The .gov means its official.

Guide to African American Resources

This resource, taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge, is an easy-to-use reference for identifying and locating information available at the Pennsylvania State Archives relating to African Americans. This guidebook, although comprehensive in scope, represents only a sampling of the many record and manuscript groups and special collections containing information on the African American experience in the Commonwealth. The survey includes brief descriptions of individual record and manuscript groups and examples of the types of information they contain.

Please use the list of record groups (Government records) and manuscript groups (non-Government records) below to explore African American resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives.

Please note, some records have been updated since the original 2000 publishing of the guide. See update details for more information.

Record Groups

1 Department of Agriculture

2 Department of the Auditor General

3 Civil Service Commission

4 Office of the Comptroller General

5 Constitutional Conventions and Council of Censors

6 Department of Forests and Waters

7 General Assembly

9 General State Authority

10 Office of the Governor

11 Department of Health

12 Department of Highways

13 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission

14 Department of Internal Affairs

15 Department of Justice

16 Department of Labor and Industry

17 Land Office

19 Department of Military and Veterans' Affairs

20 Department of General Services

21 Proprietary Government

22 Department of Education

23 Department of Public Welfare

24 Office of the Register General

25 Special Commissions

26 Department of State

27 Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments

30 Pennsylvania State Police

31 Department of Commerce

33 Supreme Court

34 Department of Community Affairs

36 Legislative Reference Bureau

38 Superior Court

40 Department of Insurance

41 Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries

42 Department of Revenue

43 Department of Environmental Resources

45 Department of Mines and Mineral Industries

46 Valley Forge Park Commission

47 County Governments (original records)

48 Municipal Governments

50 Public School Employees' Retirement System

51 Legislative Reapportionment Commissions

52 Department of Transportation

54 Local Government Commission

55 School Districts

56 State Ethics Commission

57 State System of Higher Education

58 Department of Corrections

60 Pennsylvania Public Television Network Commission

64 Office of the Lieutenant Governor

68 Pennsylvania Heritage Affairs Commission



Manuscript Groups

2 Business Records Collection, 1681-1963

4 County Records Collection, 1767-1918

6 Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938

7 Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931

8 Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970

9 Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970

11 Map Collection, 1681-1973

13 John Adlum Papers, 1794-1836

14 J. Simpson Africa Papers, 1734-1891 (bulk 1772-1891)

15 Hiram C. Alleman Papers, 1856-1926

17 Samuel Penniman Bates Papers, 1853-1895

19 Sequestered Baynton, Wharton and Morgan Papers, 1725-1827

23 Arthur C. Bining Collection, [ca. 1898-1955]

28 James Buchanan Collection, 1815-1863

32 Samuel Calvin Papers, 1850-1856

33 Simon Cameron Collection, 1816, 1835-1875

38 Cope Family Papers, 1793-1937

43 Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951

44 William H. Egle Collection, 1814-1899

48 Fall Brook Railroad and Coal Company Records, 1768-1938 (bulk 1819-1938)

49 John L. Finafrock Collection, 1915-1942

53 Reah Frazer Papers, 1739-1879 (bulk 1821-1856)

54 J. Alexander Fulton Papers, 1846-1900 (bulk 1846-1861)

56 John White Geary Collection, 1847-1873

58 Joshua and Thomas Gilpin Collection, 1771-1854

59 John S. Goodwin Collection, 1861-1865

63 Gross Family Papers, 1805-1918

64 Haldeman-Wright Family Collection, 1789-1899

66 Edward Hand Papers, 1777-1788

72 Hiester Family Papers, 1750-1865

73 Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959

75 Joseph M. Huston Collection, [ca. 1903-1907]

76 Horace A. Keefer Papers, 1881-1934

81 McAllister Family Papers, 1775-1850

85 J. Horace McFarland Papers. 1859-1866, 1898-1951

90 John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914

92 Sequestered John Mitchell Papers, 1758-1781

93 Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)

98 Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902

100 Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Papers, 1922-1984

104 Potts Family Papers, 1704-1853

108 Peter F. Rothermel Papers, 1864-1880

109 George W. Schultz Collection, 1875, 1927-1947

113 Lewis Slifer Shimmell Papers, 1873-1931 (bulk 1873-1915)

115 Mrs. Lawrence M. C. Smith Collection, 1775-1929 (bulk 1823-1874)

117 John Spencer Papers, 1828-1861

121 John Strohm Papers, 1816-1874

125 Edward Shippen Thompson Collection, 1684-1941 (bulk 1746-1904)

133 Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898

137 Jasper Yeates Family Papers, 1726-1830 (bulk 1761-1812)

139 Frank W. Melvin Papers, 1708-1961 (bulk 1920-1961)

141 John D. Black Papers, 1815-1923 (bulk 1861-1923)

142 John R. Haudenshield Papers, 1901-1962

143 Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, [1733-1956, & undated]

