The .gov means its official.

Environmental Resources, Record Groups 45-75

RG-45 Records of the Department of Mines and Mineral Industries

The Dept. of Mines was created in 1903 to succeed the Bureau of Mines, which had been established in the Dept. of Internal Affairs in 1897. The name of the Dept. was changed in 1956 to Mines and Mineral Industries. In keeping with its primary responsibility of protecting coal miners from unsafe working conditions, the Dept. enforced the anthracite and bituminous coal mining laws of the Commonwealth, inspected mines and collieries, investigated serious accidents, and supervised the examination and certification of applicants for certain mining jobs. The Dept. also supervised the restoration of strip-mine areas, promoted research relating to new uses and markets for coal, and published the annual reports of the coal mine inspectors. In 1971 the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries was abolished and its powers and duties transferred to the newly created Dept. of Environmental Resources.

Secretary

The Secretary of the of the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries was charged with enforcing the Commonwealth's mining laws, publishing annual reports of mine inspectors, and transmitting a synopsis of the reports, together with supporting statistical data, to the Governor. The Secretary served as chairman of the Bituminous Land Reclamation Board, Anthracite Land Reclamation Board, Coal Research Board, State Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund, Anthracite and Bituminous Mine Inspectors' Examining Board, State Oil and Gas Inspectors' Examining Board, and the Anthracite Mine Drainage Commission, and was vice chairman of the Anthracite Allocation Commission. He also was a member of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Sanitary Water Board, and Air Pollution Commission. The Dept. enforced anthracite and bituminous coal mining laws, inspected mines and collieries, investigated serious accidents, supervised the examination and certification of applicants for certain mining jobs, supervised restoration of strip mines, and promoted research into new uses and markets for coal. In 1971 the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries was abolished and its powers and duties were transferred to the Dept. of Environmental Resources.

Under Act 18 of 1995 that created the Dept. of Environmental Protection these responsibilities were placed under the charge of the Deputy Secretary for Mineral Resources Management who administers programs affecting active and abandoned mines and those regulating oil and gas production. The Deputy Secretary today directs the Bureau of Mining and Reclamation, Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation, Bureau of Oil and Gas Management, Bureau of Deep Mine Safety, and also oversees the six mining district offices in Pottsville, Hawk Run, Ebensburg, McMurray, Greensburg and Knox. For related records see also Annual Report of Mining Activities, 1996-1997 {series #43.39}; Anthracite & Bituminous Mining Inspection Reports, 1971 {series 43.19}; Anthracite & Bituminous Mine Operators' Annual Reports, Mine Inspectors Monthly Tonnage, Man-Hour and Accident Reports, and Related Items, 1971-1978 {series #43.20}; Permits Division Maps, [undated] {series #43.22}; and Coal Industry Environmental Studies, [ca. 1943] {series #43.50} in the Records of the Dept. of Environmental Resources and also the Anthracite Mine Certification Records for Foremen and Assistant Foremen, 1886-1968 {series #66.1} in the Records of the Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Anthracite and Bituminous Mine Inspection Reports

1968-1970

(16 cartons, digitized rolls 6483-6496)

{series #45.1}

Arranged chronologically by year, there under by type of mine and nature of inspection, and then numerically by district.

Anthracite and bituminous electrical safety reports, anthracite strip safety inspection reports, breaker-washer bank inspection reports, annual statistical reports, anthracite and bituminous large mine reports, preparation plant inspection reports, and bituminous small mine and safety inspection reports. Reports of the electrical inspector show the names of the company, district, mine inspector, and electrical inspector; equipment used and a description and location of defective units and corrections ordered. Reports on the cleaning and preparation plant, small mine, deep mine, and strip mine inspections contain routine information on safety matters.

There are four forms used for an annual statistical report and the bituminous and anthracite forms differ somewhat. All forms contain the district, year, operators and collieries, and county. Forms DMMI-AD-1 and DMMI-BD-3 are similar and provide mailing information, as well as the name of the railroad having access to the colliery; the number of each kind of ground opening such as a shaft, slope, or drift; the number of gaseous or non-gaseous mines; and the number and type of lamps. Forms DMMI-AD-2 and DMMI-BD-2 include production information, such as how the coal was shipped to market; how much coal was used at the colliery; explosives used in the mines; the number of days worked and the number of employees; and the number of fatal and non-fatal accidents. The bituminous form documents coke production as well. DMMI-AD-3 and DMMI-BD-4 forms include information on the number of employees and a description of their jobs. DMMI-AD-4 provides information on machinery used such as electric generators, water pumps and ventilation equipment. DMMI-BD-1 forms include information on drainage and haulage.

