Pennsylvania State Archives - Photographs Guide

Listed below are selected, specific series that contain large groupings of photographs from the State Archives' collections; manuscript and record groups that are entirely or largely comprised of photographs are listed under the Related Collections heading. For a guide to photographs housed at the State Archives, see the link to our Photograph Guide under the Related Resources heading.

Hollyman Publicity Photographs, circa 1940-1959 {#286m169}

The photographs are mostly 8x10 inch black and white publicity stills taken by Tom Hollyman, a Philadelphia photographer contracted by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR). Most are oblique aerial views of company facilities, private industries served by PRR lines, and general scenic views of cities in the Mid-Atlantic region. A few non-aerials of PRR employees performing daily activities such as general maintenance and repair, cleaning ballast, and humping operations are also present.

Main File of Black and White Prints and Negatives, 1924-1970 {#12.10}

More than 37,000 image files consisting of negatives and black and white prints from the Department of Transportation. The majority of images, some of them aerials, relate to transportation infrastructure and events, documenting the construction, maintenance, and present state of highways, roadways, and bridges throughout the Commonwealth. Other images show transportation secretaries with their staff; departmental award ceremonies and retirement parties; public transit; automotive accidents; Harrisburg International Airport (HIA); flood damage; snow removal; and scenic views from across the Commonwealth of foliage, cities and towns, bodies of water, and public, private, and state parks. These images also document the development of the Federal Interstate Highway System.

Negatives and Prints, circa 1926-1948 {#416m1}

Oblique aerial views, primarily of the Philadelphia area and Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey towns, from the Aero-Service Corporation. Arranged numerically by negative number, the bulk of the collection is nearly 2,200 glass plate and film negatives, roughly dating from between 1926 and 1939. Image topics include: factories, businesses, individual homes, housing developments, golf courses, sports arenas, etc.

Photograph File of Mounted Prints and Negatives, 1938-1954 {#31.6}

Miscellaneous black and white photographs from the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Vacation and Travel Development. The photographs range in size from 8.5x11" to 11x16". The nearly 3,000 photographs in this series were used to promote travel and attract industry in the commonwealth. The categories of photographs include bridges, canals, churches, cities and towns, civil defense structures, fairs, farm scenes, highways, historic sites and buildings, hotels and inns, industries, outdoor activities, state parks, waterfalls, and wildlife. On the reverse side of most of the photographs is a brief description of the scene and the name of the photographer.

Photographs, Negatives and Films, circa 1890-1979 {#6.20}

Approximately 8,000 photographic prints and over 2,700 matching negatives created by the staff of the Department of Forests and Waters for the purpose of education and publicity. Many of the early photographs were taken by forest rangers, some of whom later became high-ranking agency officials. Later images from the 1930s and 1940s were taken largely by staff photographers. Integrated into the series are private photograph collections of Pennsylvania Forester Joseph T. Rothrock​ and Galeton commercial photographer William T. Clarke.