145 Daniel H. Hastings Papers, 1877-1931

146 Ross A. Hickok Papers, 1768-1943

149 Stevens-Outman Family Papers, 1856-1972

153 Marlin E. Olmsted Papers, 1874-1913

155 Curtin Iron Works Records, 1810-1941

156 Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)

159 John S. Fisher Papers, 1886-1940

160 Arthur H. James Papers, 1937-1943

164 Hiram Gilbert Andrews Collection, 1890-1964

166 Matilda Elliott Stuart Collection, [ca. 1701-1902]

168 Robert E. Pattison Papers, 1855-1904

169 Herman Blum Collection, 1681-1971

170 Pennsylvania Historical Association Records, 1932-1981

171 Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)

172 Harry Shapiro Collection 1911-1939, 1956-1959

175 Pine Grove Furnace Collection, 1785-1914

180 Millicent Barton Rex Collection, 1762-1949 (bulk 1814-1880)

181 William A. Stone Papers, 1898-1903

182 Lebanon County Historical Society Deposit of Manuscript Collections, 1757-1940

185 Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951

186 Francis A. Pitkin Papers, 1933-1966

188 Woods Family Collection, 1794-1952 (bulk 1861-1866)

190 James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951

191 David L. Lawrence Papers, 1959-1966

192 Paul A. W. Wallace Papers, 1931-1967

196 Horace M. Engle Collection,1971-1973

197 Allegheny County Workhouse Records, 1866-1971

199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections, [ca. 1830-1974]

200 Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated

201 Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972

203 Cornwall Furnace Collection, 1768-1940

204 State YMCA of Pennsylvania Records, 1869-1969

206 John S. Fine Papers, 1951-1955

207 George M. Leader Papers, 1955-1959

208 William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967

209 Raymond P. Shafer Papers, 1967-1971

212 William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]

213 Postcard Collection, [ca. 1880-1974]

214 Warren J. Harder Collection, 1928-1968

215 Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975

216 Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969

217 Harrisburg Home Star Collection, [ca. 1920-1971 (bulk 1961-197l)]

218 Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]

219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]

227 Solomon Fox Collection, 1862-1879

228 William C. Armor Collection, 1862-1930

230 David W. Howard Collection, 1863-1889

233 Theodore Gregg Collection, 1851-1874

247 Algernon Sydney Logan and Robert Restalrig Logan Papers, [ca. 1680-1945]

249 Brady Family Papers, 1814-1964

250 Harrisburg Community Theatre Records, 1925-1975

252 Stephen Girard Collection, 1786-1856 (bulk 1828-1842)

253 Jacob J. Bierer Papers, [1795-1907]

254 Audio-Visual Collection, [ca. 1920 - ongoing]

262 Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]

264 International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972

269 State Museum of Pennsylvania Collection, 1827-1965

270 Macfarlane-Little Family Papers, 1831-1945

271 Mrs. Frances Toby Schwartz Collection, 1838-1972

272 Pennsylvania Military Museum Collection, 1789, 1856-1994 & undated

274 Lehigh Valley Railroad Company Records, 1849-1962 & undated

275 Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791 & undated

278 Eunice Mildred McCloskey Collection, 1931-1979

279 George N. Wade Papers, 1916-1973

280 Arthur D. Bransky Collection of Charles Ross Photographs, 1905-1906

281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, [ca. 1912-1976]

