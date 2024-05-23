​​​​Elections Data

This spreadsheet provides point-in-time transactional data for informational purposes to provide a high-level overview of the processing of mail-in and absentee ballots by county election offices. This data is pulled once per day from the Pennsylvania's voter registration database, the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE system), and it reflects activity recorded by the counties in the SURE system as of the time of the pull.

Please note that county election offices continuously process mail ballot​ applications, record mail ballots, reconcile mail ballot data, and make corrections to mail ballot data when necessary. These activities occur in the weeks leading up to and including election day.

Administrative practices for recording transactions in the SURE system vary by county (i.e., recording individual transactions as they occur versus recording batches of transactions at specific intervals). These varying practices may result in substantial changes to a county's data from one day to the next.

The spreadsheet contains three separate tabs--absentee ballots, mail-in ballots, and total ballots (meaning the total of mail-in and absentee ballots)--with each tab detailing the data by county. The data includes all mail ballot applications processed by counties.

If you are returning to this page, you may need to clear your browser cache to view the latest file.



