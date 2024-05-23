Historic Contexts Organized by Region

Note: Historic contexts and research papers are available as National Register nominations or reports in PA-SHARE by searching for the PA-SHARE report (RP) number provided.

To search for reports in PA-SHARE:

Sign in at https://share.phmc.pa.gov/pashare/landing.

Navigate to the Search page.

Copy the full report number (####RP#####) you are interested in from the list below.

Paste the number into the "Search by Number" field on the Quick search screen.

Click "Search" and the results will be shown at the bottom of the screen.

Click on the "Go To" icon.

For additional instructions for searching in PA-SHARE, see Searching for Resources and Other Information in PA-SHARE.



Statewide

2005RP00165 : A Context for Common Historic Bridge Types

: A Context for Common Historic Bridge Types 2021RP00051 : African American Churches and Cemeteries in Pennsylvania, c. 1644-c.1970

: African American Churches and Cemeteries in Pennsylvania, c. 1644-c.1970 2009RP00226 : African American History in Pennsylvania Theme Study; The Social, Cultural, Economic, and Political Legacy of African Americans in Pennsylvania, 1690-2010

: African American History in Pennsylvania Theme Study; The Social, Cultural, Economic, and Political Legacy of African Americans in Pennsylvania, 1690-2010 2010RP00241 : Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Survey Report of Findings

: Pennsylvania's African American Historic Resources, Survey Report of Findings 2008RP00221 : Blueprints for the Citizen Soldier: A Nationwide Historic Context Study of United States Army Reserve Centers

: Blueprints for the Citizen Soldier: A Nationwide Historic Context Study of United States Army Reserve Centers 1986RP00041 : Emergency Conservation Work (ECW) Architecture in Pennsylvania State Parks: 1933-1942, Thematic Resources

: Emergency Conservation Work (ECW) Architecture in Pennsylvania State Parks: 1933-1942, Thematic Resources 1986RP00038: Highway Bridges Owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Thematic Resources

Highway Bridges Owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Thematic Resources 2007RP00125 : Agricultural Resources of Pennsylvania, c1700-1960. See also: PA's Agricultural Context Updated Guidance for worksheets and tools Agricultural Resources of Pennsylvania, 1960-1980 Ag Context Statement on Integrity

: Agricultural Resources of Pennsylvania, c1700-1960. See also: 1984RP00051 : Historic Survey of State Mental Hospitals in Pennsylvania

: Historic Survey of State Mental Hospitals in Pennsylvania 1991RP00111 : Iron and Steel Resources of Pennsylvania

: Iron and Steel Resources of Pennsylvania 1989RP00064 : Pennsylvania National Guard Armories

: Pennsylvania National Guard Armories 2007RP00160 : Public Elementary and Secondary Schools in Pennsylvania, 1682-1969



: Public Elementary and Secondary Schools in Pennsylvania, 1682-1969 2007RP00131 : Pennsylvania Schools Survey Summary Report

: Pennsylvania Schools Survey Summary Report 2014RP00077 : Pennsylvania Theaters: A Historic Context

: Pennsylvania Theaters: A Historic Context 2010RP00255 : Research Guide for Developing a Context for Evaluating Post World War II Suburbs

: Research Guide for Developing a Context for Evaluating Post World War II Suburbs 2012RP00495: Researchers Guide for Documenting and Evaluating Railroads of Pennsylvania

Researchers Guide for Documenting and Evaluating Railroads of Pennsylvania 2003RP00120 : Thematic Study and Guidelines: Identification and Evaluation of U.S. Army Cold War Era Military- Industrial Historic Properties

2011RP00401 : United States Second Generation Veterans Hospitals

: United States Second Generation Veterans Hospitals 2018RP00494 : United States Third Generation Veterans Hospitals, 1946-1958

: United States Third Generation Veterans Hospitals, 1946-1958 2012RP00501 : USPS Nationwide Historic Context Study: Postal Facilities Constructed or Occupied Between 1940 and 1971

: USPS Nationwide Historic Context Study: Postal Facilities Constructed or Occupied Between 1940 and 1971 2000RP00171: Vigilance in Pennsylvania: Underground Railroad Activities in the Keystone State, 1837-1861

