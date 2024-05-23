Historic Contexts Organized By Topic

Agriculture



1991RP00107 : Farms in Berks County, Pennsylvania



: Farms in Berks County, Pennsylvania 1994RP00248 : Greensboro/ New Geneva Architecture c. 1790-1944; Settlement, Transportation Improvements, and Development of the Greensboro/New Geneva Area c. 1760-1944; Greensboro/New Geneva Glass Industry 1797-1858; Greensboro/New Geneva Pottery Industry c. 1800-1914:



: Gristmills in Berks County, Pennsylvania 2007RP00125 : Agricultural Resources of Pennsylvania, c1700-1960. See also: PA's Agricultural Context Updated Guidance for worksheets and tools Agricultural Resources of Pennsylvania, 1960-1980

Ag Context Statement on Integrity



: Whiskey Rebellion Resources in Southwestern Pennsylvania 2003RP00178: Southeastern Chester County Mushroom Industry Historic Context

Architecture

1995RP00148 : A Study of the Vernacular Architecture of Central and Southwestern PA with a Particular Emphasis on the Barns of These Regions

: A Study of the Vernacular Architecture of Central and Southwestern PA with a Particular Emphasis on the Barns of These Regions 2011RP00402 : Folk Log Structures in Pennsylvania

: Folk Log Structures in Pennsylvania 1994RP00248 : Greensboro/ New Geneva Architecture c. 1790-1944; Settlement, Transportation Improvements, and Development of the Greensboro/New Geneva Area c. 1760-1944; Greensboro/New Geneva Glass Industry 1797-1858; Greensboro/New Geneva Pottery Industry c. 1800-1914

: Log Houses In Bucks County 2009RP00229 : Modernism in Philadelphia, 1945 to 1980



: Modernism in Philadelphia, 1945 to 1980 2012RP00501 : USPS Nationwide Historic Context Study: Postal Facilities Constructed or Occupied Between 1940 and 1971

: USPS Nationwide Historic Context Study: Postal Facilities Constructed or Occupied Between 1940 and 1971 1982RP00016 : The Thomas Thematic Group (A part of the Multiple Resource Nomination of West Whiteland Township

Community Planning and Development

1981RP00051 : The Four Public Squares of Philadelphia TR

: The Four Public Squares of Philadelphia TR 2012RP00494 : Historic Context for the City of Philadelphia

: Historic Context for the City of Philadelphia 1995RP00140 : Public Housing in Philadelphia

: Public Housing in Philadelphia 2010RP00255 : Research Guide for Developing a Context for Evaluating Post World War II Suburbs

: USPS Nationwide Historic Context Study: Postal Facilities Constructed or Occupied Between 1940 and 1971 2010RP00270: A History of Philadelphia’s Department of Recreation, 1880-2010

Conservation

2007RP00184 : Lumber Heritage Area Management Plan

: Lumber Heritage Area Management Plan 1984RP00030 : Historic Resources of New Hope Borough

: Historic Resources of New Hope Borough 1985RP00046 : West Branch Brandywine Creek Multiple Resources

: West Branch Brandywine Creek Multiple Resources 2004RP00104: Historic Context Statement and Pennsylvania Historic Resource Survey Forms for Michaux State Forest

Education

2007RP00160 : Public Elementary and Secondary Schools in Pennsylvania, 1682-1969

: Public Elementary and Secondary Schools in Pennsylvania, 1682-1969 2007RP00131 : Pennsylvania Schools Survey Summary Report

: Pennsylvania Schools Survey Summary Report 1986RP00058 : Philadelphia Public Schools Thematic Resources



Engineering

1990RP00119 : Blair County and Cambria County PA: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites



: Blair County and Cambria County PA: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites 1991RP00106 : Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites

Entertainment/Recreation

2010RP00270: A History of Philadelphia’s Department of Recreation, 1880-2010

Ethnic Heritage

2021RP00051 : African American Churches and Cemeteries in Pennsylvania, c. 1644-c.1970



: African American Churches and Cemeteries in Pennsylvania, c. 1644-c.1970 2009RP00226 : African American History in Pennsylvania Theme Study; The Social, Cultural, Economic, and Political Legacy of African Americans in Pennsylvania, 1690-2010

: African American History in Pennsylvania Theme Study; The Social, Cultural, Economic, and Political Legacy of African Americans in Pennsylvania, 1690-2010 2010RP00241 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Survey Report of Findings 2010RP00306 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Coatesville, Chester County 2010RP00307 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Mount Union, Huntingdon County 2010RP00308 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County 2010RP00309 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Williamsport, Lycoming County 2010RP00310 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Indiana, Indiana County 2010RP00311 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Meadville, Crawford County 2010RP00312 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Bedford, Bedford County 2010RP00313 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Stroudsburg, Monroe County 2010RP00314 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Washington, Washington County

: Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Survey Report of Findings 2010RP00226 : African American Churches of Philadelphia, 1787-1949

: Historic and Architectural Resources of the Upper Delaware Valley, New York and Pennsylvania, MPS 2000RP00171: Vigilance in Pennsylvania: Underground Railroad Activities in the Keystone State, 1837-1861

Exploration and Settlement

1994RP00248 : Greensboro/ New Geneva Architecture c. 1790-1944; Settlement, Transportation Improvements, and Development of the Greensboro/New Geneva Area c. 1760-1944; Greensboro/New Geneva Glass Industry 1797-1858; Greensboro/New Geneva Pottery Industry c. 1800-1914

Health and Medicine

1985RP00048 : Historic Survey of State Hospitals for the Mentally Retarded, Youth Development Centers, State Restoration Centers, State General Hospitals

: Historic Survey of State Hospitals for the Mentally Retarded, Youth Development Centers, State Restoration Centers, State General Hospitals 1984RP00051 : Historic Survey of State Mental Hospitals in Pennsylvania



: Historic Survey of State Mental Hospitals in Pennsylvania 2011RP00401 : United States Second Generation Veterans Hospitals



: United States Second Generation Veterans Hospitals 2018RP00494: United States Third Generation Veterans Hospitals, 1946-1958

Industry

1989RP00071 : A Legacy of Coal: The Coal Company Towns of Southwestern Pennsylvania

: A Legacy of Coal: The Coal Company Towns of Southwestern Pennsylvania 1997RP00129 : Historic Aluminum Resources of Southwestern Pennsylvania, 1888-1947

: Historic Aluminum Resources of Southwestern Pennsylvania, 1888-1947 1997RP00140 : Anthracite-Related Resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1769-1945

: Anthracite-Related Resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1769-1945 1993RP00142 : Bituminous Coal and Coke Resources of Pennsylvania, 1740-1945



: Bituminous Coal and Coke Resources of Pennsylvania, 1740-1945 1990RP00119 : Blair County and Cambria County PA: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites

: Historic Resources Survey of the Aluminum Industry in Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties, Pennsylvania 2012RP00505 : Industrial and Commercial Buildings Related to the Textile Industry in the Kensington Neighborhood of Philadelphia

: Industrial and Commercial Buildings Related to the Textile Industry in the Kensington Neighborhood of Philadelphia 1997RP00092 : Resources of the Oil Industry in Western Pennsylvania, 1859-1945

: Resources of the Oil Industry in Western Pennsylvania, 1859-1945 1991RP00111 : Iron and Steel Resources of Pennsylvania

: Iron and Steel Resources of Pennsylvania 1989RP00089 : The Character of a Steel Mill City: Four Historic Neighborhoods of Johnstown, PA



: The Character of a Steel Mill City: Four Historic Neighborhoods of Johnstown, PA 2003RP00120 : Thematic Study and Guidelines: Identification and Evaluation of U.S. Army Cold War Era Military Industrial Historic Properties

: Thematic Study and Guidelines: Identification and Evaluation of U.S. Army Cold War Era Military Industrial Historic Properties 1990RP00113 : The Company Towns of the Rockhill Iron and Coal Company: Robertsdale and Woodvale PA

Military

2000RP00149 : Adams County Properties Associated with the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863

: Adams County Properties Associated with the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863 2008RP00228 : Armory Historic Context, Army National Guard

: Armory Historic Context, Army National Guard 2008RP00221 : Blueprints for the Citizen Soldier: A Nationwide Historic Context Study of United States Army Reserve Centers

: Blueprints for the Citizen Soldier: A Nationwide Historic Context Study of United States Army Reserve Centers 1994RP00275 : Civil War Era National Cemeteries

: Civil War Era National Cemeteries 2003RP00156 : "For Want of a Home": A Historic Context for Wherry and Capehart Military Family Housing

: "For Want of a Home": A Historic Context for Wherry and Capehart Military Family Housing 1989RP00064 : Pennsylvania National Guard Armories

: Pennsylvania National Guard Armories 2003RP00120 : Thematic Study and Guidelines: Identification and Evaluation of U.S. Army Cold War Era Military- Industrial Historic Properties

: United States Second Generation Veterans Hospitals 2018RP00494: United States Third Generation Veterans Hospitals, 1946-1958

Performing Arts

2014RP00077: Pennsylvania Theaters: A Historic Context

Religion

2021RP00051: African American Churches and Cemeteries in Pennsylvania, c. 1644-c.1970

Social History



1986RP00041 : Emergency Conservation Work (ECW) Architecture in Pennsylvania State Parks: 1933-1942, Thematic Resources

Transportation

