The .gov means its official.

PRR Accident Records

Unfortunately, the State Archives holds no single, comprehensive source about railroad accidents in general or about Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) accidents in particular.

Federal Railroad Records

You may have more luck if you first search at the federal level for U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission investigative reports on railroad accidents. These are available at the U.S. Department of Transportation's online library, which provides a link to "I.C.C. Historical Railroad Investigation Reports (1911-1994)." Select rail-related accidents are documented in these reports for a variety of railroads.

Other information gathered by the Interstate Commerce Commission may be available through the National Archives in Washington D.C. in their Record Group 134.

PRR series held by the Pennsylvania State Archives

These series may contain information on certain accidents that occurred during select time periods. You can follow the links and find the series descriptions to learn more about the contents of each title.