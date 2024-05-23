State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB)

The State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state. The State Historical Records Coordinator, who is appointed by the Governor, serves as Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board, who are appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), review grant applications submitted by Pennsylvania institutions by the NHPRC and also seek to facilitate cooperation among historical records repositories around state.

SHRAB Mission

The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board provides leadership and advocacy for the Commonwealth's documentary heritage. Its mission is to foster the preservation and accessibility of historically valuable records and to promote public awareness and appreciation of this enduring legacy. The SHRAB carries out its mission by encouraging institutions to apply for NHPRC grants; developing advisory services to improve historical records programs; identifying sources of funding and support; promoting cooperation and partnerships; and developing educational programs.

SHRAB Vision

The "common wealth" of Pennsylvania is a documentary heritage that is preserved, valued, and accessible to all present and future generations of our citizens. A strong and visible State Historical Records Advisory Board provides the leadership to preserve and promote the historical record of the people of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information

Cindy Bendroth, State Historical Records Deputy Coordinator

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission

1681 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106

Phone: 717-783-5796

Email: ra-localgovernment@pa.gov

SHRAB Advisory Board

State Historical Records Coordinator

David Carmicheal, Director

Bureau of the Pennsylvania State Archives

Deputy Coordinator

Cindy Bendroth, Chief



Class of 2026



Robert Stakeley

Coordinator of the Archivist and Educational Programs

Heinz History Center

Celia Caust-Ellenbogen

Interim Director, Peace Collections Archives

Swarthmore College



Class of 2025



Adam Bentz

Archivist

York County History Center Library & Archives

Richard Jenkins

Volunteer

Lackawanna and Luzerne Historical Societies

Jack Ertell

Retired History Teacher

Nick Hartley

Pittsburgh City Archivist



Cara Curtis

Archives and Library Director

Cumberland Co Historical Society

Rachael Dreyer

Head of Research Services/Special Collections,

Penn State, State College



Ryah Levy

Public Service Librarian



Moravian University



Kathy Haas Director of Historical Resources Girard College

Bruce Laverty Curator

Athenaeum of Philadelphia

William Whitaker Curator and Collections Manager

Architectural Archives of the University of Pennsylvania Weitzman School of Design

Class of 2024

Member terms expire at the end of December during the class year.

Cathy Boyer

Records Manager

County of Berks

Dr. Barbara Zaborowski

Dean of Learning Resources

Pennsylvania Highland Community College

Molly Tighe

Archivist and Public Service Librarian

Chatham University

Links