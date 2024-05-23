The .gov means its official.

Guide to African American Resources
This resource, taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge, is an easy-to-use reference for identifying and locating information available at the Pennsylvania State Archives relating to African Americans. This guidebook, although comprehensive in scope, represents only a sampling of the many record and manuscript groups and special collections containing information on the African American experience in the Commonwealth. The survey includes brief descriptions of individual record and manuscript groups and examples of the types of information they contain.
Please use the list of record groups (Government records) and manuscript groups (non-Government records) below to explore African American resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives.
Please note, some records have been updated since the original 2000 publishing of the guide. See update details for more information.
Record Groups
1 Department of Agriculture
2 Department of the Auditor General
3 Civil Service Commission
4 Office of the Comptroller General
5 Constitutional Conventions and Council of Censors
6 Department of Forests and Waters
7 General Assembly
9 General State Authority
10 Office of the Governor
11 Department of Health
12 Department of Highways
13 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
14 Department of Internal Affairs
15 Department of Justice
16 Department of Labor and Industry
17 Land Office
19 Department of Military and Veterans' Affairs
20 Department of General Services
21 Proprietary Government
22 Department of Education
23 Department of Public Welfare
24 Office of the Register General
25 Special Commissions
26 Department of State
27 Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments
30 Pennsylvania State Police
31 Department of Commerce
33 Supreme Court
34 Department of Community Affairs
36 Legislative Reference Bureau
38 Superior Court
40 Department of Insurance
41 Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries
42 Department of Revenue
43 Department of Environmental Resources
45 Department of Mines and Mineral Industries
46 Valley Forge Park Commission
47 County Governments (original records)
48 Municipal Governments
50 Public School Employees' Retirement System
51 Legislative Reapportionment Commissions
52 Department of Transportation
54 Local Government Commission
55 School Districts
56 State Ethics Commission
57 State System of Higher Education
58 Department of Corrections
60 Pennsylvania Public Television Network Commission
64 Office of the Lieutenant Governor
68 Pennsylvania Heritage Affairs Commission
Manuscript Groups
2 Business Records Collection, 1681-1963
4 County Records Collection, 1767-1918
6 Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
7 Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931
8 Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
9 Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970
11 Map Collection, 1681-1973
13 John Adlum Papers, 1794-1836
14 J. Simpson Africa Papers, 1734-1891 (bulk 1772-1891)
15 Hiram C. Alleman Papers, 1856-1926
17 Samuel Penniman Bates Papers, 1853-1895
19 Sequestered Baynton, Wharton and Morgan Papers, 1725-1827
23 Arthur C. Bining Collection, [ca. 1898-1955]
28 James Buchanan Collection, 1815-1863
32 Samuel Calvin Papers, 1850-1856
33 Simon Cameron Collection, 1816, 1835-1875
38 Cope Family Papers, 1793-1937
43 Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
44 William H. Egle Collection, 1814-1899
48 Fall Brook Railroad and Coal Company Records, 1768-1938 (bulk 1819-1938)
49 John L. Finafrock Collection, 1915-1942
53 Reah Frazer Papers, 1739-1879 (bulk 1821-1856)
54 J. Alexander Fulton Papers, 1846-1900 (bulk 1846-1861)
56 John White Geary Collection, 1847-1873
58 Joshua and Thomas Gilpin Collection, 1771-1854
59 John S. Goodwin Collection, 1861-1865
63 Gross Family Papers, 1805-1918
64 Haldeman-Wright Family Collection, 1789-1899
66 Edward Hand Papers, 1777-1788
72 Hiester Family Papers, 1750-1865
73 Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
75 Joseph M. Huston Collection, [ca. 1903-1907]
76 Horace A. Keefer Papers, 1881-1934
81 McAllister Family Papers, 1775-1850
85 J. Horace McFarland Papers. 1859-1866, 1898-1951
90 John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914
92 Sequestered John Mitchell Papers, 1758-1781
93 Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
98 Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
100 Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Papers, 1922-1984
