Records Management
State Records Management
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, in conjunction with the Secretary of Administration, is responsible for implementing the Commonwealth's records management program.
Through the Pennsylvania State Archives, the Commission operates the State Records Center, the State Archives and the Records Management program for all Executive Branch agencies.
General Information
Records Management Services and Topics
- Important info for Agencies about COVID-19-related records
- Reformatting and Imaging
- Disaster Planning and Essential Records
- Electronic Records
- Archival Appraisal and Acquisition
- Training and Services
- Archives and Records Management Seminar (ARMS)
Records Management Technical Leaflets
Local Government Records Management
- Telework-Records Management Issues-Local Governments
- Local Govt #07-Tax Collector Records Guide
- Local Govt #08- Permanent Records Transfer to Historical Societies,
- Local Govt #13- Finding A Pennsylvania Municipality’s Official Incorporation Documents
- Telework-Records Management Issues-State Agencies
- State Archives #09-Transfer of Records to the State Archives
- Scanning #01-Which Records Should I Scan?
- Scanning #02-Which Scanner Should I Use?
- Scanning #03-What Standards Should I Follow?
- Scanning #04-Metadata and Scanning,
- Scanning #05-Quality Control (QC) of Scans
- Scanning #06-Storage of Scans.
- Scanning #7-Working with a Scanning Vendor
State Records Center
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) through the Pennsylvania State Archives (PSA) is responsible for providing archival and records management services to:
- County and municipal governments
- School districts
- State judicial system
The services are designed to promote the proper care, administration and preservation of local government and state judicial system records in accordance with the County and Municipal Records Acts and the Administrative, History, Judicial and Public School Codes.