Eastern Region



2010RP00226: African American Churches of Philadelphia, 1787-1949



African American Churches of Philadelphia, 1787-1949 1980RP00034: Berks County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources

Berks County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources 1980RP00046: Covered Bridges of Chester County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Chester County Thematic Resources 1991RP00107 : Farms in Berks County, Pennsylvania

: Farms in Berks County, Pennsylvania 1981RP00051 : The Four Public Squares of Philadelphia TR

: The Four Public Squares of Philadelphia TR 2012RP00494 : Historic Context for the City of Philadelphia

: Historic Context for the City of Philadelphia 1995RP00140 : Public Housing in Philadelphia

: Public Housing in Philadelphia 2010RP00270 : A History of Philadelphia's Department of Recreation, 1880-2010

: A History of Philadelphia's Department of Recreation, 1880-2010 1989RP00088 : Gristmills in Berks County, Pennsylvania

: Gristmills in Berks County, Pennsylvania 2012RP00505 : Industrial and Commercial Buildings Related to the Textile Industry in the Kensington Neighborhood of Philadelphia

: Industrial and Commercial Buildings Related to the Textile Industry in the Kensington Neighborhood of Philadelphia 2010RP00249 : Log Houses In Bucks County

: Log Houses In Bucks County 2009RP00229 : Modernism in Philadelphia, 1945 to 1980

: Modernism in Philadelphia, 1945 to 1980 1986RP00058 : Philadelphia Public Schools Thematic Resources

: Philadelphia Public Schools Thematic Resources 2013RP00272: Road and Highway Resources of Southeastern Pennsylvania 1681-1970

Road and Highway Resources of Southeastern Pennsylvania 1681-1970 1981RP00063: Strasburg Road, Chester County Thematic Resources

Strasburg Road, Chester County Thematic Resources 1992RP00123 : Historic and Architectural Resources of the Upper Delaware Valley, New York and Pennsylvania, MPS

: Historic and Architectural Resources of the Upper Delaware Valley, New York and Pennsylvania, MPS 1982RP00016 : The Thomas Thematic Group (A part of the Multiple Resource Nomination of West Whiteland Township

: The Thomas Thematic Group (A part of the Multiple Resource Nomination of West Whiteland Township 1985RP00046 : West Branch Brandywine Creek Multiple Resources

: West Branch Brandywine Creek Multiple Resources 2003RP00178: Southeastern Chester County Mushroom Industry Historic Context

Central Region

1979RP00080: Covered Bridges of Juniata and Snyder Counties Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Juniata and Snyder Counties Thematic Resources 1980RP00037: Covered Bridges of Adams, Cumberland and Perry Counties Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Adams, Cumberland and Perry Counties Thematic Resources 1980RP00038: Covered Bridges of Lancaster County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Lancaster County Thematic Resources 1980RP00021: Covered Bridges of Bradford, Sullivan and Lycoming Counties Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Bradford, Sullivan and Lycoming Counties Thematic Resources 1979RP00065: Covered Bridges of Columbia and Montour Counties Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Columbia and Montour Counties Thematic Resources 1979RP00025: Covered Bridges of Northumberland County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Northumberland County Thematic Resources 2004RP00104 : Historic Context Statement and Pennsylvania Historic Resource Survey Forms for Michaux State Forest

: Historic Context Statement and Pennsylvania Historic Resource Survey Forms for Michaux State Forest 1994RP00215 : Historic Farming Resources of Lancaster County

: Historic Farming Resources of Lancaster County 1990RP00086 : Tobacco Buildings in Lancaster City

: Tobacco Buildings in Lancaster City 1991RP00106 : Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites

: Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites 1978RP00019: Pennsylvania Railroad Rolling Stock Thematic Resources

Pennsylvania Railroad Rolling Stock Thematic Resources 1992RP00122: Railroad Resources of York County

Railroad Resources of York County 1990RP00113 : The Company Towns of the Rockhill Iron and Coal Company: Robertsdale and Woodvale PA

