The .gov means its official.

York County Revolutionary War Militia
1st Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. James Thompson
- Lt. Col. Samuel Neilson
- Major Jas. Chamberlain
6th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Samuel Nelson
- Major James Chamberlain
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Huntington Township
|1st Company:
|6th Company:
|Monaghan Township
|2nd Company:
|4th Company:
|Dover Township
|3rd Company:
|1st Company:
|Dover Township
|4th Company:
|8th Company:
|Warrington Township
|5th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Monaghan Township
|6th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Huntington Township
|7th Company:
|5th Company:
|Reading Township
|8th Company:
|7th Company:
2nd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William Rankin
- Lt. Col. John Ewing
- Major John Morgan
3rd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Michael Smyser
- Major William Ashton
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Newberry Township
|1st Company:
|3rd Company:
|Newberry Township
|2nd Company:
|5th Company:
|Manchester Township
|3rd Company:
|7th Company:
|Hellam Township
|4th Company:
|6th Company:
|Manchester Township
|5th Company:
|1st Company:
|Newberry Township
|6th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Manchester Township
|7th Company:
|4th Company:
|Hellam Township
|8th Company:
3rd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. David Jamison
- Lt. Col. Albright
- Major Wm. Scott
1st Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Henry Miller
- Major William Bailey
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Windsor Township
|1st Company:
|6th Company:
|York Township
|2nd Company:
|4th Company:
|York Town
|3rd Company:
|1st Company:
|York Town
|4th Company:
|7th Company:
|Windsor Township
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|York Township
|6th Company:
|2nd Company:
|York Town
|7th Company:
|3rd Company:
4th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. John Andrews
- Lt. Col. Wm. Walker
- Major Simon Vanorsdale
4th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. William Gillellan
- Major John King
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Menallen Township
|1st Company:
|4th Company:
|Tyrone Township
|2nd Company:
|6th Company:
|Menallen Township
|3rd Company:
|1st Company:
|Straban Township
|4th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Mount Pleasant Township
|5th Company:
|8th Company:
|Menallen Township
|6th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Mount Pleasant Township
|7th Company:
|5th Company:
|Straban Township
|8th Company:
|7th Company:
5th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Joseph Jeffries
- Lt. Col. Michael Ege
2nd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Moses McClean
- Major John Edie
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Cumberland Township
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Cumberland Township
|2nd Company:
|7th Company:
|Hamiltonban Township
|3rd Company:
|8th Company:
|Hamiltonban Township
|4th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Cumberland Township
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|Hamiltonban Township
|6th Company:
|4th Company:
|Mount Joy Township
|7th Company:
|5th Company:
|Cumberland Township
|8th Company:
|3rd Company:
6th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Wm. Ross
8th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Laird
- Major David Wiley
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Fawn Township
|1st Company:
|6th Company:
|Hopewell Township
|2nd Company:
|5th Company:
|Chanceford Township
|3rd Company:
|Fawn Township
|4th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Hopewell Township
|5th Company:
|1st Company:
|Chanceford Township
|6th Company:
|4th Company:
|Chanceford Township
|7th Company:
|Chanceford Township
|8th Company:
|2nd Company:
7th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. David Kennedy
- Lt. Col. Jas. Agnew
- Major John Weams
5th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Francis Jacob Remer
- Major Joseph Willson
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Codorus Township
|1st Company:
|4th Company:
|Paradise Township
|2nd Company:
|1st Company:
|Shrewsbury Township
|3rd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Paradise Township
|4th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Shrewsbury Township
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Codorus Township
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|Paradise Township
|7th Company:
|6th Company:
|Codorus Township
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
8th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Henry Slagle
7th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Adam Winterode
- Major Joseph Lilley
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Heidelberg Township
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|Heidelberg Township
|2nd Company:
|1st Company:
|Manheim Township
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Germany Township
|4th Company:
|5th Company:
|Berwick Township
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|Manheim Township
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|Berwick Township
|7th Company:
|6th Company:
|Germany Township
|8th Company:
|4th Company:
