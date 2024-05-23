The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    This resource is an easy-to-use reference for identifying and locating information available at the Pennsylvania State Archives relating to African Americans. 

    This resource, taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge, is an easy-to-use reference for identifying and locating information available at the Pennsylvania State Archives relating to African Americans. This guidebook, although comprehensive in scope, represents only a sampling of the many record and manuscript groups and special collections containing information on the African American experience in the Commonwealth. The survey includes brief descriptions of individual record and manuscript groups and examples of the types of information they contain.

    Please use the list of record groups (Government records) and manuscript groups (non-Government records) below to explore African American resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives.

    Please note, some records have been updated since the original 2000 publishing of the guide. See update details for more information.

    Record Groups

    1 Department of Agriculture
    2 Department of the Auditor General
    3 Civil Service Commission
    4 Office of the Comptroller General
    5 Constitutional Conventions and Council of Censors
    6 Department of Forests and Waters
    7 General Assembly
    9 General State Authority
    10 Office of the Governor
    11 Department of Health
    12 Department of Highways
    13 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
    14 Department of Internal Affairs
    15 Department of Justice
    16 Department of Labor and Industry
    17 Land Office
    19 Department of Military and Veterans' Affairs
    20 Department of General Services
    21 Proprietary Government
    22 Department of Education
    23 Department of Public Welfare
    24 Office of the Register General
    25 Special Commissions
    26 Department of State
    27 Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments
    30 Pennsylvania State Police
    31 Department of Commerce
    33 Supreme Court
    34 Department of Community Affairs
    36 Legislative Reference Bureau
    38 Superior Court
    40 Department of Insurance
    41 Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries
    42 Department of Revenue
    43 Department of Environmental Resources
    45 Department of Mines and Mineral Industries
    46 Valley Forge Park Commission
    47 County Governments (original records)
    48 Municipal Governments
    50 Public School Employees' Retirement System
    51 Legislative Reapportionment Commissions
    52 Department of Transportation
    54 Local Government Commission
    55 School Districts
    56 State Ethics Commission
    57 State System of Higher Education
    58 Department of Corrections
    60 Pennsylvania Public Television Network Commission
    64 Office of the Lieutenant Governor
    68 Pennsylvania Heritage Affairs Commission

