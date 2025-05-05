Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Archives

    ​​State Records Management

    The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, in conjunction with the Secretary of Administration, is responsible for implementing the Commonwealth's records management program.

    Through the Pennsylvania State Archives, the Commission operates the State Records Center, the State Archives and the Records Management program for all Executive Branch agencies.

    Local Government and Judicial System Services

    The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) through the Pennsylvania State Archives (PSA) is responsible for providing archival and records management services to:

    • County and municipal governments
    • School districts
    • State judicial system

    The services are designed to promote the proper care, administration and preservation of local government and state judicial system records in accordance with the County and Municipal Records Acts and the Administrative, History, Judicial and Public School Codes.

