Professional Members:



Ellis, Keri A., CPA,

6/8/20 - 6/8/24 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

CPA - Western part of State

Grater, John J. CPA

02/09/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

CPA - Western part of State

Holland, Benjamin, CPA

10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

CPA-Western part of State

Lalvani, Chandra

10/09/24 - 10/09/28 USQ for 6 Months

1st Term

CPA-Central part of State

Vacant, Position Open

CPA - Eastern part of State

O'Brien, Charles A., CPA

6/8/20 - 6/8/24 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

CPA - Eastern part of State

Ocker, Michael, CPA (Vice Chair)

10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for 6 Months

2nd Term

CPA-Central part of State

Risler, Sheri L., CPA (Chair)

5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

CPA - Eastern part of State

Vacant, Position open

CPA - Eastern part of State

Vacant, Position Open

Public Accountant (PA)

Public Members:



Vacant, Position open

Petchel, John

10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Vacant, Position Open

Designees:



Ericson, Monique, CPA

Office of Attorney General

Claggett, Arion R. (Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs)



USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Eight members.

9 Certified Public Accountants (CPA)

2 Eastern part of State

2 Western part of State

2 Central part of State

2 Any part of State

1 Public Accountant (PA)

3 Public Members

1 Consumer Protection

1 Commissioner