283 Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977

284 Leroy Horlacher Papers, 1918-1925 & undated

286 Penn Central Railroad Collection, [ca. 1835-1968]

289 George Hart Photographs, [ca. 1860-1960]

292 Salem United Church of Christ Deposit of German Reformed Salem Church of Harrisburg Records, 1787-1916

294 French Azilum Collection, 1781-1936 & undated

296 Thomas Kramer Collection, 1780-1889 (bulk 1835-1882)

297 Mary Sachs Collection, 1929-1970

299 Commonwealth Association of Students Records, 1973-1979

301 John Crain Kunkle Collection, 1798-1873, 1936-1966

302 Bowman's Department Store Records, 1880-1969

304 Political Memorabilia Collection, 1900, 1918, 1964-1990

306 Ernest P. Kline Papers, 1965-1978

307 Albert F. Heess Correspondence, 1899, 1901-1945

308 Thomas W. Pomeroy, Jr. Papers, 1969-1979

309 Milton J. Shapp Papers, [ca. 1971-1979]

310 John Duss Papers, 1882-1951

311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records, 1792-1978

313 Central Pennsylvania Quarry, Stripping and Construction Company Records, 1903-1961

317 Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979

320 Edward Stover Papers, 1857-l935

321 Charles T. Douds Papers, 1920-1978

324 Old Mill Village Collection, 1845-1847, 1857-1870, 1883-1897, 1907-1915, 1932-1937, & undated

325 Pine Street Presbyterian Church Photograph Collection, [ca. 1895-1925]

329 Ivan L. Carter Photograph Collection, [ca. 1922-1938]

330 Knoedler Family Collection, 1900-1940

332 Henry Mohn Family Collection, 1944-1958

333 George Washington Fenn Papers, 1829, 1861-1929, & undated

334 Lowengard Family Papers, 1907, 1909-1921, & undated

336 Hastings-Hickok Family Estate Papers, 1766-1901

339 Cornwall Ore Bank Company Records, 1802-1935, 1954

341 Florence Amelia Linderman Papers, [ca. 184O-1948]

342 George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, & undated

343 Carl W. Gatter Architectural Research Books, 1981

345 M. Lee Goldsmith, Inc. Records, 1872-1977

346 Cornwall Furnace and Hopewell Forge Account Books, 1752-1766

347 Jean F. Gerdes Photographs, [ca. 1925-1958]

348 Martin C. Brumbaugh Papers, 1879-1919

350 American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981

352 Maclay Family Papers, 1788-1933

354 Old Economy Village Collection, [ca. 1813-1953]

356 Daniel B. Strickler Collection, 1916-1919, 1943-1957, 1967, & undated

357 Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-1981

358 Mrs. James Lewis Hook Autograph Collection, 1752-1810

359 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran's Association Collection, [ca. 1914-1975]

360 Pennsylvania State Police Memorabilia Collection, 1910-1920

362 Denise Weber Photographs, 1906

363 William K. Sowers Collection, 1917-1958

366 Graeme Park Collection, 1743-1918

367 Lawrie and Green Collection, [ca. 1922-1960]

368 General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996

373 Richard A. Snyder Collection, [ca. 1962-1984]

374 American Civil Liberties Union, Harrisburg Chapter Records, 1955-1957, 1969-1971, 1974-1983, 1970-1992

375 Benjamin Franklin Fisher Papers, 1862-1881, 1892, 1915, & undated

379 State Fencibles Collection, 1875-1885, 1891, 1898, 1911-1981

387 Raymond Hoffman Collection of Records of the Society of the 28th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, 1918, 1944-1970

389 James A. Beaver Papers, 1790, 1796, 1841, 1849-1915, & undated

391 Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Collection, 1914-1987

393 Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records, [ca. 1902-1970]

395 Donald H. Kent Collection, [ca. 1937-1975]

396 Milford H. Patterson Architectural Designs, [ca. 1940-1980]

397 M. Harvey Taylor Collection, 1896, 1901-1902, 1905, 1911, 1913-1917, 1929-1982

402 Phadrig Cahill's United Press International Photographs, 1954-1975

406 Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]

407 Joseph Rhodes, Jr. Papers, 1970-1980 (bulk 1973-1980)

409 Oral History Collection, 1970-2005

410 Pennsylvania Campaign for a Nuclear Weapons Freeze Collection, 1982-1987

411 Hershey Museum Local History Collection, 1734-1931

420 John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888

433 George I. Bloom Collection, 1916-1988

436 National Guard of Pennsylvania, 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment, 108th Field Artillery Records, 1847-1947

439 Edward K. Barnsley Papers, 1801-1932, 1986 (bulk 1932-1986)

449 Harry Seylor Papers, 1946-1980

451 Senator H. Craig Lewis Papers, 1974-1992

454 L.H. Kinnard Chapter #7 of the Telephone Pioneers of America Collection, 1920-1987

456 Pennsylvania Academy of Science Records, 1964-1984

459 Historical Foundation of Pennsylvania Records, 1961-1994

465 Capitol Area Music Association Records, 1974-1994

467 Lillian Louise Ball Family Photographs, 1870-1930

473 Gospel Music Workshop of America Harrisburg Chapter Collection, 1990-1999

485 T. Fred Woodley Collection, 1830-1937

494 C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005

503 Reverend Leroy Patrick Papers



This resources taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Harrisburg, 2000.