Anthracite and Bituminous Mine Inspectors' Monthly Tonnage, Man-Hour and Accident Reports

1969-1970

(2 cartons)

{series #45.2}

Grouped chronologically by month and year, and there under arranged numerically by district number.

Tabular monthly tonnage, man-hour and accident reports prepared by mine inspectors for the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries. Each monthly report form contains the following information: district number; name of inspector; date, name of company and mine, total number of workers employed inside and outside and whether a deep mine, strip mine, bank or river. Also given is total tonnage, number of days worked, number of man hours worked inside and outside, total number of man hours worked inside and outside for the month and year to date, number of fatal and lost time accidents of one day or more for the month and year to date, accident frequency rate for the month and year to date, and name of breaker where coal was processed.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Assistant Foremen

1911-1923

(6 volumes)

{series #45.3}

Arranged in numerical order by certificate number.

The first volume, dated 1911 and captioned "Certificates of Service" is arranged chronologically.

Indexed internally and lists alphabetically by the first letter of foreman's surname.

These are certification records created to comply with registration, training, and examination standards for foremen as specified in the act of June 9, 1911. Information provided from the copies of the certificate includes the name, place of birth, and age of the foreman; a description of the length and nature of his service; the date and number of the certificate; and the name of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines. The volume entitled "Certificates of Service" provides such information on each foreman as name, place of birth, age, length and nature of service, date of certificate, name of mine and mine operator, inspection district and report number.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Assistant First and Second Grade Foremen

1923-1963

(5 volumes)

{series #45.4}

Arranged in numerically by certificate number Indexed internally, grouped alphabetically by first letter of foreman's surname.

These are certification registers for the Assistant First and Second Grade Foremen. Information provided about each foreman includes name, place of birth, place of residence, age, inspection district, date and number of certificate, name of mine and mine operator, length and nature of service, the mine district number, and the report number and date. Second Grade Foreman registers begin in 1923, and First Grade Foreman registers begin in 1938. First and Second Grade registers are found within the same volumes for 1938-1951 and 1962-1963.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Electricians

1939-1963

(2 volumes)

{series #45.5}

Arranged in numerical order by certificate number Indexed internally, grouped in rough alphabetical order by first letter of electrician's surname.

These are certification records created to comply with registration, training, and examination standards for foremen specified in the act of June 9, 1911. Information is presented in register format and includes the mine district number; the name, residence, place of birth, and age of the electrician; the length and nature of service; the date and number of the certificate; and the report number and date. The last volume also contains Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Fire Boss Examiners, 1912-1963 {series #45.6} for the years 1962 and 1963.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Fire Boss Examiners

1912-1963

(12 volumes)

{series #45.6}

Arranged in numerical order by certificate number Indexed internally, grouped alphabetically by first letter of examiner's surname.

These are certification records created to comply with registration, training, and examination standards for foremen specified in the act of June 9, 1911. The first nine volumes cover the years 1912 through 1923 and include the following information in certificate form: the name, place of birth, and age of the examiner; a description of the length and nature of his service (experience); date and number of the certificate; and the name of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines. From 1923 on, the volumes are presented in register format and provide the mine district number; the name, residence, place of birth, and age of the examiner; the length and nature of service; the date and number of the certificate; and the report number and date. The last volume also contains Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Electricians, 1939-1963 {series #45.5} for the years 1962-1963.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for First Grade Foremen

1903-1963

(10 volumes)

{series #45.7}

Arranged in numerical order by certificate number Indexed internally, grouped alphabetically by first letter of foreman's surname.

These are certification books foremen are required to keep under statutes designed to protect the health and safety of persons employed in and about bituminous coal mines. From 1903 to 1923 data is presented in certificate form and includes the name, mine district, place of birth, and age of the foreman; a description of the length and nature of his service (experience); the date and number of the certificate; and the name of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines. After 1923, the information is recorded in register format with internal indexes, and includes the mine district number; the name, residence, place of birth, and age of the applicant; the length and nature of the person's service; the date and number of the certificate; and the report number and date. The last volume also contains Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Second Grade Forman, 1903-1963 {series #45.8} for the years 1962-1963.

