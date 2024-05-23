The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    CountyCounty SeatZip CodeDate CreatedParent County
    AdamsGettysburg1732522 Jan 1800York
    AlleghenyPittsburgh1521924 Sept 1788Westmoreland, Washington
    ArmstrongKittanning1620112 Mar 1800Allegheny, Lycoming, Westmoreland
    BeaverBeaver1500912 Mar 1800Allegheny, Washington
    BedfordBedford1552209 Mar 1771Cumberland
    BerksReading1960111 Mar 1752Lancaster, Chester, Philadelphia
    BlairHollidaysburg1664826 Feb 1846Huntingdon, Bedford
    BradfordTowanda1884821 Feb 1810Luzerne, Lycoming
    BucksDoylestown18901-- Nov 1682Original County
    ButlerButler1600112 Mar 1800Allegheny
    CambriaEbensburg1593126 Mar 1804Huntingdon, Somerset, Bedford
    CameronEmporium1583429 Mar 1860Clinton, McKean, Elk, Potter
    CarbonJim Thorpe1822913 Mar 1843Northampton, Monroe
    CentreBellefonte1682313 Feb 1800Huntingdon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland
    ChesterWest Chester19380-- Nov 1682Original County
    ClarionClarion1621411 Mar 1839Venango, Armstrong
    ClearfieldClearfield1683026 Mar 1804Huntingdon, Lycoming
    ClintonLock Haven1774521 Jun 1839Centre, Lycoming
    ColumbiaBloomsburg1781522 Mar 1813Northumberland
    CrawfordMeadville1633512 Mar 1800Allegheny
    CumberlandCarlisle1701327 Jan 1750Lancaster
    DauphinHarrisburg1710104 Mar 1785Lancaster
    DelawareMedia1906326 Sep 1789Chester
    ElkRidgway1585318 Apr 1843Jefferson, McKean, Clearfield
    ErieErie1650112 Mar 1800Allegheny
    FayetteUniontown1540126 Sep 1783Westmoreland
    ForestTionesta1635311 Apr 1848
    31 Oct 1866    		Jefferson
    Venango
    FranklinChambersburg1720109 Sep 1784Cumberland
    FultonMcConnellsburg1723319 Apr 1850Bedford
    GreeneWaynesburg1537009 Feb 1796Washington
    HuntingdonHuntingdon1665220 Sep 1787Bedford
    IndianaIndiana1570130 Mar 1803Westmoreland, Lycoming
    JeffersonBrookville1582526 Mar 1804Lycoming
    JuniataMifflintown1705902 Mar 1831Mifflin
    LackawannaScranton1850313 Aug 1878Luzerne
    LancasterLancaster1760810 May 1729Chester
    LawrenceNew Castle1610120 Mar 1849Beaver, Mercer
    LebanonLebanon1704216 Feb 1813Dauphin, Lancaster
    LehighAllentown1810106 Mar 1812Northampton
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre1870225 Sept 1786Northumberland
    LycomingWilliamsport1770113 Apr 1795Northumberland
    McKeanSmethport1674926 Mar 1804Lycoming
    MercerMercer1613712 Mar 1800Allegheny
    MifflinLewistown1704419 Sep 1789Cumberland, Northumberland
    MonroeStroudsburg1836001 Apr 1836Northampton, Pike
    MontgomeryNorristown1940410 Sept 1784Philadelphia
    MontourDanville1782103 May 1850Columbia
    NorthamptonEaston1804211 Mar 1752Bucks
    NorthumberlandSunbury1780121 Mar 1772Cumberland, Northampton, Lancaster, Berks, Bedford
    OntarioRenamed Bradford County 24 March 181221 Feb 1810Luzerne, Lycoming
    PerryNew Bloomfield1706822 Mar 1820Cumberland
    PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia19107-- Nov 1682Original County
    PikeMilford1833726 Mar 1814Wayne
    PotterCoudersport1691526 Mar 1804Lycoming
    SchuylkillPottsville1790101 Mar 1811Berks, Northampton
    SnyderMiddleburg1784202 Mar 1855Union
    SomersetSomerset1550117 Apr 1795Bedford
    SullivanLaPorte1852615 Mar 1847Lycoming
    SusquehannaMontrose1880121 Feb 1810Luzerne
    TiogaWellsboro1609126 Mar 1804Lycoming
    UnionLewisburg1783722 Mar 1813Northumberland
    VenangoFranklin1632312 Mar 1800Allegheny, Lycoming
    WarrenWarren1636512 Mar 1800Allegheny, Lycoming
    WashingtonWashington1530128 Mar 1781Westmoreland
    WayneHonesdale1843121 Mar 1798Northampton
    WestmorelandGreensburg1560126 Feb 1773Bedford
    WyomingTunkhannock1865704 Apr 1842Luzerne
    YorkYork1740119 Aug 1749Lancaster

