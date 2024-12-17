The Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable Tributaries shall have full power and authority to grant licenses to pilots and regulate the services they provide. Not only does the Commission have the power to promulgate regulations, but it also has the authority to impose penalties on licensees who do not follow the Navigation Act and the Commission's regulations. Finally, the Commission establishes regulations governing the application, qualifications, recruitment, selection and training of apprentices.

