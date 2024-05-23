The .gov means its official.

Railroad Record Collections
- MG-286 Penn Central Railroad Collection
- MG-427 Baldwin-Hamilton Company Records
- MG-393 Pullman Standard Manufacturing Company of Butler Records
-
MG-199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collections
(includes some Reading Railroad tracings)
- MG-274 Lehigh Valley Railroad Records
- MG-300 Erie Lackawanna Railway Deposit
- MG-311 Lehigh Coal & Navigation Company Records (includes maps and structural drawings for the Lehigh & New England Railroad tracings)
- MG-315 William Sellers and Company Records (manufacturer of steam injectors for locomotives)
- MG-401 Delaware and Hudson Railway Company Records
- MG-48 Fall Brook Railroad and Coal Records
- RG-17 Records of the Land Office: Board of Canal Commissioners
- RG-29 Records of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
- MG-2 Business Records Collection: Transportation and Industry
- MG-11 Map Collection: Section VI: Transportation Maps
- MG-218 General Photograph Collections: Transportation Section
- MG-219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Collection (photographs)
- MG-213 Postcard Collection
- Aerial Photograph Collections, including:
- RG-31 Records of the Dept. of Commerce
- Aerial Photographs and Index of the 1940 Aerial Survey of Pennsylvania, 1937-1942.
{#31.18}
* images for these and other years available online via the PennPilot project
- Aerial Photographs and Index of the 1940 Aerial Survey of Pennsylvania, 1937-1942. {#31.18}
- MG-416 Aero Service Corporation Photographs, [ca. 1926-1948].
- MG-281 Samuel W. Kuhnert Papers, [ca. 1912-1976]
- MG-425 Ebasco Environmental Company Aerial Photographs, [ca. 1980-1985] ]
- RG-31 Records of the Dept. of Commerce
- RG-37 Records of the Public Utility Commission: Bureau of Transportation
-
RG-14 Records of the Dept. of Internal Affairs: Various Annual Report Series relating to railroads
(some of which may be continued in RG-37)
- Annual Census Reports of Motor Bus and Electric Transportation Carriers {#14.6}
- Annual Census Reports of Railroads and Railroad Repair Establishments {#14.7}
- Annual Reports of Passenger and Street Railway Companies {#14.15}
- Annual Reports of Railroad and Street Railway Companies to the Auditor General and the Department of Internal Affairs {#14.18}
- Registers of Steam Railroads, Street Railways, Canals, Telegraph and Telephone Companies {#14.26}
- RG-52 Records of the Dept. of Transportation: Local and Area Transportation File {#52.1}
- Reading Railroad
- Although the Reading never became a subsidiary of the PRR, the State Archives does hold some materials relating to the Reading in our Manuscript Group 199. Do a word search through the title list for this group for the word "Reading".
- In particular, {series #199.98} contains mechanical engineering drawings of Reading locomotives and rolling stock. We also received from the Penn Central a subset of architectural drawings of stations (part 1) (PDF) (part 2) (PDF) ({series #286m.254}) originally built along the Reading Line.
- The
Hagley Museum and Library in Delaware houses the largest collection of Reading documents and photographs held by any research institution, and the
Athenaeum in Philadelphia holds drawings of Reading RR structures designed by the Wilson Brothers.
Related Resources
- Anthracite Railroad Records
- Baldwin Locomotive Works, MG-427
- Baldwin Locomotive Works, Other Record Holders
- PRR (the Pennsylvania R.R. Co.), MG-286
- PRR Accidents
- PRR Architectural Drawings
- PRR Employee Cards
- PRR Locomotive and Car Drawings
- PRR, Other Record Holders
- PRR Subsidiaries and Successors
- Railroad Employees
- Railroad Maps
- Railroad Microfilm
- Railroad Photographs