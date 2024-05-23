The .gov means its official.

Railroad Maps

Railroad-related Land Records

The two most popular reasons for wishing to consult railroad-related land records are property ownership investigations and historical research.

In some cases (yards, stations, repair facilities, etc.) a railroad company might have purchased and owned land outright, but in the case of laying track from destination to destination, most simply purchased or otherwise secured a "Right of Way" through the property of private owners - i.e. permission to lay track, run trains and do needed maintenance along a long, narrow swath. The owners still owned the property, but the railroad was allowed to conduct agreed-upon activities on the swath in question. In many cases the Rights of Way were not perpetual, but were granted for, say, 99 years. At the end of that time period, the use rights would have to be re-negotiated, or full use and control would revert to the current property owner. Some lines were subsequently abandoned and even dismantled long before the expiration date came up.

The best place to find out the current status of a particular piece of land would be the Recorder of Deeds and/or Tax Mapping office in the relevant county's courthouse. Right-of-way agreements might be attached to or referenced in the chain of title (i.e. the succession of recorded deeds). And the County Tax Assessment Office would have current information as to ownership of each geographic parcel if that is in question. Someone in either of those two offices or perhaps in the County Planning Commission Office might also know the general status of the different rail lines in the county -i.e. how long the Rights-of-Way were for, when the track was laid, and when the time limit was or will be up.

Railroad Map Series at PA State Archives

The following are the primary series of railroad map records that are processed and readily available for use:

Erie Railroad and the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad

Lehigh and New England Railroad

Lehigh Valley Railroad

Pennsylvania Railroad

Erie Railroad and the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad

For track maps of the Erie and D, L & W lines, see Track Maps of the Erie Railroad and the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad, circa 1917-1976, Series {#300m164}. Some of the lines and branches covered in the series' twenty-four boxes include:

Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad



Bangor & Portland Division, including Martins Creek Branch, Limestone Spur, Wind Gap Branch, Atlantic Branch and Bangor Branch Bloomsburg Branch Main Line Mountain Home Branch Scranton-area branch lines

Erie Railroad

Bradford Division Delaware Division Kent Division Mahoning Division Marion Division Meadville Division Tioga Division Wyoming Division



Lehigh and New England Railroad

For maps of the routes and land holdings of the Lehigh and New England Railroad, the series Engineering Drawings, [ca.1886-1940 (bulk: 1915-1930)]{#311m.284} will be of interest. These engineering drawings consist primarily of maps and structure drawings, although other subjects such as bridges, grade crossings and equipments are also documented. The series is currently being processed, and an item-level Excel spreadsheet detailing drawings that have been catalogued thus far is available in the Archives search room, and can be obtained as an email attachment from the railroad archivist. Paper or digital copies of the items on the list can then be ordered.

For more and perhaps more easily obtainable maps and aerial photographs, you may also want to consult the following sources:

Lehigh Valley Railroad

Tracings and blueprints for buildings, bridges, and track routes of the Land and Tax Department for the Wyoming, Jersey City and Buffalo Divisions of the Lehigh Valley Railroad are included in Series {#274m.568}, Track and Structures Drawings, 1870-1976. Coverage includes locations in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Pennsylvania Railroad

For land and trackage owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, the State Archives holds a series of 49 digitized rolls, originally filmed in 1976 by the Penn Central, entitled: Real Estate Maps and Atlases (RRV 1101-1148) {#286m.423} . The original maps were never transferred to the Archives, but a book by book inventory of the digitized microfilm exists. The images are arranged geographically, i.e. linearly along particular rail lines. This digitized microfilm, such as it is, is our best and most comprehensive source of PRR maps at this time.

In addition, we now hold a physical volume entitled Real Estate Atlas of the Western Pennsylvania Railroad, Butler Division, [ca. 1860-1878] (1 volume) {#286m.1525} which shows track layouts and property ownership along the tracks for what later became part of the Conemaugh Division of the PRR in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Please note: There also exists an unprocessed series of PRR/Penn Central maps entitled: Architectural Drawings and Maps, ca 1818-1970 (1883-1965). (297 cu. ft.) { #286m.254 }. These maps, bridge and structure drawings remains unprocessed. While researchers are welcome to come in and browse through the hundreds of boxes of rolled maps and drawings, Archives staff is not able to do research for non-visiting patrons in this series. No comprehensive finding aid exists for these records.

