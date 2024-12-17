Contact Information
State Records Management
Records Services Division Chief
Cindy Bendroth
Phone: (717) 783-7330
State Records Center Manager
Phone: (717) 783-2836
Archival Appraisal of Records
Anne Marie Ickes
Phone: (717) 787-7180
Tyler Stump
Phone: (717) 787-9874
Archival Appraisal of Records Disaster Planning & Vital Records
Email records management staff
Office of Continuity and Records Information Management
Office Email
Phone: (717) 783-5055
General Information
Email records management staff
Local Government and Judicial System Services
Email local government staff
Phone Numbers
(717) 783-7330
(717) 772-3257
Mailing Address
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
Pennsylvania State Archives Building
1681 N. Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
|Agency #
|Agency Name
|First Name
|Last Name
|Telephone
|002
|Auditor General
|Jennifer
|Habowski
|717-705-5768
|010
|Aging
|Kevin
|Atkinson
|717-772-0204
|012
|Labor & Industry
|Maria
|Gray
|717-783-3195
|013
|Military & Veterans Affairs
|Tammi
|Titus
|717-861-8870
|014
|Attorney General
|Kimberly
|Gould
|717-783-4969
|015
|General Services
|Ashey
|Zrncic
|717-743-3543
|016
|Education
|Angela
|Riegel
|717-783-9810
|017
|Public Utility Commission
|Shirley
|Spunaugle
|717-772-4945
|018
|Revenue
|Paul
|Kein
|717-346-1620
|019
|Department of State
|Elizabeth
|Rago
|717-783-9210
|020
|State Police
|Kimberly
|Petroff-Shipley
|717-783-5599
|021
|Human Services
|Gregory
|Kratzer
|717-425-5454
|022
|Fish & Boat Commission
|Chris
|Coles
|717-705-7920
|023
|Game Commission
|Rachel
|Hoffman
|717-787-4250
|024
|Community & Economic Development
|Bernadette
|Hurst
|717-720-1361
|025
|Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole
|Stephen
|Brice
|717-787-5699
|026
|Liquor Control Board
|Tasha
|Baker
|717-857-3248
|027
|Milk Marketing Board
|Jon
|Dadigan
|717-787-4194
|028
|Lieutenant Governor's Office
|030
|Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission
|Anne Marie
|Ickes
|717-787-7180
|031
|Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
|Dennis
|Edwards
|717-651-2105
|032
|State Civil Service Commission
|Scott
|Steele
|717-787-6212
|033
|Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority
|Denise
|Zern
|717-783-6747
|035
|Environmental Protection
|Anne
|Krasevic
|717-772-3985
|037
|Environmental Hearing Board
|Rich
|Finley
|717-787-3483
|038
|Conservation & Natural Resources
|Melissa
|Wallace
|717-705-1466
|039
|Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency
|Thomas
|Kennedy
|717-562-2709
|040
|State Ethics Commission
|Jessica
|Wenger
|717-783-1610
|063
|Independent Regulatory Review Commission
|Cheryl
|Yohn
|717-772-3455
|065
|Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
|Luana
|DeBernardis
|717-257-6620
|067
|Health
|Tina
|Barnett-Novosel
|717-547-3090
|068
|Agriculture
|Barbara
|Buckingham
|717-772-2398
|070
|State Employees Retirement System
|Michael
|Reed
|717-787-6981
|071
|Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System
|Robert
|Lacy
|717-425-5501
|072
|Public School Employees' Retirement System
|Jeffery
|Snyder
|717-720-4885
|073
|Treasury
|Cole
|Etchberger
|717-787-2863
|074
|Drug and Alcohol Programs
|Victoria
|Shay Murry
|717-736-7455
|075
|Banking and Securities
|Deborah
|Mallek
|717-783-2378
|078
|Transportation
|Erik
|Nostrand
|717.710.2083
|079
|Insurance Department
|Nicole
|Sites Heaton
|717-787-4429
|081A
|Office of Administration
|Brent
|Weisman
|717-705-2776
|081B
|Office of the Budget
|Beth
|Derr
|717-214-6600
|081C
|Office of General Counsel
|Alexis
|Dinniman
|717-783-6563
|081D
|Pennsylvania Counsel on the Arts
|Amy
|Gabriele
|717-525-5547
|081E
|Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
|Debbie
|Walters
|717-787-0420
|081F
|Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency
|Rebecca
|Szczypta
|717-265-8513
|081I
|Inspector General
|Danilo
|Saytar
|717-783-7768
|091
|Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
|April
|Rothermel
|717-831-7950
|092
|Board of Claims
|Jeffrey
|DiCello
|717-787-3325
|094
|Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
|Dominique
|Britton
|717-780-4022
|099
|Governor's Office
|Jonathan
|Wilson
|717-728-5353