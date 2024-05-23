Office of Communications and Press
|Find election statistics on voter registration, annual reports and more.
|A list of current and archived election directives and guidance.
|Pennsylvania Elections - Results
|The results of federal and state elections in Pennsylvania are available on the election results website starting after 8 p.m. on election night.
|Pennsylvania County Election Offices
|The results of county, city, and local elections in Pennsylvania may be found on your county's board of elections website.
|Elections Data
|Find point-in-time transcational data about absentee and mail-in ballots by county election offices. Following election day, this report, posted daily, provides more election results data about the remaining ballots needed to be counted. This data is being published for informational purposes to provide a high-level overview of the process.
|Campaign Finance
|This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania.
|Pennsylvania Charities System
|The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations provides an online search for registered charitable organizations.
|Pennsylvania Business Filing Services
|The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations provides an online search for registered corporations.
|Pennsylvania Licensing System
|The Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Organizations (BPOA) provides an online search to verify professional licenses.
|BPOA Disciplinary Actions
|The Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Organizations provides a monthly list of disciplinary or corrective measures taken by the 29 professional licensing boards and commissions and Notaries Public.