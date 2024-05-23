The .gov means its official.

PRR Architectural Drawings

PRR/ VP of Operation / Chief Engineer / Architectural Drawings and Maps

[ca. 1818-1970 (bulk: 1883-1965)]

(297 cu. ft.)

{#286m.254}

This series is the largest and primary source of architectural information about PRR (Pennsylvania Railroad Company) Bridges and Stations.

Grouped by record type and thereunder by geographical location, these architectural drawings and supporting maps were prepared by the Chief Engineer of the Pennsylvania Railroad Company circa 1818 to 1970. Only the period from 1883 to 1965 is extensively covered, however. The drawings relate primarily to facilities in the states of Pennsylvnania, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

The series is arranged into three sub-groupings:

Drawings: The drawings consist of linen and mylar tracings, blueprints, and photocopied paper duplications. Each drawing generally includes an identifying template containing the company name, brief description, date, number, size, and signature of engineers; location; measurements; scale; identification of associated drawings; illustrations; and other descriptive information related to structural specifications and construction. The facilities depicted in these drawings are diverse: ticket and post offices; boiler, engine, power, freight, bunk, pump, battery, oil, and store houses; baggage, lunch, and storage rooms; stairways, platforms, and walkways; towers; freight and passenger stations; silos; storage, toilet, locker, scale, and office buildings; awnings; stables; yards; culverts, ducts, and piping; cesspools; machine and welding shops; coal storage plants; ash dumps; and so forth. Structures: The structures are primarily stations, engine houses and signal towers. Drawings of bridge-related structures include highway, overhead, plate girder, foot, arsenal, undergrade, and draw bridges; piers; trestles; decks; spans; and so forth. Maps: The maps relate to construction sites and locations connected with the architectural structures mentioned above. They consist of the same materials as the drawings, in addition to several types of published materials. This series deals primarily with facilities in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.

This series is currently being processed. The boxes containing drawings of stations affiliated with the Reading Railroad (subseries IV), have been completely inventoried (part 1) (PDF) (part 2) (PDF). The other subseries are in progress, and the existing box and item level listings are available online.

The Athenaeum in Philadelphia also holds drawings of Reading RR structures designed by the Wilson Brothers.

Bridges

The following series also contain scattered information on PRR bridges.

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}

PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BF Series, ca 1847-1906. (22 cu. ft.) {#286m.66}

PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BFA Series, ca 1905-1960. (143 cu. ft.) {#286m.67}

PRR / Secretary / Description and History of Important Bridges and Stations, 1945. (.03 cu. ft.) {#286m.83}

PRR / Secretary / Index to the Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (5.6 cu. ft.) {#286m.97}

PRR / Secretary / Index to Road Equipment Numbers, ca 1940-1958. (.12 cu. ft.) {#286m.96}

PRR / Secretary / Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (12 cu. ft.) {#286m.123}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Hollyman Publicity Photographs, ca 1940-1959. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.169}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Pamphlet Files, 1846-1964. (4 cu. ft.) {#286m.171}

PRR / VP Altoona Works / Material Control Cards, 1941-1947. (.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.183}

PRR / VP Eastern Region / Letter Books, 1924-1926. (11 cu. ft.) {#286m.194}

PRR / VP of Operation / Chief Engineer / Miscellaneous Bridge and Turntable Blueprints, ca 1915-1964. (.33 cu. ft.) {#286m.258}

PRR / VP of Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Correspondence and Statements, 1915-1950. (9.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.279}

Allegheny York Valley Railway / Annual Reports, 1877-1894, 1896-1910. (.23 cu. ft.) {#286m.546}

Columbia Bridge Company / Minute Book, 1864-1871. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.678 }

Harrisburg, Portsmouth, Mt. Joy and Lancaster Railroad / Minute Book of the Committee on Real Estate and the Road, 1850-1855. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.922}

Lehigh Valley RR / Record of Construction and New Work, 1893-1898. (.6 cu. ft.) {#274m.507}

Lewisburg Bridge Company / Minute Books, 1816-1944. (.4 cu. ft.) {#286m.990}

Lewisburg Bridge Company / Minute Books of Stockholders' Meetings, 1921-1943. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.991}

Lewisburg Bridge Company / Stock Ledger and Ledger, 1867-1919. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.992}

Lewisburg Bridge Company / Treasurer's Day Books, 1816-1907. (.2 cu. ft.) {#286m.993}

Lewisburg, Centre and Spruce Creek Railroad / Lewistown and Tuscarora Bridge Company Minute Book, 1857-1893. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.998}

Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore Railroad / Agreements, Leases and Mortgage, 1847-1886. (.12 cu. ft.) {#286m.1239}

Stations

The following series also contain scattered information on PRR stations.

PRR / Controller / World War II Improvements, Emergency Facilities Ledgers, 1941-1944. (1.8 cu. ft.) {#286m.30}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of M.W. Clement, 1935-1949. (152 cu. ft.) {#286m.54}

PRR / President / Clement / Eastern Region Coordinating Committee Files, 1933-1936. (9 cu. ft.) {#286m.52}

PRR / President / Correspondence of J.M. Symes, President and Chairman of the Board; A.J. Greenough, President; and S.T. Saunders, Chairman of the Board, 1954-1967. (225 cu. ft.) {#286m.58}

PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BF Series, ca 1847-1906. (22 cu. ft.) {#286m.66}

PRR / Secretary / Board Files: BFA Series, ca 1905-1960. (143 cu. ft.) {#286m.67}

PRR / Secretary / Circulars, 1888-1931. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.79}

PRR / Secretary / Description and History of Important Bridges and Stations, 1945. (.03 cu. ft.) {#286m.83}

PRR / Secretary / Guide for the PRR with Extensive Map Including the Entire Route, 1855. (.02 cu. ft.) {#286m.87}

PRR / Secretary / Index to Road Equipment Numbers, ca 1940-1958. (.12 cu. ft.) {#286m.96}

PRR / Secretary / Minute Books of the Committee on Incidental Business, 1874-1918. (.35 cu. ft.) {#286m.124}

PRR / Secretary / One Hundredth Anniversary Historical Files, ca 1876-1946. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.137}

PRR / Secretary / Railroad Joint Facility Agreement Files, 1862-1968. (1.50 cu. ft.) {#286m.148}

PRR / Secretary / Reports of Special Committees, 1851-1854. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.156}

PRR / Secretary / Index to the Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (5.6 cu. ft.) {#286m.97}

PRR / Secretary / Minute Books of the Board of Directors, 1847-1956. (12 cu. ft.) {#286m.123}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Pamphlet Files, 1846-1964. (4 cu. ft.) {#286m.171}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Publicity Photographs, ca 1830-1960. (6.05 cu. ft.) {#286m.172}

PRR / VP of Finance / Treasurer / PRR System Corporation.: Information on Capital Stock, Funded Debt and Equipment Trust, 1950-1952. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.215}

PRR / VP Eastern Region / Locality Files, 1918-1936. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.195}

PRR / VP Eastern Region / Williamsport Div. / Locality Files, 1895-1932. (6.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.202}

Allegheny York Valley Railway / Annual Reports, 1877-1894, 1896-1910. (.23 cu. ft.) {#286m.546}

Northern Central Rwy. / Committee Minute Book, 1875-1914. (.2 cu. ft.) {#286m.1129}

