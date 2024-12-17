Commission Services
Name change - Will be made only when a copy of an official document (marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order) is submitted with a letter of request. The fee for a duplicate license is $5.00 (check or money order) payable to the Commonwealth of PA.
Address change - Written requests should include the old address, new address and license number and/or Social Security number.
Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Commission:
Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable Tributaries
2525 North 7th Street
Suite 330
Harrisburg PA 17110
Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA
Fax: (717) 783-0510
Email: ra-navcomm@pa.gov
REPORTING MARINE ACCIDENTS:
Department of State
Professional Compliance Office
P.O. Box 69522
Harrisburg, PA 17106-9522
Toll Free: (800) 822-2113
Fax: (717) 705-2882
License renewal cycle and fees:
Licenses expire May 1 of every year. The Commission mails renewal notices two to three months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Commission. Renewals are completed online through PALS.
- First Class Pilot $400.00
- Second Class Pilot $400.00
- Third Class Pilot $400.00
- Fourth Class Pilot $400.00
- Fifth Class Pilot $400.00
- Sixth Class Pilot $400.00
The following documentation needs to be attached in order to process a renewal:
- Copy of Federal first-class pilot's license, which certifies a radar observer endorsement.
- The "Merchant Mariner Credential Medical Evaluation Report" of the U.S. Coast Guard indicating passage of the medical examination, which must occur within 120 days (4 months) of the date of application of the annual renewal.
- Date within the last 5 years when you completed a bridge resource management (BRM) course.