Another series relating to PRR real estate holdings, rights of way and agreements is the Valuable Papers File, [ca. 1850-1967] (157 cubic feet), which was maintained by the Secretary's office. This series primarily represents agreements that the PRR entered into with individuals, companies, and local governments. While the records are primarily legal documents rather than maps, information provided includes the effective date, purpose, names of interacting parties, terms, financial arrangements, and description of principle right or property conveyed. Records vary as to scope and nature, including pipe and wire, trackage and crossing rights, real estate, physical facilities, financial obligations, operations with affiliated companies, governmental authorizations, purchases, and so forth. The Valuable Papers are arranged numerically by file number and are indexed on 27 digitized rolls (RRV 1073-1099) in a variety of ways: alphabetically by personal or corporate name of parties, alphabeticaly by name of geographical location, and numerically by file number.

Please note: Not all of the Valuable Papers were deposited at the archives, so we may not hold all of the items referenced in the index.

Manuscript Group 286 Holdings



The series listed below contain scattered information and/or maps of PRR and Penn Central real estate holdings in Manuscript Group 286. The lists were constructed by doing word searches of the narrative series descriptions for the designated words: maps, tracks and real estate.

Maps

PRR / Comptroller / Confidential Annual Reports of Affiliated Corporations, 1892-1959. (5.6 cu. ft.) {#286m.8}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}



PRR / President / Subject Index to Presidential Corr. of F. Thomson and A.J. Cassat, 1893-1903. (1.34 cu. ft.) {#286m.42}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of M.W. Clement, 1935-1949. (152 cu. ft.) {#286m.54}



PRR / President / Clement / Eastern Region Coordinating Committee Files, 1933-1936. (9 cu. ft.) {#286m.52}



PRR / Secretary / Annual Reports of Water Companies, 1914. (.2 cu. ft.) {#286m.65}



PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BFA Series, ca 1905-1960. (143 cu. ft.) {#286m.67}

PRR / Secretary / Board of Directors' Inspection Trip Book, 1937. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.74}



PRR / Secretary / Corporate Histories Prepared in Accord. w/ Val. Order #20 of ICC, 1916-1921. (1.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.80}



PRR / Secretary / General Correspondence Files, ca 1887-1972. (6.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.86}



PRR / Secretary / Guide for the PRR with Extensive Map Including the Entire Route, 1855. (.02 cu. ft.) {#286m.87}



PRR / Secretary / Histories of Various Companies, ca 1934-1965. (.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.89}



PRR / Secretary / Imprint File, 1904-1968. (1.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.92}



PRR / Secretary / Notes for Centennial History of PRR Company, ca 1946-1949. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.135}



PRR / Secretary / One Hundredth Anniversary Historical Files, ca 1876-1946. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.137}



PRR / Secretary / Pennsylvania Railroad and Long Island RR Directors' Inspection Trip Book, 1947. (.10 cu. ft.) {#286m.141}



PRR / Secretary / Poor's Railroad Manuals, 1923-1949. (2.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.143}

PRR / Secretary / Secretary's Correspondence, 1860-1966 (1905-1966). (3 cu. ft.) {#286m.159}



PRR / Secretary / Library / Library Reference Materials, ca 1834-1963. (10 cu. ft.) {#286m.170}



PRR / V.P. of Purchases... / General Correspondence and Confidential Files of C.D. Young, 1929-1943. (5 cu. ft.) {#286m.382}



PRR / VP of Real Estate & Taxation / Reports on Coal and Coal Mines, 1861-1864. (.15 cu. ft.) {#286m.396}



PRR / V.P. of Law / Miscellaneous Interstate Commerce Commission Case Files, 1927-1935. (1.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.243}



PRR / VP of Special Services / Merger Studies, 1950-1970. (29 cu. ft.) {#286m.400}



PRR / VP of Special Services / Merger Testimony and Exhibits, 1962-1967. (12 cu. ft.) {#286m.401}



PRR / VP of Special Services / Penn Central Merger Files, 1963-1965. (3.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.402}



PRR / VP of Special Services / Water Company Files, 1905-1956. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.403}



Penn Central Corp. / General Correspondence Files, 1955-1976. (17.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.422}



Baltimore and Potomac / Blueprint Book of Proposed Revision of Line and Grades in Washington, D.C., undated. (.01 cu. ft.) {#286m.555}

Coxe Brothers and Company, Inc. / Appendix to Estimates of Coal on Properties Owned or Controlled, 1925. (2 cu. ft.) {#274m.546}



Erie-Lackawanna Railway / General Correspondence Files, 1953-1967 {#300m.1}

Erie Railroad / Land Record Books,[ ca 1831-1915]. (25 cu. ft.) {#300m.29}

Erie Railroad / Miscellaneous Land Records, [ca. 1835-1925]. (3 cu. ft.) {#300m.30}



