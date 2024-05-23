The .gov means its official.

Land Records Indices
The following indices to land records are available as online images. More information about each is available on the index page.
Pre-1733 Land Record Indexes
- Old Rights Index: Bucks and Chester Counties - Index to warrants, surveys and returns filed for lands in Bucks and Chester Counties, generally prior to 1733
- Original Purchases Register - Register of Original Purchasers of rights to land in Pennsylvania who bought land directly from William Penn
- Patent Indexes - Index to land records by name of patentee, 1684-1957
- Philadelphia Old Rights (Index) - Index to warrants, surveys and returns filed for lands in Philadelphia County, generally prior to 1733
Post-1733 Land Record Indexes
- Depreciation Land Register - Index to purchasers of lands auctioned for the redemption of Revolutionary War depreciation certificates
- Last Purchase Register - Index to warrants granted between 1786 and 1817 for lands in the purchase of 1784 northeast of the Allegheny River and Conewango Creek
- Luzerne County Certified Townships - Index to surveys and patents for tracts in the Seventeen Certified Townships in northeastern Pennsylvania, originally claimed by Connecticut settlers
- Patent Tract Name Index - Index to land patents by the name of the tract
- Warrant Registers - Index to warrants, surveys and patents, 1734-1957, by the name of the warrantee
Application Registers
- East Side Applications (Register) - Register of land warrant applications for land east of the Susquehanna and within the purchases of 1754 and earlier filed between 1765 and 1769.
- New Purchase Register - Register of land warrant applications for land within the purchase of 1768 filed in 1769-73
- West Side Applications (Register) - Register of land warrant applications for land west of the Susquehanna and within the purchases of 1754 and earlier filed between 1766 and 1769
Surveys and Survey Lists
- Copied Survey Books - official copies of original surveys filed in the Land Office
- Index to Copied Survey Books - an index to the Full Alphabet, B and BB volumes of the Copied Survey Books
- Indexes of Selected Original (Loose) Surveys - a number of partial, supplemental indexes for the surveys and survey books that can be used to locate surveys for some Donation Lands tracts, some Philadelphia Bank Lots, and some Old Rights tracts and Proprietary Rights tracts among others
- Rejected Surveys - A list of warrantees for whom subsequent surveys were rejected by the Land Office
Military Bounty Land
- Donation Lands - Records and indexes to Donation lands granted to Revolutionary War veterans of the Pennsylvania Line regiments
Maps
- Connected Draft Maps - maps from the Land Office Map Collection that show warrant tracts for specific areas within various counties
- Land Office Map Collection Database - Index to maps held in the Land Office Map collection in Record Group 17
- Melish-Whiteside Maps - Early-nineteenth century county maps depicting township boundaries, rivers, churches, factories, mines, taverns, furnaces, forges, mills, ferries and roads
- Warrantee Township Maps - Land office maps showing original warrant tracts within the boundaries of present-day townships