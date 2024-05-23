Contact Your County Election Officials

Pennsylvania's elections are run by the Commonwealth's 67 county boards of elections.
You can quickly check the status of your voter registration and mail ballot online:
For information about how to contact your county’s election and voter registration officials, select your county from the list below.
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Angie Crouse
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
230 Greenamyer Lane
Suite 100
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325-2313
(717) 337-9832
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
David Voye
Division Manager
Allegheny County Elections Division
542 Forbes Ave.
Suite 312
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219-2953
(412) 350-4500
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
James Webb
Director of Elections
450 East Market St.
Kittanning, Pennsylvania, 16201
(724) 548-3222
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Colin Sisk
Director of Elections
810 Third St.
Beaver, Pennsylvania, 15009
(724) 770-4432
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Jeffrey Gable
Director of Elections
200 S. Juliana Street
Bedford, Pennsylvania, 15522
(814) 623-4807
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
633 Court St.
1st Floor
Reading, Pennsylvania, 19601
(610) 478-6490
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Sarah Seymour
Director of Elections
Blair County Courthouse
279A Loop Road
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 16648
(814) 693-3287
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Renee Smithkors
Director or Elections/Voter Reg.
6 Court St.
Suite 2
Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848
(570) 265-1717
smithkorsr@bradfordcountypa.gov
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
55 E. Court St.
Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901
(215) 348-6154
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Chantell McCurdy
Director
227 W. Cunningham St.
Butler, Pennsylvania, 16001
(724) 284-5308
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Nicole Burkhardt
Head Clerk of Elections
200 S. Center St.
Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, 15931
(814) 472-1460
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Misty Lupro
Secretary to the Commissioners
Cameron Co. Courthouse
20 E. 5th St.
Emporium, Pennsylvania, 15834
(814) 486-9321
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Jennifer Ketchledge
Director of Elections
44 Susquehanna Street
PO Box 170
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, 18229
(570) 325-4801
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Melanie Bailey
Director of Elections
420 Holmes St.
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, 16823-1488
(814) 355-6703
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Karen Barsoum
Government Services Ctr.
601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
PO Box 2747
West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990
(610) 344-6410
ccelectionofficials@chesco.org
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Stephanie Saitis
Government Services Ctr.
601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
PO Box 2747
West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990
(610) 344-6410
ccelectionofficials@chesco.org
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Cindy Callihan
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
330 Main Street
Rm 104
Clarion, Pennsylvania, 16214
(814) 226-4000
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Dawn E. Graham
Director of Election / Voter Registration
212 E Locust St.
Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830
(814) 765-2642
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Sue Payonk
Assistant Director of Election / Voter Registration
212 E Locust St.
Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830
(814) 765-2642
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Maria Boileau
Director of Elections / Voter Registration
2 Piper Way
Suite 309
Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 17745-0928
(570) 893-4019
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Matthew Repasky
Director of Voter Services
Columbia Co. Courthouse
11 W. Main Street
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, 17815-0380
(570) 389-5640
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Jessalyn McFarland
Director of Voter Services
903 Diamond Park
Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335
(814) 333-7307
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Bethany Salzarulo
Director of Elections
1601 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013
(717) 240-6385
bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Chris Spackman
Director
Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
1251 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
(717) 780-6360
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Laureen Hagan
Chief Clerk/Director
201 W. Front St.
Government Center Bldg.
Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
(610) 891-4673
DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Crystal Winterbottom
Interim Voter Registration Director
201 W. Front St.
Government Center Bldg.
Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
(610) 891-4659
DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Kimberly S. Frey
Director
300 Center St.
P.O. Box 448
Ridgway, Pennsylvania, 15853-0448
(814) 776-5337
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Tonia Fernandez
Election Supervisor
Erie County Courthouse
140 W. 6th St.
Rm. 112
Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
(814) 451-6275
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Marybeth Kuznik
Designee authorized to receive information
2 W Main St.
Suite 111
Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412
(724) 430-1289
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Jean Ann Hitchcock
Voter Registrar/Elections Clerk
526 Elm St.
Box #3
Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353
(814) 755-3537
jahitchcock@forestcountypa.gov
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Jean Byers
Franklin Co. Com's Office
272 N. Second Street
Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
(717) 261-3810
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Jennie M. Aines
Chief Registrar
Franklin Co. Reg. Office
272 N. Second Street
Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
(717) 261-3886
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
116 W. Market St.
Suite 205
McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, 17233
(717) 485-6872
electionsdirector@co.fulton.pa.us
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Joe Lemley
Rm. 102 - County Offc. Bldg
93 E. High St.
Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
(724) 852-5230
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Andrea A Riley
Elections Coordinator
233 Penn St., - Bailey Building
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652
(814) 643-3091 ext 205
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Robin Maryai
Chief Clerk
Indiana Co.
825 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
(724) 465-3805
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Debra L. Streams
Director of Voter Registration
Indiana Co.
