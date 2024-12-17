Exam Credit Extensions
On April 24, 2023, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) announced that the NASBA Board of Directors voted to amend UAA Model Rule 5-7 to allow CPA candidates to have a 30-month time period in order to pass all sections of the CPA examination. Although UAA Model Rule 5-7 has been amended, current CPA exam candidates must comply with existing state regulatory requirements regarding the time period for passing the CPA examination.
The current regulations in Pennsylvania require all CPA candidates to pass the CPA examination within a rolling 18-month time period. CPA candidates must comply with the 18-month time period for passing the CPA examination until such time as the Board’s regulations are amended through the formal rulemaking process.
Requests for exam credit extensions must be requested by following the instructions HERE.
