton Lace Company Records, 1897-1902
    MG 500 Roberts Family Business Records, 1856-1938
    MG 501 Leonard Bachman Papers, 1929-2002, undated
    MG 502 Ace Coal Company Records, 1937-1971
    MG 503 LeRoy Patrick Papers, 1933-2005, undated
    MG 504 Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Collection, 1837-1870, undated
    MG 505 Governor's Judicial Reform Commission Records, 1987-1999
    MG 506 Frank Glade Loughry Collection, 1926-1985, undated
    MG 507 Pennsylvania Economy League Collection, 1947-2007
    MG 508 Shippingport Atomic Power Station Collection, 1954-2009
    MG 509 Jean Bull Seiwell Collection, 1860-1931, undated
    MG 510 Dr. William D. Gordon, Secretary of Banking Collection, 1923-1952
    MG 511 William Neel Papers, 1861-1879, undated
    MG 512 Pennsylvania Heritage Society Records, 1999-2012
    MG 513 Susquehanna River Basin Commission Records, 1956, 1973-1976, 1988
    MG 514 Rupp Family Papers, 1790-2000
    MG 515 James Eisenstein Papers, 1976-2002
    MG 516 Walter Baran Papers, 1975-1987
    MG 517 Oliver Benjamin Gipple Papers, 1937-1975
    MG 518 James N. Wade Papers, 1971-1976, undated
    MG 519 War Production Board Records, General Salvage Program, Salvage Division, Pennsylvania Council, 1942-1945
    MG 520 Daniel and Mary Crouch Collection, 1850-1903, undated
    MG 521 Deputy Attorney General Mark Widoff Papers, 1973-1980
    MG 522 Morris Run Coal Mining Company Records, 1852-1998
    MG 523 Pennsylvania School Librarians Association Records, 1930-2011
    MG 524 Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania Records, 1949-2014
    MG 525 John Bley Papers, 1856-1871
    MG 526 Harrisburg Area Anonymous Glass Plate Negatives, circa 1885-1900
    MG 527 North American Refractories Company Records, 1861-1990
    MG 529 Pennsylvania State Nurses Association Records, 1903-2014
    MG 530 Pennsylvania Conservation Heritage Records, 2013-2015
    MG 531 Pennsylvania Hunger Action Center Records, 1983-2011
    MG 532 William J. Fritz Papers, 1924-1976
    MG 533 Bethlehem Cornwall Corporation Collection, 1940-1958
    MG 534 Harrisburg City Archives Collection
    MG 535 Three Mile Island Collection
    MG 536 Louis I. Kahn Collection
    MG 537 Penelec Power Station Collection, 1930-1950

     