825 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
(724) 465-3852
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Karen Lupone
Chief Clerk
155 Main St.
Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
(814) 849-1603
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Linda Snyder
Voter Registrar
155 Main St.
Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
(814) 849-1603
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Eva M. Weyrich
Director of Elections
1 North Main St.
Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, 17059
(717) 436-7706
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Elizabeth Hopkins
Director of Elections
Lackawanna County
123 Wyoming Ave.
2nd Floor
Scranton, Pennsylvania, 18503
(570) 963-6737
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Christa Miller
Chief Clerk/Chief Registrar
150 N. Queen St.
Suite 117
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603
717-299-8293 (Phone)
717-209-3076 (Fax)
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Tim Germani
Lawrence Co. Gov't Ctr.
430 Court St.
New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101-3593
(724) 656-2161phone
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Sean Drasher
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
Municipal Building, Room 209
400 South 8th Street
Lebanon, Pennsylvania, 17042
(717) 228-4428
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Timothy Benyo
Chief Clerk, Board of Elections
Lehigh Co. Government Center
17 S. 7th St.
Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
(610) 782-3194
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Emily Cook
Director of Elections
20 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Ste. 207
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701-3505
(570) 825-1715
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Forrest K. Lehman
Director of Elections and Registration
48 W. Third St.
Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 17701
(570) 327-2267
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Brett Perry
Director of Elections
McKean Co. Courthouse
500 W. Main St.
Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749
(814) 887-3203
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Linda Frey
Director of Voter Registration
McKean Co. Courthouse
500 W. Main St.
Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749
(814) 887-3203
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Thad Hall
Director of Elections/ Voter Reg.
130 North Pitt Street
Suite B
Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137
(724) 662-7542
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Paula Hoffman
Director
20 N. Wayne St.
Lewistown, Pennsylvania, 17044
(717) 248-6571
VoterRegistration@MifflinCO.org
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Sara May-Silfee
Director of Elections/Voter Registration
Monroe Co. Admin. Offices
One Quaker Plaza
Rm. 105
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, 18360
(570) 517-3165
smay-silfee@monroecountypa.gov
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Montgomery County Voter Services
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede St., Suite 602
Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401
(610) 278-3280
montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Holly Brandon
Director of Elections
Montour County Elections
435 E Front St.
Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821
(570) 271-3000
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Bette Ann Guschel
Voter Registration
435 E Front St.
Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821
(570) 271-3002
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Chris Commini
Election Registrar
669 Washington St., Lower Level
Easton, Pennsylvania, 18042-7408
(610) 829-6260
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Lindsay Phillips
Director
320 North Second Street,Suite 1
Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
(570) 988-4209
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Kathy Reedy
Assistant Director
320 North Second Street,Suite 1
Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
(570) 988-4208
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Sarah Geesaman
Director of Elections & Voter Reg.
Freedom Building
15 West Main St.
PO Box 37
(717) 582-2131
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Philadelphia County Board of Elections
142 City Hall
1400 JFK Blvd
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107
(215) 686-3469
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Voter Registration Office
520 N Columbus Blvd
5th Floor
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123
(215) 686-1590
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Nadeen Manzoni
Director
506 Broad St.
Pike County Administration Building
Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
(570) 296-3426
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Charlie F. Brown
Director
1 N. Main St.
Coudersport, Pennsylvania, 16915
(814) 274-8467
Elections & Voter Registration
Albert Gricoski
Director, Elections/Reg.
Schuylkill Co.
420 N. Centre St.
Pottsville, Pennsylvania, 17901
(570) 628-1467
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Devin Rhoads
Director of Elections
Snyder Co. Courthouse
9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
(570) 837-4286
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Stacy Guyer
Voter Registration Administrator
Snyder Co. Courthouse
9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
(570) 837-4287
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Tina Pritts
Director, Elections & Reg.
Somerset Co.
300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340
Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501
(814) 445-1549
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Jennifer Spako
Director of Elections/Voter Reg.
Sullivan Co. Courthouse
P.O. Box 157
Main & Muncy Streets
Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157
(570) 946-5201
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
P.O. Box 218
31 Lake Ave.
Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801
(570) 278-4600 x 4090
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Penny Whipple
Director of Elections
Tioga County
118 Main St.
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, 16901
(570) 723-8230
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Gregory A. Katherman
Chief Election Coordinator
155 North 15th St.
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822
(570) 524-8681
Elections
Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.
Venango County Courthouse Annex
1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
(814) 432-9508
Voter Registration
Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.
Laura Anna
Voter Registration Director
Venango County Courthouse Annex
1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
(814) 432-9514
Laura.Anna@venangocountypa.gov
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Krystle Ransom
Director of Elections/Voter Registration
Warren Co. Courthouse
204 4th Ave.
Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365
(814) 728-3406
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Melanie R. Ostrander
Director of Elections
95 West Beau St., Suite G10
Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432
(724) 228-6750
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Amy Christopher
Director of Elections
925 Court St.
Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
(570) 253-5970
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Westmoreland Co. Elections/Voter Reg.
2 N. Main St.
Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 15601
(724) 830-3150
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Florence Kellett
Director of Elections
1 Courthouse Square
Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, 18657
(570) 996-2226
Contact your county elections office for any questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held, confirm if you are registered to vote, and other election related information.
Bryan Sheaffer
Director
Office of Elections and Voter Registration
County of York
2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, Suite 219
York, Pennsylvania, 17402
(717) 771-9604