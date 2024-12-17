Skip to agency navigation
    Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries

    Apply for or Renew Your License

    The Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable Tributaries shall have full power and authority to grant licenses to pilots and regulate the services they provide. Not only does the Commission have the power to promulgate regulations, but it also has the authority to impose penalties on licensees who do not follow the Navigation Act and the Commission's regulations.  Finally, the Commission establishes regulations governing the application, qualifications, recruitment, selection and training of apprentices.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Pennsylvania Code

    Contact us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ra-navcomm@pa.gov

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

