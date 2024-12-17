Skip to agency navigation
    Contact Information

    State Records Management

    Records Services Division Chief
    Cindy Bendroth
    Phone: (717) 783-7330

    State Records Center Manager

    Phone: (717) 783-2836

    Archival Appraisal of Records
    Anne Marie Ickes
    Phone: (717) 787-7180

    Tyler Stump
    Phone: (717) 787-9874

    Archival Appraisal of Records Disaster Planning & Vital Records
    Email records management staff

    Office of Continuity and Records Information Management
    Office Email
    Phone: (717) 783-5055

    General Information
    Email records management staff

    Local Government and Judicial System Services

    Email
    Email local government staff

    Phone Numbers
    (717) 783-7330
    (717) 772-3257

    Mailing Address
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
    Pennsylvania State Archives Building
    1681 N. Sixth St. 
    Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106

    Agency Records Coordinators

    Agency #Agency NameFirst NameLast NameTelephone
    002Auditor GeneralJenniferHabowski717-705-5768
    010AgingKevinAtkinson717-772-0204
    012Labor & IndustryMariaGray717-783-3195
    013Military & Veterans AffairsTammiTitus717-861-8870
    014Attorney GeneralKimberlyGould717-783-4969
    015General ServicesAsheyZrncic717-743-3543
    016EducationAngelaRiegel717-783-9810
    017Public Utility CommissionShirley Spunaugle717-772-4945
    018RevenuePaulKein717-346-1620
    019Department of StateElizabethRago717-783-9210
    020State PoliceKimberlyPetroff-Shipley717-783-5599
    021Human ServicesGregoryKratzer717-425-5454
    022Fish & Boat CommissionChrisColes717-705-7920
    023Game CommissionRachelHoffman717-787-4250
    024Community & Economic DevelopmentBernadetteHurst717-720-1361
    025Pennsylvania Board of Probation and ParoleStephenBrice717-787-5699
    026Liquor Control BoardTashaBaker717-857-3248
    027Milk Marketing BoardJonDadigan717-787-4194
    028Lieutenant Governor's Office   
    030Pennsylvania Historical & Museum CommissionAnne MarieIckes717-787-7180
    031Pennsylvania Emergency Management AgencyDennisEdwards717-651-2105
    032State Civil Service CommissionScottSteele717-787-6212
    033Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment AuthorityDeniseZern717-783-6747
    035Environmental ProtectionAnneKrasevic717-772-3985
    037Environmental Hearing BoardRichFinley717-787-3483
    038Conservation & Natural ResourcesMelissaWallace717-705-1466
    039Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance AgencyThomasKennedy717-562-2709
    040State Ethics CommissionJessicaWenger717-783-1610
    063Independent Regulatory Review CommissionCherylYohn717-772-3455
    065Pennsylvania Gaming Control BoardLuanaDeBernardis717-257-6620
    067HealthTinaBarnett-Novosel717-547-3090
    068AgricultureBarbaraBuckingham717-772-2398
    070State Employees Retirement SystemMichaelReed717-787-6981
    071Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement SystemRobert Lacy717-425-5501
    072Public School Employees' Retirement SystemJefferySnyder717-720-4885
    073TreasuryColeEtchberger717-787-2863
    074Drug and Alcohol ProgramsVictoriaShay Murry717-736-7455
    075Banking and SecuritiesDeborahMallek717-783-2378
    078TransportationErikNostrand717.710.2083
    079Insurance DepartmentNicoleSites Heaton717-787-4429
    081AOffice of AdministrationBrentWeisman717-705-2776
    081BOffice of the BudgetBethDerr717-214-6600
    081COffice of General CounselAlexisDinniman717-783-6563
    081DPennsylvania Counsel on the ArtsAmyGabriele717-525-5547
    081EPennsylvania Human Relations CommissionDebbieWalters717-787-0420
    081FPennsylvania Commission on Crime & DelinquencyRebeccaSzczypta717-265-8513
    081IInspector GeneralDaniloSaytar717-783-7768
    091Pennsylvania Turnpike CommissionAprilRothermel717-831-7950
    092Board of ClaimsJeffreyDiCello717-787-3325
    094Pennsylvania Housing Finance AgencyDominiqueBritton717-780-4022
    099Governor's OfficeJonathanWilson717-728-5353

     

     

     