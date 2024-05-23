The .gov means its official.

Commission Members and Meetings
Commission Members
Hayley Haldeman, Chair
C. Kim Bracey
Michele Brooks, Senator
Allison Dorsey Ph. D.
Tim Kearney, Senator
William V. Lewis, vice chair
Robert Malley
Andrew Masich Ph. D.
Robert F. Matzie, Representative
Caleb M. Pifer
Ken Weinstein
Parke Wentling, Representative
Randell H. Spackman
Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Ex Officio
Represented by: Susan Banks
Commission Meeting Minutes
You will need Adobe Reader to open the PDF files in this section
- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Until
- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Show MoreShow Less
Additional Information
Certificate Action Details
- Other Names
-
-
- Date of Birth
-
-
- Last School of Employment
-
-
- Certificate Type
-
-
- Certification Area
-
-
- Grounds for Discipline
-
-
Upcoming commission meetings
PHMC will host its next Commission Meetings:
--------------------
December 4, 2024
Meeting time: Noon
Location: Virtual
Microsoft Teams Need help?
Meeting ID: 210 418 407 008
Passcode: YdcX5Y
Dial in by phone
+1 267-332-8737,,496218914# United States, Philadelphia
Phone conference ID: 496 218 914#
--------------------
Details to follow.
These meetings are open to the public. For questions about how to access these meetings, please call Jennifer Staub at 717-787-2891 or email jstaub@pa.gov. (TDD users: Pennsylvania Telecommunications Center: 7-1-1)
E-mail us for more information about the meeting schedule