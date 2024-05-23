The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    York County Revolutionary War Militia

    1st Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. James Thompson
    • Lt. Col. Samuel Neilson
    • Major Jas. Chamberlain

    6th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Samuel Nelson
    • Major James Chamberlain
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Huntington Township1st Company:
    • Capt. William Dodds
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. William Dodds
    Monaghan Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Williams
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Willson
    Dover Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Christan Kauffman
    • Capt. John Schaeffer
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Peter Spiess
    Dover Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel May
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel May
    Warrington Township5th Company:
    • Capt. James Parkinson
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Alexander Nesbit
    Monaghan Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Benjamin Kobel
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. William Coulson
    Huntington Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Francis Bonner
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Francis Bonner
    Reading Township8th Company:
    • Capt. John Oblenis
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. John Oblanas

    2nd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William Rankin
    • Lt. Col. John Ewing
    • Major John Morgan

    3rd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Michael Smyser
    • Major William Ashton
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Newberry Township1st Company:
    • Capt. William Aston
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John McMaster
    Newberry Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Rankin
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Goald
    Manchester Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Simon Copenhafer, Jr.
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Simon Koppenhaffer
    Hellam Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Cartner
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Comfort
    Manchester Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Emanuel Herman
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Reinhart Bott
    Newberry Township6th Company:
    • Capt. John Mansberger
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Henry Matthias
    Manchester Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Yost Harbaugh
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Jacob King
    Hellam Township8th Company:
    • Capt. William Walls
    		 

    3rd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. David Jamison
    • Lt. Col. Albright
    • Major Wm. Scott

    1st Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Henry Miller
    • Major William Bailey
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Windsor Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Beaver
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Kaufelt
    York Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Godfrey Frey
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Ford
    York Town3rd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Ford
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. John Ehrman
    York Town4th Company:
    • Capt. Christopher Lauman
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Ephraim Pennington
    Windsor Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Alexander Ligget
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Reader
    York Township6th Company:
    • Capt. George Long
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. George Long
    York Town7th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Hahn
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Michael Hahn

    4th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. John Andrews
    • Lt. Col. Wm. Walker
    • Major Simon Vanorsdale

    4th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. William Gillellan
    • Major John King
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Menallen Township1st Company:
    • Capt. William Hamilton
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Pollack
    Tyrone Township2nd Company:
    • Capt.John King
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. James Elliott
    Menallen Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. William Gilliland
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. John Colmery
    Straban Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Morrison
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Robert Campble
    Mount Pleasant Township5th Company:
    • Capt. John McIlvain
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John McIlwane
    Menallen Township6th Company:
    • Capt. John Stockton
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. David Stockton
    Mount Pleasant Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Irwin
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Josiah Carr
    Straban Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Stockton
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Peterson

    5th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Joseph Jeffries
    • Lt. Col. Michael Ege

    2nd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Moses McClean
    • Major John Edie
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Cumberland Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Latta
    • Capt. John Mayer
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Cabane
    Cumberland Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Adam Black
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. William Lindsay
    Hamiltonban Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. William McClean
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Clingen
    Hamiltonban Township4th Company:
    • Capt. David Wilson
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Bigham
    Cumberland Township5th Company:
    • Capt.Joseph Morrison
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Johnston
    Hamiltonban Township6th Company:
    • Capt. William Miller
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. James Miller
    Mount Joy Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Orbison
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Orbison
    Cumberland Township8th Company:
    • Capt. John Baxton
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Robert Bigham

    6th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Wm. Ross

    8th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Laird
    • Major David Wiley
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Fawn Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Laird
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. James Edger
    Hopewell Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Isaac McKissick
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Fulton
    Chanceford Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Reed (ferryman)
    		 
    Fawn Township4th Company:
    • Capt. William Gray
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Humphrey Andrews
    Hopewell Township5th Company:
    • Capt. James Maffet
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. James Maffet
    Chanceford Township6th Company:
    • Capt. John Rippey
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. John Caldwell
    Chanceford Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Reed, Esq.
    		 
    Chanceford Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas McNarry
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Manery

    7th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. David Kennedy
    • Lt. Col. Jas. Agnew
    • Major John Weams

    5th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Francis Jacob Remer
    • Major Joseph Willson
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Codorus Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Meyer
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Leighner Resler
    Paradise Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas White
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas White
    Shrewsbury Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Miller
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Aquilla Wiley
    Paradise Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Zollinger
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Zollinger
    Shrewsbury Township5th Company:
    • Capt.John Ehrman
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Ferree
    Codorus Township6th Company:
    • Capt. George Geiselman
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. George Geishelman
    Paradise Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Ament
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Paly
    Codorus Township8th Company:
    • Capt. John Shearer
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Sherrer

    8th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Henry Slagle

    7th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:     

    • Lt. Col. Adam Winterode
    • Major Joseph Lilley
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Heidelberg Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Nicholas Gelwix
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Michael Carl
    Heidelberg Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Casper Reinacker
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Simon Clare
    Manheim Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Henru Dewalt (ensign)
    • Capt. Jos. Reed
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Sherets
    Germany Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Frederick Kurtz
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Moore
    Berwick Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Ickes
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Ickes
    Manheim Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Leonard Jennewein
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. John Wampler
    Berwick Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Foreman
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Foreman
    Germany Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Sell
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Forrie