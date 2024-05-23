Chairperson
Al Schmidt
Secretary of the Commonwealth
302 North Office Building
401 North Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120
K. Kalonji Johnson
Designee
Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs
Department of State
Board Members
Alba Martinez
Ex-Officio
Director of Commerce
City of Philadelphia
Altoro Hall
Designee
Senior Director of Manufacturing, Industrial Real Estate and Retention
City of Philadelphia
Mike D'Agostino
Delaware Seat - Governor's Appointee
Delaware County
Sean Schafer
Bucks Seat - Governor's Appointee
Bucks County
William Keller III
Philadelphia Seat - Governor's Appointee
Philadelphia County
Eric C. James
08/14/2020 - Mayor's Appointee
James Roche
12/21/2020 - Mayor's Appointee
Matthew Sullivan
Delaware Seat - Governor's Appointee
Delaware County
Jill Whitcomb
Acting Deputy Secretary for the Office of Water Programs
Department of Environmental Protection
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Majority (appointed by Governor and Mayor of Philadelphia, i.e., 4 of the 6 members in the question)
- USQ – Until successor is appointed and qualified
- 4 Governor Appointees
- 1 Bucks County
- 1 Philadelphia County
- 2 Delaware County
- 2 Mayor Appointees
- 1 Secretary of DEP Representative – Ex-Officio
- 1 Secretary of Commerce of Philadelphia – Ex-Officio
- 1 Secretary of the Commonwealth, Chairperson