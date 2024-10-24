The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Announces Flagship Niagara to Sail for First Shipyard Visit

The first of two trips to shipyard for critical repairs and maintenance will ensure Niagara can continue to sail from Erie and serve as an active part of the Erie Maritime Museum.

Erie, PA – The iconic U.S. Brig Niagara, a symbol of Pennsylvania’s maritime history and the War of 1812, is set to embark on a journey to Cleveland, Ohio for its first of two planned shipyard visits. Under the command of Captain Greg Bailey, the vessel will depart Erie to undergo critical repairs and maintenance.

The Niagara is expected to be in the Cleveland shipyard for approximately 1-2 weeks, during which time it will be hauled out and blocked in a dry dock facility. Several significant projects are scheduled, including the removal and replacement of the ship’s existing propellers. The two new Max-prop variable pitch propellers will enhance the vessel's performance and efficiency, while the old propellors will be returned to the Erie Maritime Museum.

Additional maintenance tasks will include a thorough pressure washing of the hull and subsequent inspection to identify, replace, and repaint any defects in the planking. The drivetrain components, including shafts, struts, pillow bearings, and cutlass bearings, will be refurbished or replaced where needed. Fuel tanks, through-hull fittings, and zinc anodes will also undergo cleaning, inspection, and repair or replacement.

Additionally, a contracted certified marine surveyor, specializing in wooden ship construction and restoration, will assess Niagara to identify any additional areas that need to be addressed that are usually hidden below the waterline. These repairs will be incorporated with other improvements in the scope of a second, larger shipyard project that will be put out for bid this fall.

Upon completion of the shipyard work and inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Brig Niagara will be relaunched and return to Erie, where winter maintenance will commence, paying particular attention to the sections of rigging above the topmast shrouds that have not been in the ship in the last several years.

In anticipation of the U.S. Brig Niagara's second shipyard stay in 2025, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) staff is actively working to procure the necessary services and materials for the second phase of repairs and upgrades.

The plans for the second shipyard include repairing the damaged stem, replacing the waterway timber, addressing the rot that currently exists in the bulwarks planking both interior and exterior, installing new engines and electrical generators, updating the wiring system, and addressing other identified structural issues based on the findings of the initial shipyard visit.

The PHMC is diligently working to ensure that the Niagara is equipped with the latest technology and safety features to operate efficiently as a training platform for up-and-coming mariners and to serve as a dynamic educational experience for visitors while maintaining the ship’s historical integrity.

PHMC is collaborating closely with the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure that all restoration work complies with the highest safety and regulatory requirements. PHMC plans to have the U.S. Brig Niagara fully restored and sailing in Erie in time for the Commonwealth’s Semiquincentennial celebration.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.