: The Company Towns of the Rockhill Iron and Coal Company: Robertsdale and Woodvale PA 1979RP00047: Union County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources

Union County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources 2000RP00149: Adams County Properties Associated with the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863

Western Region

1989RP00071 : A Legacy of Coal: The Coal Company Towns of Southwestern Pennsylvania

: A Legacy of Coal: The Coal Company Towns of Southwestern Pennsylvania 1997RP00129 : Historic Aluminum Resources of Southwestern Pennsylvania, 1888-1947

: Historic Aluminum Resources of Southwestern Pennsylvania, 1888-1947 1985RP00042: Allegheny County Owned River Bridges Thematic Resources

Allegheny County Owned River Bridges Thematic Resources 1998RP00074: Historic Resources of the Allegheny River Navigation System 1739-1948

Historic Resources of the Allegheny River Navigation System 1739-1948 2000RP00121: Historic Resources of the Monongahela River Navigation System in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, 1838-1950

Historic Resources of the Monongahela River Navigation System in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, 1838-1950 1979RP00039: Covered Bridges of Erie County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Erie County Thematic Resources 1979RP00032: Covered Bridges of Washington and Greene Counties Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Washington and Greene Counties Thematic Resources 2014RP00004: Covered Bridges of Indiana County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Indiana County Thematic Resources 1993RP00142 : Bituminous Coal and Coke Resources of Pennsylvania, 1740-1945

: Bituminous Coal and Coke Resources of Pennsylvania, 1740-1945 1990RP00119 : Blair County and Cambria County PA: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites

: Blair County and Cambria County PA: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites 1991RP00106 : Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites

1994RP00247 : Westmoreland County Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites



: Westmoreland County Pennsylvania: An Inventory of Historic Engineering and Industrial Sites 1980RP00027: Covered Bridges of Somerset County Thematic Resources

Covered Bridges of Somerset County Thematic Resources 1994RP00248 : Greensboro/ New Geneva Architecture c. 1790-1944; Settlement, Transportation Improvements, and Development of the Greensboro/New Geneva Area c. 1760-1944; Greensboro/New Geneva Glass Industry 1797-1858; Greensboro/New Geneva Pottery Industry c. 1800-1914

: Greensboro/ New Geneva Architecture c. 1790-1944; Settlement, Transportation Improvements, and Development of the Greensboro/New Geneva Area c. 1760-1944; Greensboro/New Geneva Glass Industry 1797-1858; Greensboro/New Geneva Pottery Industry c. 1800-1914 1993RP00135 : Historic Resources Survey of the Aluminum Industry in Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties, Pennsylvania

: Historic Resources Survey of the Aluminum Industry in Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties, Pennsylvania 1989RP00089 : The Character of a Steel Mill City: Four Historic Neighborhoods of Johnstown, PA

: The Character of a Steel Mill City: Four Historic Neighborhoods of Johnstown, PA 2003RP00156 : "For Want of a Home": A Historic Context for Wherry and Capehart Military Family Housing

: "For Want of a Home": A Historic Context for Wherry and Capehart Military Family Housing 1979RP00028: Lawrence County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources

Lawrence County Covered Bridges Thematic Resources 1995RP00123: Historic Resources of the National Road in Pennsylvania

Historic Resources of the National Road in Pennsylvania 1997RP00093: Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Historic Resources: Franklin to Westmoreland Counties, PA

Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Historic Resources: Franklin to Westmoreland Counties, PA 1986RP00032 : Pittsburgh Public Schools Thematic Group

: Pittsburgh Public Schools Thematic Group 1992RP00086 : Whiskey Rebellion Resources in Southwestern Pennsylvania

: Whiskey Rebellion Resources in Southwestern Pennsylvania 1997RP00092: Resources of the Oil Industry in Western Pennsylvania, 1859-1945

Eastern and Central Regions

1997RP00140 : Anthracite-Related Resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1769-1945



: Anthracite-Related Resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1769-1945 1994RP00275 : Civil War Era National Cemeteries

: Civil War Era National Cemeteries 1980RP00033: Covered Bridges of the Delaware River Watershed Thematic Resources

Western and Central Regions

