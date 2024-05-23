State Board of Accountancy Meetings

All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Accountancy meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737
Conference ID 639 691 804#
Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed. All meetings will be held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted. Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for specific location information. A monthly board meeting schedule is also available.
Meeting Schedule
2024
January 19
April 19
June 21
July 18 -- Cancelled
September 19
November 19
2025
January 15
April 17
May 21
July 23
September 17
November 19
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.