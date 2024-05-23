Skip to agency navigation
    Chairperson

    Al Schmidt
    Secretary of the Commonwealth
    302 North Office Building
    401 North Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    K. Kalonji Johnson
    Designee
    Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs
    Department of State

    Board Members

    Alba Martinez
    Ex-Officio
    Director of Commerce
    City of Philadelphia

    Altoro Hall
    Designee
    Senior Director of Manufacturing, Industrial Real Estate and Retention
    City of Philadelphia

    Mike D'Agostino
    Delaware Seat - Governor's Appointee
    Delaware County

    ​Sean Schafer 
    Bucks Seat - Governor's Appointee
    Bucks County

    William Keller III
    Philadelphia Seat - Governor's Appointee
    Philadelphia County

    Eric C. James​
    08/14/2020 - Mayor's Appointee

    James Roche
    12/21/2020 - Mayor's Appointee

    Matthew Sullivan
    Delaware Seat - Governor's Appointee
    Delaware County

    Jill Whitcomb
    Acting Deputy Secretary for the Office of Water Programs
    Department of Environmental Protection

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS:

    • Majority (appointed by Governor and Mayor of Philadelphia, i.e., 4 of the 6 members in the question)
    • USQ – Until successor is appointed and qualified
    • 4 Governor Appointees
      • 1 Bucks County
      • 1 Philadelphia County
      • 2 Delaware County
    • 2 Mayor Appointees
    • 1 Secretary of DEP Representative – Ex-Officio
    • 1 Secretary of Commerce of Philadelphia – Ex-Officio
    • 1 Secretary of the Commonwealth, Chairperson