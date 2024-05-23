The .gov means its official.

Contact Information

PA SHPO staff in the Environmental Review Division are divided into two groups: Above Ground reviewers, who consult on projects involving above ground resources, and Archaeology reviewers, who consult on projects involving earth disturbance. Above Ground reviewers are assigned projects based on the federal or state agency involved. Archaeology reviewers are assigned projects based on a geographic region.

If you have questions about a review, please consult the Above Ground review agency list or the Archaeology review map to determine who you should contact.

For assistance using PA-SHARE, please review Using PA-SHARE to Consult with PA SHPO under Section 106 or Pennsylvania History Code.

Archaeology

Casey Hanson, Archaeology Supervisor



Justin McKeel

(717) 783-9900



Kristen Walczesky kwalczesky@pa.gov

(717) 346-1111

Above Ground

Above Ground Environmental Review projects are assigned by agency to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code.

To find the Above Ground reviewer for a particular federal or state agency, please review this list: Above Ground Reviewer Agency Assignments.



Barbara Frederick, Environmental Review Division Manager



(717) 772-0921



Tyra Guyton tyguyton@pa.gov

(717) 346-0617



Liz Williams

elicarr@pa.gov

(717) 346-0617 (717) 346-0617

HUD/DCED Reviews

This document is a guide for anyone using PA-SHARE to submit projects funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) or HOME funds in HUD Entitlement Communities or DCED Small Communities to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (PA SHPO) for review.





