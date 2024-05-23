Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Philadelphia City Revolutionary War Militia

    1st Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William Bradford
    • Lt. Col. Joh Keppele
    • Major James Reed
    • Major Samuel McLane

    1st Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. James Read
    • Major Alexander Boyd
    • Adjutant William Matlack
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Middle Ward (West side of Third Street to East Third Street)1st Company:
    • Capt. Ezekiel Letts
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Lazarus Stow (resigned)
    • Capt. David Tew
    Middle Ward2nd Company:
    • Capt. Charles Syng
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Davis
    Middle Ward (West side of 2nd Street, Market Street to Chestnut, East and West of Strawberry Alley)3rd Company:
    • Capt. William Smith (resigned)
    • Capt. George Taylor (chosen 21 August 1779)
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Linton
    Walnut Ward, Chestnut Ward4th Company:
    • Capt. John Byrne
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Richard Humphrey (resigned)
    • Capt. Barnabas McShane
    Middle Ward5th Company:
    • Capt. Robert Smith
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Ezekiel Letts (resigned)
    • Capt. Tench Francis
    Chestnut Ward, Middle Ward6th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Bradford (resigned)
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel McLane
    Middle Ward7th Company:
    • Capt. John Linton
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. George Taylor
    South Ward, Middle Ward8th Company:
    • Capt. James Read (promoted)
    • Capt. Samuel McLanr (App. Major 3 August 1777)
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Reynolds

    2nd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Sharp Delaney
    • Lt. Col. Paul Cox
    • Major Elias Boise

    2nd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Benjamin Eyre
    • Major Richard Salter
    • Major William Bowers
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties1st Company:
    • Capt. Robert Duncan (resigned)
    • Capt. Edward Paschall
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Isaac Cooper
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Downey (died)
    • Capt. Davis Bevan
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. George Nice
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties3rd Company:
    • Capt. John McCullock (promoted to Artillery)
    • Capt. Philip Pancake
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Kling
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties4th Company:
    • Capt. John Snowden (resigned)
    • Capt. Jona. Wainright (died)
    • Capt. Derick Peterson
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. John Hewson
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties5th Company:
    • Capt.George Goodwin (resigned)
    • Capt. James Hood
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. William Bowers (promoted)
    • Capt. Jacob Bender
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties6th Company:
    • Capt. William McCullock
    • Capt. William Semple
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. John Bergman
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties7th Company:
    • Capt. William Young
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Wagener
    Dock Ward, Northern Liberties8th Company:
    • Capt. John Imlay
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. George Forepaugh

    3rd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Jacob Morgan (resigned)
    • Lt. Col. William Will
    • Lt. Col. William Holliday
    • Major Joseph Kerr

    3rd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. William Will
    • Major Joseph Kerr
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    West Mulberry1st Company:
    • Capt. George Easterly
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Alexander Quarrier
    West Mulberry2nd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Mehrlin (resigned)
    • Capt. George Smith
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Michael Gilbert
    West Mulberry3rd Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Rush
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. George Easterly
    East Mulberry (Race above 5th Street, Upper Cherry Alley)4th Company:
    • Capt. Elijah Weed (resigned)
    • Capt. Jacob Bender
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Burkhart
    East Mulberry5th Company:
    • Capt. Williamson Tolbert (resigned)
    • Capt. James Pickering
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. John Geyer
    West and East Mulberry6th Company:
    • Capt. George Reinhardt
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Rush
    East Mulberry7th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Weidman (resigned)
    • Capt. Jacob Geiger
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. James Pickering
    • Capt. Jacob Geiger
    East Mulberry8th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Linnington (resigned)
    • Capt. John Peters, Jr.
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Peters, Jr.
    • Capt. Jacob Geiger

    4th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. John Bayard
    • Lt. Col. Jonathan B. Smith
    • Major Alexander Boyd

