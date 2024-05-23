Calendar of Dedication Events

Since 1946, Pennsylvanians have gathered to unveil, dedicate, and celebrate the installation of new historical markers. Virtually all of these ceremonies are public events, and you're invited to attend those held near where you live or whose subject matter interests you.



Please note that historical marker dedications are scheduled and organized by the local sponsor(s) and their partners. The type of ceremony, as well as the ceremony’s date, time, location and program, are at the discretion of the local sponsor. Dedication events are included on PHMC’s website as a courtesy and are subject to change. Please email the PA SHPO with questions.

Upcoming PA Historical Marker Dedication Events

The President Pumping Engine

Date: November 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

Location: Friedensville, Lehigh County

Sponsor: Friedensville Mines Heritage, Lehigh University

Ford Underground Railroad Station

Date: Spring 2025

Location: Parade & 12th Street, Erie, Erie County

Sponsor: The Early Erie History Project, Housing And Neighborhood Development Service

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Date: March 4, 2025 (Time TBD)

Location: 2nd & Market Streets, Philadelphia

Sponsor: Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts

Wyck House and Garden

Date: May 3, 2025 (Time TBD)

Location: Wyck House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia

Sponsor: Wyck Association

Contact: https://wyck.org