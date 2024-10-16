Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania invites visitors to join a special event on Sunday, October 20, at 1:30 PM to delve into the history and significance of Fallingwater, the iconic architectural masterpiece by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Justin Gunther, Director of Fallingwater, will deliver a captivating presentation that explores the property's journey to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Learn about the preservation efforts that have safeguarded this architectural gem and its enduring impact on the Laurel Highlands region.

This event is part of The State Museum's ongoing series of programs commemorating Fallingwater and featuring the special temporary exhibit, Seeing Fallingwater – Celebrating Pennsylvania’s Architectural Masterpiece, including the architectural model of Fallingwater from the collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York. Fabricated by acclaimed modelmaker Paul Bonfilio in 1984, the model is currently on loan to The State Museum from MOMA and on view in the museum’s Brockerhoff Hall through January 5, 2025.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for Fallingwater and its enduring legacy. For more information and to register for the event, please visit State Museum of Pennsylvania website.

