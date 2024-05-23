The .gov means its official.

Disaster Planning and Essential Records

State and Local Governments:

Call 717-783-3281 If You Have a Records Disaster

During an Emergency

Visit the Department of General Services Disaster/Emergency Procurement website which includes emergency procurement information for use by local governments, school districts, universities and state agencies in the event of a Governor-declared state of emergency. It includes information and resources for the procurement of emergency-related supplies, equipment, and services.

Contact the PA State Archives at 717-783-3281 or by emailing local government staff.

Follow the immediate response guidelines for localized flooding and insects and vermin.

​Appendix 6 from the PA State Archives Disaster Response and Recovery Plan has a directory of suppliers, local to Harrisburg.

Appendix 7 from the PA State Archives Disaster Response and Recovery Plan has a directory of records recovery vendors.

Preparing for an Emergency

Essential Records

Manual 210.8 Vital Records Disaster Training (PDF) assists State Government agencies with how to identify and protect essential (or vital) records.



Watch 👉 Building Blocks for Records Readiness: Evaluating and Improving Disaster Related Performance Outcomes

Disaster Planning Templates

PHMC's staff at Pennsylvania State Archives (PSA) have prepared disaster planning and vital records protection templates. These templates can supplement existing continuity of operations plans (COOP) to further prepare for potential disasters that could affect records. The list includes information about prevention, preparation and recovery, forms to help develop lists of disaster response personnel, priority records, physical description of building, and hazardous materials and example vendor information.

Training

PHMC staff is available for disaster planning training for an audience of 25 or more. Contact 717-772-3257 or email local government staff.

Other Resources