    4th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Paul Cox
    • Lt. Col. Joseph Dean
    • Major Philip Pancake
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Southern District of Upper Delaware, Dock Ward1st Company:
    • Capt. Isaac Austin
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. William McDowell
    High Street, Dock Ward2nd Company:
    • Capt. Lazarus Pine
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Flinn (left the state)
    • Capt. Charles Wilson Peale
    North, Dock Ward3rd Company:
    • Capt. Adam Foulk
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John McCalla, Jr.
    High Street4th Company:
    • Capt. Charles Wilson Peale
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. James Rosbothem
    North5th Company:
    • Capt. Lambert Wilmore
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Martin
    North side of Market Street to South side of Arch
    to Schuylkill exclusive of West side of 6th)    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Christian Shaffer
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. James Hood
    Lower Delaware, Dock Ward7th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Massey (resigned)
    • Capt. Jeremiah Fisher (resigned)
    • Capt. John McCartney
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. William Semple
    Upper Delaware, Dock Ward8th Company:
    • Capt. Anthony Wilkinson (lost at sea in 1779)
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Cornish

    5th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Christopher Coperthwaite
    • Lt. Col. Christr. Kucher (resigned)
    • Lt. Col. John Rice
    • Major John Brown (resigned)
    • Major Benjamin Eyre

    5th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Smee
    • Major David Reese
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Northern Liberties, Upper Delaware1st Company:
    • Capt. George Forepaugh
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Willis
    Northern Liberties, High Street2nd Company:
    • Capt. George Nice
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Elijah Weed (resigned)
    • Capt. Benjamin Freeman
    Northern Liberties, High Street3rd Company:
    • Capt. Anthony Leghner
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Barker
    Northern Liberties, Southern District of Delaware4th Company:
    • Capt. James Bruster (resigned)
    • Capt. Saml. Salter (chosen 28 Sept. 1778)
    • Capt.Richard Salter
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Isaac Austin
    Northern Liberties, North side of Market Street
    to South side of Arch to Schuylkill exclusive of West side of 6th    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Wagener
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Christian Shaffer
    Northern Liberties6th Company:
    • Capt. William Bowers
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Adam Foulk
    Northern Liberties7th Company:
    • Capt. John Bergman
    • Capt. Andrew Bower
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Nathaniel Twinning
    Northern Liberties, Lower Delaware8th Company:
    • Capt. Isaac Cooper
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John McCartney

    6th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Robert Knox
    • Lt. Col. Robert Allison
    • Major Thomas Caster

    6th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Robert Knox
    • Major Thomas Casdrop
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Southwark1st Company:
    • Capt. John Smith
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Silas Engles
    Moyomensing, Southwark2nd Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Link
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Falkner
    Southwark, Moyomensing3rd Company:
    • Capt. Ephraim Falkner
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. George Sheibler
    Southwark4th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Rhoades
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. James Brown
    Southwark5th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Mash
    • Capt. Warwick Coates, Jr.
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Ryan
    Southwark6th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Ryan
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Warwick Coates, Jr.
    Passyunk7th Company:
    • Capt. Christian Grover
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Link
    Southwark8th Company:
    • Capt. Joshua Humphrey (resigned 19 April 1779)
    • Capt. John Turner
    		8th Company:
    • Jonathan Grice

    Artillery Battalion, 1777

    Artillery Battalion, 1779

    (Called into service)

    Artillery Battalion, 1780

     177717791780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompanyCompany
     1st Company:
    • Capt. John McCullock
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. John McGinley
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Watkins
     2nd Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Massey
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. John McCullock
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Ogborn
     3rd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Brown
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Brown
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Summers
     4th Company:
    • Capt. William Prowell
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. James Lang
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. James Pearson
    (Composed principally of mechanics.)5th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Summers
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Andrew Summers
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. William Linard
     6th Company:
    • Capt. John Ruper
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. - unknown
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Anthony Cuthbert
       7th Company:
    • Capt. James Lang
       8th Company:
    • Capt. John Connelly