    Manuscript Groups

    2 Business Records Collection, 1681-1963
    4 County Records Collection, 1767-1918
    6 Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
    7 Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931
    8 Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
    9 Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970
    11 Map Collection, 1681-1973
    13 John Adlum Papers, 1794-1836
    14 J. Simpson Africa Papers, 1734-1891 (bulk 1772-1891)
    15 Hiram C. Alleman Papers, 1856-1926
    17 Samuel Penniman Bates Papers, 1853-1895
    19 Sequestered Baynton, Wharton and Morgan Papers, 1725-1827
    23 Arthur C. Bining Collection, [ca. 1898-1955]
    28 James Buchanan Collection, 1815-1863
    32 Samuel Calvin Papers, 1850-1856
    33 Simon Cameron Collection, 1816, 1835-1875
    38 Cope Family Papers, 1793-1937
    43 Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
    44 William H. Egle Collection, 1814-1899
    48 Fall Brook Railroad and Coal Company Records, 1768-1938 (bulk 1819-1938)
    49 John L. Finafrock Collection, 1915-1942
    53 Reah Frazer Papers, 1739-1879 (bulk 1821-1856)
    54 J. Alexander Fulton Papers, 1846-1900 (bulk 1846-1861)
    56 John White Geary Collection, 1847-1873
    58 Joshua and Thomas Gilpin Collection, 1771-1854
    59 John S. Goodwin Collection, 1861-1865
    63 Gross Family Papers, 1805-1918
    64 Haldeman-Wright Family Collection, 1789-1899
    66 Edward Hand Papers, 1777-1788
    72 Hiester Family Papers, 1750-1865
    73 Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
    75 Joseph M. Huston Collection, [ca. 1903-1907]
    76 Horace A. Keefer Papers, 1881-1934
    81 McAllister Family Papers, 1775-1850
    85 J. Horace McFarland Papers. 1859-1866, 1898-1951
    90 John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914
    92 Sequestered John Mitchell Papers, 1758-1781
    93 Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
    98 Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
    100 Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Papers, 1922-1984
    104 Potts Family Papers, 1704-1853
    108 Peter F. Rothermel Papers, 1864-1880
    109 George W. Schultz Collection, 1875, 1927-1947
    113 Lewis Slifer Shimmell Papers, 1873-1931 (bulk 1873-1915)
    115 Mrs. Lawrence M. C. Smith Collection, 1775-1929 (bulk 1823-1874)
    117 John Spencer Papers, 1828-1861
    121 John Strohm Papers, 1816-1874
    125 Edward Shippen Thompson Collection, 1684-1941 (bulk 1746-1904)
    133 Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898
    137 Jasper Yeates Family Papers, 1726-1830 (bulk 1761-1812)
    139 Frank W. Melvin Papers, 1708-1961 (bulk 1920-1961)
    141 John D. Black Papers, 1815-1923 (bulk 1861-1923)
    142 John R. Haudenshield Papers, 1901-1962
    143 Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, [1733-1956, & undated]
    145 Daniel H. Hastings Papers, 1877-1931
    146 Ross A. Hickok Papers, 1768-1943
    149 Stevens-Outman Family Papers, 1856-1972
    153 Marlin E. Olmsted Papers, 1874-1913
    155 Curtin Iron Works Records, 1810-1941
    156 Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
    159 John S. Fisher Papers, 1886-1940
    160 Arthur H. James Papers, 1937-1943
    164 Hiram Gilbert Andrews Collection, 1890-1964
    166 Matilda Elliott Stuart Collection, [ca. 1701-1902]
    168 Robert E. Pattison Papers, 1855-1904
    169 Herman Blum Collection, 1681-1971
    170 Pennsylvania Historical Association Records, 1932-1981
    171 Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
    172 Harry Shapiro Collection 1911-1939, 1956-1959
    175 Pine Grove Furnace Collection, 1785-1914
    180 Millicent Barton Rex Collection, 1762-1949 (bulk 1814-1880)
    181 William A. Stone Papers, 1898-1903
    182 Lebanon County Historical Society Deposit of Manuscript Collections, 1757-1940
    185 Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
    186 Francis A. Pitkin Papers, 1933-1966
    188 Woods Family Collection, 1794-1952 (bulk 1861-1866)
    190 James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
    191 David L. Lawrence Papers, 1959-1966
    192 Paul A. W. Wallace Papers, 1931-1967
    196 Horace M. Engle Collection,1971-1973
    197 Allegheny County Workhouse Records, 1866-1971
    199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections, [ca. 1830-1974]
    200 Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
    201 Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972
    203 Cornwall Furnace Collection, 1768-1940
    204 State YMCA of Pennsylvania Records, 1869-1969
    206 John S. Fine Papers, 1951-1955
    207 George M. Leader Papers, 1955-1959
    208 William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
    209 Raymond P. Shafer Papers, 1967-1971
    212 William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
    213 Postcard Collection, [ca. 1880-1974]
    214 Warren J. Harder Collection, 1928-1968
    215 Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
    216 Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
    217 Harrisburg Home Star Collection, [ca. 1920-1971 (bulk 1961-197l)]
    218 Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
    219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
    227 Solomon Fox Collection, 1862-1879
    228 William C. Armor Collection, 1862-1930
    230 David W. Howard Collection, 1863-1889
    233 Theodore Gregg Collection, 1851-1874
    247 Algernon Sydney Logan and Robert Restalrig Logan Papers, [ca. 1680-1945]
    249 Brady Family Papers, 1814-1964
    250 Harrisburg Community Theatre Records, 1925-1975
    252 Stephen Girard Collection, 1786-1856 (bulk 1828-1842)
    253 Jacob J. Bierer Papers, [1795-1907]
    254 Audio-Visual Collection, [ca. 1920 - ongoing]
    262 Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
    264 International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
    269 State Museum of Pennsylvania Collection, 1827-1965
    270 Macfarlane-Little Family Papers, 1831-1945
    271 Mrs. Frances Toby Schwartz Collection, 1838-1972
    272 Pennsylvania Military Museum Collection, 1789, 1856-1994 & undated
    274 Lehigh Valley Railroad Company Records, 1849-1962 & undated
    275 Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791 & undated
    278 Eunice Mildred McCloskey Collection, 1931-1979
    279 George N. Wade Papers, 1916-1973
    280 Arthur D. Bransky Collection of Charles Ross Photographs, 1905-1906
    281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, [ca. 1912-1976]
    283 Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
    284 Leroy Horlacher Papers, 1918-1925 & undated
    286 Penn Central Railroad Collection, [ca. 1835-1968]
    289 George Hart Photographs, [ca. 1860-1960]
    292 Salem United Church of Christ Deposit of German Reformed Salem Church of Harrisburg Records, 1787-1916
    294 French Azilum Collection, 1781-1936 & undated
    296 Thomas Kramer Collection, 1780-1889 (bulk 1835-1882)
    297 Mary Sachs Collection, 1929-1970
    299 Commonwealth Association of Students Records, 1973-1979
    301 John Crain Kunkle Collection, 1798-1873, 1936-1966
    302 Bowman's Department Store Records, 1880-1969
    304 Political Memorabilia Collection, 1900, 1918, 1964-1990
    306 Ernest P. Kline Papers, 1965-1978
    307 Albert F. Heess Correspondence, 1899, 1901-1945
    308 Thomas W. Pomeroy, Jr. Papers, 1969-1979
    309 Milton J. Shapp Papers, [ca. 1971-1979]
    310 John Duss Papers, 1882-1951
    311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records, 1792-1978
    313 Central Pennsylvania Quarry, Stripping and Construction Company Records, 1903-1961
    317 Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979
    320 Edward Stover Papers, 1857-l935
    321 Charles T. Douds Papers, 1920-1978
    324 Old Mill Village Collection, 1845-1847, 1857-1870, 1883-1897, 1907-1915, 1932-1937, & undated
    325 Pine Street Presbyterian Church Photograph Collection, [ca. 1895-1925]
    329 Ivan L. Carter Photograph Collection, [ca. 1922-1938]
    330 Knoedler Family Collection, 1900-1940
    332 Henry Mohn Family Collection, 1944-1958
    333 George Washington Fenn Papers, 1829, 1861-1929, & undated
    334 Lowengard Family Papers, 1907, 1909-1921, & undated
    336 Hastings-Hickok Family Estate Papers, 1766-1901
    339 Cornwall Ore Bank Company Records, 1802-1935, 1954
    341 Florence Amelia Linderman Papers, [ca. 184O-1948]
    342 George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, & undated
    343 Carl W. Gatter Architectural Research Books, 1981
    345 M. Lee Goldsmith, Inc. Records, 1872-1977
    346 Cornwall Furnace and Hopewell Forge Account Books, 1752-1766
    347 Jean F. Gerdes Photographs, [ca. 1925-1958]
    348 Martin C. Brumbaugh Papers, 1879-1919
    350 American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
    352 Maclay Family Papers, 1788-1933
    354 Old Economy Village Collection, [ca. 1813-1953]
    356 Daniel B. Strickler Collection, 1916-1919, 1943-1957, 1967, & undated
    357 Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-1981
    358 Mrs. James Lewis Hook Autograph Collection, 1752-1810
    359 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran's Association Collection, [ca. 1914-1975]
    360 Pennsylvania State Police Memorabilia Collection, 1910-1920
    362 Denise Weber Photographs, 1906
    363 William K. Sowers Collection, 1917-1958
    366 Graeme Park Collection, 1743-1918
    367 Lawrie and Green Collection, [ca. 1922-1960]
    368 General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
    373 Richard A. Snyder Collection, [ca. 1962-1984]
    374 American Civil Liberties Union, Harrisburg Chapter Records, 1955-1957, 1969-1971, 1974-1983, 1970-1992
    375 Benjamin Franklin Fisher Papers, 1862-1881, 1892, 1915, & undated
    379 State Fencibles Collection, 1875-1885, 1891, 1898, 1911-1981
    387 Raymond Hoffman Collection of Records of the Society of the 28th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, 1918, 1944-1970
    389 James A. Beaver Papers, 1790, 1796, 1841, 1849-1915, & undated
    391 Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Collection, 1914-1987
    393 Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records, [ca. 1902-1970]
    395 Donald H. Kent Collection, [ca. 1937-1975]
    396 Milford H. Patterson Architectural Designs, [ca. 1940-1980]
    397 M. Harvey Taylor Collection, 1896, 1901-1902, 1905, 1911, 1913-1917, 1929-1982
    402 Phadrig Cahill's United Press International Photographs, 1954-1975
    406 Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
    407 Joseph Rhodes, Jr. Papers, 1970-1980 (bulk 1973-1980)
    409 Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
    410 Pennsylvania Campaign for a Nuclear Weapons Freeze Collection, 1982-1987
    411 Hershey Museum Local History Collection, 1734-1931
    420 John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
    433 George I. Bloom Collection, 1916-1988
    436 National Guard of Pennsylvania, 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment, 108th Field Artillery Records, 1847-1947
    439 Edward K. Barnsley Papers, 1801-1932, 1986 (bulk 1932-1986)
    449 Harry Seylor Papers, 1946-1980
    451 Senator H. Craig Lewis Papers, 1974-1992
    454 L.H. Kinnard Chapter #7 of the Telephone Pioneers of America Collection, 1920-1987
    456 Pennsylvania Academy of Science Records, 1964-1984
    459 Historical Foundation of Pennsylvania Records, 1961-1994
    465 Capitol Area Music Association Records, 1974-1994
    467 Lillian Louise Ball Family Photographs, 1870-1930
    473 Gospel Music Workshop of America Harrisburg Chapter Collection, 1990-1999
    485 T. Fred Woodley Collection, 1830-1937
    494 C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
    503 Reverend Leroy Patrick Papers

    This resources taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Harrisburg, 2000.