Frederick and Northern Railroad / Minute Book, 1873-1897. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.869}



Germantown, Norristown, and Phoenixville Railroad / Minute Book, 1881-1886. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.875}

Girard Point Storage / Record of Deeds, 1881-1896. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.883}



Katharine Water Company / Minute Book, 1904-1925. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.957}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / General Correspondence Files, 1972-1976. (1.25 cu. ft.) {#274m.488}



Pittsburgh and Lake Erie / Railroad Annual Reports, 1967, 1969, 1972-1974, 1976-1977. (.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.1250}



Susquehanna, Bloomsburg, and Berwick Railroad / Minute Book, 1902-1918. (.16 cu. ft.) {#286m.1377}



Ridgeway and Clearfield Railroad / Minute Book, 1882-1911. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1279}



Shamokin Valley and Pottsville Railroad / Acts of Assembly Relating to the Shamokin Valley and Pottsville Railroad, 1858. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1293}



Western Pennsylvania Railroad / Minute Books, 1860-1903. (.3 cu. ft.) {#286m.1467}

Williamsport and Elmira Railroad / Annual Reports, 1856-1858. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1498}



Tracks

PRR / Comptroller / Cash Books for the Trust Created for Purchase of Securities, 1878-1939. (.6 cu. ft.) {#286m.4}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}



PRR / President / Subject Index to Presidential Corr. of F. Thomson and A.J. Cassat, 1893-1903. (1.34 cu. ft.) {#286m.42}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}



PRR / Secretary / Board of Directors' Inspection Trip Book, 1937. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.74}



PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of M.W. Clement, 1935-1949. (152 cu. ft.) {#286m.54}



PRR / Secretary / Information Books, ca 1926-1954. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.99}



PRR / Secretary / Pennsylvania Railroad and Long Island RR Directors' Inspection Trip Book, 1947. (.10 cu. ft.) {#286m.141}



PRR / Secretary / Record of Transportation Lines, 1877-1959. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.152}



PRR / Secretary / Rules and Regulations, 1858-1925. (.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.157}



PRR / Secretary / Library /Publicity Photographs, ca 1830-1960. (6.05 cu. ft.) {#286m.172}



PRR / VP of Altoona Works / Record of Operating Expenses of the Juniata Shop, 1914-1918. (.2 cu. ft.) {#286m.184}



PRR / VP Central Region / Blueprint Track Chart of Branch Lines, 1938. (.05 cu. ft.) {#286m.188}

PRR / VP of Finance / Treasurer / Treasurer's Cash Books, 1847-1863, 1865-1925. (35 cu. ft.) {#286m.227}



PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Condition of Frt. Train Cars and Work Equip. (MP 13/MP 13a/MP13c), 1896-1920. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.275}



PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Letter Books, 1926. (5 cu. ft.) {#286m.312}



PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Lines East Age Books (MP 308), ca 1900-1917. (11.9 cu. ft.) {#286m.313}



PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Miscellaneous Motive Power Blueprints and Related Materials, ca 1900-1968. (2.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.316}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / Annual Statement of Charges and Credits to the Investment Account for Property (BV 589), 1917-1930. (.5 cu. ft.) {#274m.491}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / List of Roadway Completion Reports (BV 586), 1919-1927. (.1 cu. ft.) {#274m.502}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / Property Schedules, (BV 634, 635 and 636), 1936-1941. (.1 cu. ft.) {#274m.504}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / Record of Expenditures Under Authority of Forms 1416, ca 1917-1926. (1 cu. ft.) {#274m.508}



Lehigh Valley Railroad / Statements of Additions and Betterments (GA-8), 1918-1929, 1931-1932. (3 cu. ft.) {#274m.509}



Northern Central Railroad / Committee Minute Book, 1875-1914. (.2 cu. ft.) {#286m.1129}



Northern Central Railroad / Mortgage of the Northern Central Railway to Wistar Morris and Josiah Bacon, Trustees, 1868. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1138}



Peoria and Eastern Railway / Annual Reports, 1928-1936, 1938-1961, 1963-1966, 1970-1973, 1976. (.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.1202}



Philadelphia and Erie Railroad / Record of Track Material Loaned for Construction of Lumber Branches, 1895-1906. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1221}

Philadelphia and Erie Railroad / Report to the Superintendant of the Tenth Census, 1880. (.3 cu. ft.) {#286m.1225}



Ridgeway and Clearfield Railroad / Minute Book, 1882-1911. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.1279}



Suquehanna, Bloomsburg, and Berwick Railroad - Ledger, 1902-1904. (.11 cu. ft.) {#286m.1375}



Real Estate