The .gov means its official.

County Courthouses
|County
|County Seat
|Zip Code
|Date Created
|Parent County
|Adams
|Gettysburg
|17325
|22 Jan 1800
|York
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh
|15219
|24 Sept 1788
|Westmoreland, Washington
|Armstrong
|Kittanning
|16201
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny, Lycoming, Westmoreland
|Beaver
|Beaver
|15009
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny, Washington
|Bedford
|Bedford
|15522
|09 Mar 1771
|Cumberland
|Berks
|Reading
|19601
|11 Mar 1752
|Lancaster, Chester, Philadelphia
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg
|16648
|26 Feb 1846
|Huntingdon, Bedford
|Bradford
|Towanda
|18848
|21 Feb 1810
|Luzerne, Lycoming
|Bucks
|Doylestown
|18901
|-- Nov 1682
|Original County
|Butler
|Butler
|16001
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny
|Cambria
|Ebensburg
|15931
|26 Mar 1804
|Huntingdon, Somerset, Bedford
|Cameron
|Emporium
|15834
|29 Mar 1860
|Clinton, McKean, Elk, Potter
|Carbon
|Jim Thorpe
|18229
|13 Mar 1843
|Northampton, Monroe
|Centre
|Bellefonte
|16823
|13 Feb 1800
|Huntingdon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland
|Chester
|West Chester
|19380
|-- Nov 1682
|Original County
|Clarion
|Clarion
|16214
|11 Mar 1839
|Venango, Armstrong
|Clearfield
|Clearfield
|16830
|26 Mar 1804
|Huntingdon, Lycoming
|Clinton
|Lock Haven
|17745
|21 Jun 1839
|Centre, Lycoming
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg
|17815
|22 Mar 1813
|Northumberland
|Crawford
|Meadville
|16335
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny
|Cumberland
|Carlisle
|17013
|27 Jan 1750
|Lancaster
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg
|17101
|04 Mar 1785
|Lancaster
|Delaware
|Media
|19063
|26 Sep 1789
|Chester
|Elk
|Ridgway
|15853
|18 Apr 1843
|Jefferson, McKean, Clearfield
|Erie
|Erie
|16501
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny
|Fayette
|Uniontown
|15401
|26 Sep 1783
|Westmoreland
|Forest
|Tionesta
|16353
|11 Apr 1848
31 Oct 1866
|Jefferson
Venango
|Franklin
|Chambersburg
|17201
|09 Sep 1784
|Cumberland
|Fulton
|McConnellsburg
|17233
|19 Apr 1850
|Bedford
|Greene
|Waynesburg
|15370
|09 Feb 1796
|Washington
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon
|16652
|20 Sep 1787
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Indiana
|15701
|30 Mar 1803
|Westmoreland, Lycoming
|Jefferson
|Brookville
|15825
|26 Mar 1804
|Lycoming
|Juniata
|Mifflintown
|17059
|02 Mar 1831
|Mifflin
|Lackawanna
|Scranton
|18503
|13 Aug 1878
|Luzerne
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|17608
|10 May 1729
|Chester
|Lawrence
|New Castle
|16101
|20 Mar 1849
|Beaver, Mercer
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|17042
|16 Feb 1813
|Dauphin, Lancaster
|Lehigh
|Allentown
|18101
|06 Mar 1812
|Northampton
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre
|18702
|25 Sept 1786
|Northumberland
|Lycoming
|Williamsport
|17701
|13 Apr 1795
|Northumberland
|McKean
|Smethport
|16749
|26 Mar 1804
|Lycoming
|Mercer
|Mercer
|16137
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny
|Mifflin
|Lewistown
|17044
|19 Sep 1789
|Cumberland, Northumberland
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg
|18360
|01 Apr 1836
|Northampton, Pike
|Montgomery
|Norristown
|19404
|10 Sept 1784
|Philadelphia
|Montour
|Danville
|17821
|03 May 1850
|Columbia
|Northampton
|Easton
|18042
|11 Mar 1752
|Bucks
|Northumberland
|Sunbury
|17801
|21 Mar 1772
|Cumberland, Northampton, Lancaster, Berks, Bedford
|Ontario
|Renamed Bradford County 24 March 1812
|21 Feb 1810
|Luzerne, Lycoming
|Perry
|New Bloomfield
|17068
|22 Mar 1820
|Cumberland
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|19107
|-- Nov 1682
|Original County
|Pike
|Milford
|18337
|26 Mar 1814
|Wayne
|Potter
|Coudersport
|16915
|26 Mar 1804
|Lycoming
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville
|17901
|01 Mar 1811
|Berks, Northampton
|Snyder
|Middleburg
|17842
|02 Mar 1855
|Union
|Somerset
|Somerset
|15501
|17 Apr 1795
|Bedford
|Sullivan
|LaPorte
|18526
|15 Mar 1847
|Lycoming
|Susquehanna
|Montrose
|18801
|21 Feb 1810
|Luzerne
|Tioga
|Wellsboro
|16091
|26 Mar 1804
|Lycoming
|Union
|Lewisburg
|17837
|22 Mar 1813
|Northumberland
|Venango
|Franklin
|16323
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny, Lycoming
|Warren
|Warren
|16365
|12 Mar 1800
|Allegheny, Lycoming
|Washington
|Washington
|15301
|28 Mar 1781
|Westmoreland
|Wayne
|Honesdale
|18431
|21 Mar 1798
|Northampton
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg
|15601
|26 Feb 1773
|Bedford
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock
|18657
|04 Apr 1842
|Luzerne
|York
|York
|17401
|19 Aug 1749
|Lancaster