104 Potts Family Papers, 1704-1853
108 Peter F. Rothermel Papers, 1864-1880
109 George W. Schultz Collection, 1875, 1927-1947
113 Lewis Slifer Shimmell Papers, 1873-1931 (bulk 1873-1915)
115 Mrs. Lawrence M. C. Smith Collection, 1775-1929 (bulk 1823-1874)
117 John Spencer Papers, 1828-1861
121 John Strohm Papers, 1816-1874
125 Edward Shippen Thompson Collection, 1684-1941 (bulk 1746-1904)
133 Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898
137 Jasper Yeates Family Papers, 1726-1830 (bulk 1761-1812)
139 Frank W. Melvin Papers, 1708-1961 (bulk 1920-1961)
141 John D. Black Papers, 1815-1923 (bulk 1861-1923)
142 John R. Haudenshield Papers, 1901-1962
143 Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, [1733-1956, & undated]
145 Daniel H. Hastings Papers, 1877-1931
146 Ross A. Hickok Papers, 1768-1943
149 Stevens-Outman Family Papers, 1856-1972
153 Marlin E. Olmsted Papers, 1874-1913
155 Curtin Iron Works Records, 1810-1941
156 Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
159 John S. Fisher Papers, 1886-1940
160 Arthur H. James Papers, 1937-1943
164 Hiram Gilbert Andrews Collection, 1890-1964
166 Matilda Elliott Stuart Collection, [ca. 1701-1902]
168 Robert E. Pattison Papers, 1855-1904
169 Herman Blum Collection, 1681-1971
170 Pennsylvania Historical Association Records, 1932-1981
171 Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
172 Harry Shapiro Collection 1911-1939, 1956-1959
175 Pine Grove Furnace Collection, 1785-1914
180 Millicent Barton Rex Collection, 1762-1949 (bulk 1814-1880)
181 William A. Stone Papers, 1898-1903
182 Lebanon County Historical Society Deposit of Manuscript Collections, 1757-1940
185 Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
186 Francis A. Pitkin Papers, 1933-1966
188 Woods Family Collection, 1794-1952 (bulk 1861-1866)
190 James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
191 David L. Lawrence Papers, 1959-1966
192 Paul A. W. Wallace Papers, 1931-1967
196 Horace M. Engle Collection,1971-1973
197 Allegheny County Workhouse Records, 1866-1971
199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections, [ca. 1830-1974]
200 Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
201 Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972
203 Cornwall Furnace Collection, 1768-1940
204 State YMCA of Pennsylvania Records, 1869-1969
206 John S. Fine Papers, 1951-1955
207 George M. Leader Papers, 1955-1959
208 William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
209 Raymond P. Shafer Papers, 1967-1971
212 William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
213 Postcard Collection, [ca. 1880-1974]
214 Warren J. Harder Collection, 1928-1968
215 Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
216 Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
217 Harrisburg Home Star Collection, [ca. 1920-1971 (bulk 1961-197l)]
218 Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
227 Solomon Fox Collection, 1862-1879
228 William C. Armor Collection, 1862-1930
230 David W. Howard Collection, 1863-1889
233 Theodore Gregg Collection, 1851-1874
247 Algernon Sydney Logan and Robert Restalrig Logan Papers, [ca. 1680-1945]
249 Brady Family Papers, 1814-1964
250 Harrisburg Community Theatre Records, 1925-1975
252 Stephen Girard Collection, 1786-1856 (bulk 1828-1842)
253 Jacob J. Bierer Papers, [1795-1907]
254 Audio-Visual Collection, [ca. 1920 - ongoing]
262 Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
264 International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
269 State Museum of Pennsylvania Collection, 1827-1965
270 Macfarlane-Little Family Papers, 1831-1945
271 Mrs. Frances Toby Schwartz Collection, 1838-1972
272 Pennsylvania Military Museum Collection, 1789, 1856-1994 & undated
274 Lehigh Valley Railroad Company Records, 1849-1962 & undated
275 Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791 & undated
278 Eunice Mildred McCloskey Collection, 1931-1979
279 George N. Wade Papers, 1916-1973
280 Arthur D. Bransky Collection of Charles Ross Photographs, 1905-1906
281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, [ca. 1912-1976]
283 Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
284 Leroy Horlacher Papers, 1918-1925 & undated
286 Penn Central Railroad Collection, [ca. 1835-1968]
289 George Hart Photographs, [ca. 1860-1960]
292 Salem United Church of Christ Deposit of German Reformed Salem Church of Harrisburg Records, 1787-1916
294 French Azilum Collection, 1781-1936 & undated
296 Thomas Kramer Collection, 1780-1889 (bulk 1835-1882)
297 Mary Sachs Collection, 1929-1970
299 Commonwealth Association of Students Records, 1973-1979
