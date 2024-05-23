The .gov means its official.

Philadelphia City Revolutionary War Militia
1st Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William Bradford
- Lt. Col. Joh Keppele
- Major James Reed
- Major Samuel McLane
1st Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. James Read
- Major Alexander Boyd
- Adjutant William Matlack
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Middle Ward (West side of Third Street to East Third Street)
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Middle Ward
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Middle Ward (West side of 2nd Street, Market Street to Chestnut, East and West of Strawberry Alley)
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Walnut Ward, Chestnut Ward
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Middle Ward
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Chestnut Ward, Middle Ward
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Middle Ward
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|South Ward, Middle Ward
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
2nd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Sharp Delaney
- Lt. Col. Paul Cox
- Major Elias Boise
2nd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Benjamin Eyre
- Major Richard Salter
- Major William Bowers
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Dock Ward, Northern Liberties
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
3rd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Jacob Morgan (resigned)
- Lt. Col. William Will
- Lt. Col. William Holliday
- Major Joseph Kerr
3rd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. William Will
- Major Joseph Kerr
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|West Mulberry
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|West Mulberry
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|West Mulberry
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|East Mulberry (Race above 5th Street, Upper Cherry Alley)
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|East Mulberry
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|West and East Mulberry
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|East Mulberry
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|East Mulberry
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
4th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. John Bayard
- Lt. Col. Jonathan B. Smith
- Major Alexander Boyd
4th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Paul Cox
- Lt. Col. Joseph Dean
- Major Philip Pancake
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Southern District of Upper Delaware, Dock Ward
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|High Street, Dock Ward
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|North, Dock Ward
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|High Street
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|North
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|North side of Market Street to South side of Arch
to Schuylkill exclusive of West side of 6th)
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Lower Delaware, Dock Ward
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Upper Delaware, Dock Ward
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
5th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Christopher Coperthwaite
- Lt. Col. Christr. Kucher (resigned)
- Lt. Col. John Rice
- Major John Brown (resigned)
- Major Benjamin Eyre
5th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Smee
- Major David Reese
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Northern Liberties, Upper Delaware
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Northern Liberties, High Street
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Northern Liberties, High Street
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Northern Liberties, Southern District of Delaware
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Northern Liberties, North side of Market Street
to South side of Arch to Schuylkill exclusive of West side of 6th
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Northern Liberties
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Northern Liberties
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Northern Liberties, Lower Delaware
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
6th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Robert Knox
- Lt. Col. Robert Allison
- Major Thomas Caster
6th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Robert Knox
- Major Thomas Casdrop
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Southwark
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Moyomensing, Southwark
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|Southwark, Moyomensing
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Southwark
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Southwark
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Southwark
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Passyunk
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Southwark
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
Artillery Battalion, 1777
Artillery Battalion, 1779
(Called into service)
Artillery Battalion, 1780
|1777
|1779
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Company
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|(Composed principally of mechanics.)
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|8th Company:
