    State Historical Records Advisory Board

    State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB)

    The State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state. The State Historical Records Coordinator, who is appointed by the Governor, serves as Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board, who are appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), review grant applications submitted by Pennsylvania institutions by the NHPRC and also seek to facilitate cooperation among historical records repositories around state.

    SHRAB Mission

    The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board provides leadership and advocacy for the Commonwealth's documentary heritage. Its mission is to foster the preservation and accessibility of historically valuable records and to promote public awareness and appreciation of this enduring legacy. The SHRAB carries out its mission by encouraging institutions to apply for NHPRC grants; developing advisory services to improve historical records programs; identifying sources of funding and support; promoting cooperation and partnerships; and developing educational programs.

    SHRAB Vision

    The "common wealth" of Pennsylvania is a documentary heritage that is preserved, valued, and accessible to all present and future generations of our citizens. A strong and visible State Historical Records Advisory Board provides the leadership to preserve and promote the historical record of the people of Pennsylvania.

    Contact Information

    Cindy Bendroth, State Historical Records Deputy Coordinator
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
    1681 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
    Phone: 717-783-5796
    Email:     ra-localgovernment@pa.gov

    SHRAB Advisory Board

    State Historical Records Coordinator

    David Carmicheal, Director
    Bureau of the Pennsylvania State Archives

    Deputy Coordinator

    Cindy Bendroth, Chief

    Class of 2026

    Robert Stakeley
    Coordinator of the Archivist and Educational Programs
    Heinz History Center

    Celia Caust-Ellenbogen
    Interim Director, Peace Collections Archives
    Swarthmore College

    Class of 2025

    Adam Bentz 
    Archivist
    York County History Center Library & Archives

    Richard Jenkins         
    Volunteer
    Lackawanna and Luzerne Historical Societies

    Jack Ertell
    Retired History Teacher

    Nick Hartley
    Pittsburgh City Archivist
     
    Cara Curtis
    Archives and Library Director
    Cumberland Co Historical Society
     
    Rachael Dreyer
    Head of Research Services/Special Collections, 
    Penn State, State College 
     
    Ryah Levy
    Public Service Librarian
    Moravian University
     
     Kathy Haas
     Director of Historical Resources 
    Girard College        
     
    Bruce Laverty
    Curator
    Athenaeum of Philadelphia        
     
    William Whitaker
    Curator and Collections Manager
    Architectural Archives of the University of Pennsylvania Weitzman School of Design

    Class of 2024

    Member terms expire at the end of December during the class year.

    Cathy Boyer
    Records Manager
    County of Berks 

    Dr. Barbara Zaborowski
    Dean of Learning Resources
    Pennsylvania Highland Community College

    Molly Tighe
    Archivist and Public Service Librarian
    Chatham University