301 John Crain Kunkle Collection, 1798-1873, 1936-1966
302 Bowman's Department Store Records, 1880-1969
304 Political Memorabilia Collection, 1900, 1918, 1964-1990
306 Ernest P. Kline Papers, 1965-1978
307 Albert F. Heess Correspondence, 1899, 1901-1945
308 Thomas W. Pomeroy, Jr. Papers, 1969-1979
309 Milton J. Shapp Papers, [ca. 1971-1979]
310 John Duss Papers, 1882-1951
311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records, 1792-1978
313 Central Pennsylvania Quarry, Stripping and Construction Company Records, 1903-1961
317 Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979
320 Edward Stover Papers, 1857-l935
321 Charles T. Douds Papers, 1920-1978
324 Old Mill Village Collection, 1845-1847, 1857-1870, 1883-1897, 1907-1915, 1932-1937, & undated
325 Pine Street Presbyterian Church Photograph Collection, [ca. 1895-1925]
329 Ivan L. Carter Photograph Collection, [ca. 1922-1938]
330 Knoedler Family Collection, 1900-1940
332 Henry Mohn Family Collection, 1944-1958
333 George Washington Fenn Papers, 1829, 1861-1929, & undated
334 Lowengard Family Papers, 1907, 1909-1921, & undated
336 Hastings-Hickok Family Estate Papers, 1766-1901
339 Cornwall Ore Bank Company Records, 1802-1935, 1954
341 Florence Amelia Linderman Papers, [ca. 184O-1948]
342 George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, & undated
343 Carl W. Gatter Architectural Research Books, 1981
345 M. Lee Goldsmith, Inc. Records, 1872-1977
346 Cornwall Furnace and Hopewell Forge Account Books, 1752-1766
347 Jean F. Gerdes Photographs, [ca. 1925-1958]
348 Martin C. Brumbaugh Papers, 1879-1919
350 American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
352 Maclay Family Papers, 1788-1933
354 Old Economy Village Collection, [ca. 1813-1953]
356 Daniel B. Strickler Collection, 1916-1919, 1943-1957, 1967, & undated
357 Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-1981
358 Mrs. James Lewis Hook Autograph Collection, 1752-1810
359 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran's Association Collection, [ca. 1914-1975]
360 Pennsylvania State Police Memorabilia Collection, 1910-1920
362 Denise Weber Photographs, 1906
363 William K. Sowers Collection, 1917-1958
366 Graeme Park Collection, 1743-1918
367 Lawrie and Green Collection, [ca. 1922-1960]
368 General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
373 Richard A. Snyder Collection, [ca. 1962-1984]
374 American Civil Liberties Union, Harrisburg Chapter Records, 1955-1957, 1969-1971, 1974-1983, 1970-1992
375 Benjamin Franklin Fisher Papers, 1862-1881, 1892, 1915, & undated
379 State Fencibles Collection, 1875-1885, 1891, 1898, 1911-1981
387 Raymond Hoffman Collection of Records of the Society of the 28th Division, American Expeditionary Forces, 1918, 1944-1970
389 James A. Beaver Papers, 1790, 1796, 1841, 1849-1915, & undated
391 Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association Collection, 1914-1987
393 Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records, [ca. 1902-1970]
395 Donald H. Kent Collection, [ca. 1937-1975]
396 Milford H. Patterson Architectural Designs, [ca. 1940-1980]
397 M. Harvey Taylor Collection, 1896, 1901-1902, 1905, 1911, 1913-1917, 1929-1982
402 Phadrig Cahill's United Press International Photographs, 1954-1975
406 Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
407 Joseph Rhodes, Jr. Papers, 1970-1980 (bulk 1973-1980)
409 Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
410 Pennsylvania Campaign for a Nuclear Weapons Freeze Collection, 1982-1987
411 Hershey Museum Local History Collection, 1734-1931
420 John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
433 George I. Bloom Collection, 1916-1988
436 National Guard of Pennsylvania, 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment, 108th Field Artillery Records, 1847-1947
439 Edward K. Barnsley Papers, 1801-1932, 1986 (bulk 1932-1986)
449 Harry Seylor Papers, 1946-1980
451 Senator H. Craig Lewis Papers, 1974-1992
454 L.H. Kinnard Chapter #7 of the Telephone Pioneers of America Collection, 1920-1987
456 Pennsylvania Academy of Science Records, 1964-1984
459 Historical Foundation of Pennsylvania Records, 1961-1994
465 Capitol Area Music Association Records, 1974-1994
467 Lillian Louise Ball Family Photographs, 1870-1930
473 Gospel Music Workshop of America Harrisburg Chapter Collection, 1990-1999
485 T. Fred Woodley Collection, 1830-1937
494 C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
503 Reverend Leroy Patrick Papers
This resources taken from "Guide to African American Resources at the Pennsylvania State Archives" by Ruth E. Hodge. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Harrisburg, 2000.