Bituminous Mine Certification Records for Second Grade Foremen

1903-1963

(9 volumes)

{series #45.8}

Arranged in numerical order by certificate number. Indexed internally, grouped alphabetically by first letter of foreman's surname.

Certification books that were required to be kept of foreman to comply with statutes that provided for the health and safety of persons employed in and about the bituminous mines. From 1903 to 1923 data is presented in certificate form and includes the name, mine district, place of birth, and age of the foreman; a description of the length and nature of his service (experience); the date and number of the certificate; and the name of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines. After 1923, the information is recorded in register format with internal indexes, and includes the mine district number; the name, residence, place of birth, and age of the applicant; the length and nature of the person's service; the date and number of the certificate; and the report number and date. The last volume also contains Bituminous Mine Certification Records for First Grade Foreman, {series #45.7} for the years 1962-1963.

Colliery Inspection Registers

1899-1920

(18 volumes)

{series #45.9}

Arranged chronologically by date of inspection, and there under by the anthracite or bituminous district.

Colliery inspection registers include material on accident investigations by Mine Inspectors from the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries. Information provided includes name of colliery and mine number, name of operator or company, county, month and dates of inspection and any remarks. In 1899, other duties of inspectors were documented and include mine machinery and plant inspections; accident investigations, inquest attendance, routine office work, map and plan inspections, office consultations on mining or legal matters. The length of the inspections was noted as either a day or a half-day.

Correspondence of Anthracite Division Mine Inspectors

1903-1951

(4 cartons)

{series #45.10}

Arranged numerically by district, and there under chronologically by year.

The series has correspondence of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines in Harrisburg, division inspectors, the Director of the Dept. of Interior, the Bureau of Mines and owners or operators of mines in each inspector's district. Subjects covered include use of open lamps, mine explosions, mine fires, safety issues, Commission of Inspectors opinions on mining issues, court decisions on regulations, meetings of inspectors, blue prints, accident reports, questions on employment and investigations conducted.

Correspondence of Bituminous Division Mine Inspectors

1903-1930, 1936, 1949

(7 cartons)

{series #45.11}

Arranged numerically by district, and there under chronologically by year.

The series has the correspondence of the Chief of the Dept. of Mines in Harrisburg, division inspectors, the Director of the Dept. of Interior, the Bureau of Mines and owners or operators of mines in each inspector's district. Subjects of the correspondence include use of open lamps, mine explosions, mine fires, safety issues, Commission of Inspectors opinions on mining issues, court decisions on regulations, meetings of inspectors, blue prints, accident reports, inquires about employment, and investigation.

General Correspondence

1903-1965

(25 cartons)

{series #45.12}

Arranged alphabetically by subject.

This series contains correspondence, reports, memoranda, speeches, office memos, articles and budgets from the Office of the Secretary of the Dept. of Mines and Mineral Industries. Subjects discussed include appropriations, automobile equipment, accidents, the Anthracite Institute, child labor laws, the Coal Advisory Board, bituminous mine inspectors, the Economy and Efficiency Committee, various Pennsylvania governmental dept's, dewatering mines, electrical inspectors, explosives, the Holmes Safety Association, mine fires, mine gas, mining schools, mine refuse pile fires, the Republican State Committee, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Sanitary Water Board, strike reports, strip mine inspectors, welfare conditions and living conditions, union and non-union mines, the Works Progress Administration (WPA), and tests of miners' lamp oil at the University of Pittsburgh.

The following is taken from Linda Ries' guide, Guide to Photographs at the Pennsylvania State Archives.]

quot;Interfiled with these records are 8x10 photographs relating to controlling mine fires, especially in Lackawanna and Allegheny Counties and other areas; sealing mine openings, reclaiming strip mines; the 1953 Minooka Mine Fire; and a visit by United Mine Workers President John L. Lewis to an unidentified mine. Most [photos] were taken by the Bureau of Mines, U.S. Dept. of the Interior; the rest are unidentified."

Mine Disaster File

1939-1964

(3 cartons)

{series #45.13}

Arranged chronologically by date of report.

The series has correspondence, memoranda, reports, transcriptions and agendas filed by the Commission of Mine Inspectors concerning mine disasters. Reports by the Commission describe the mine, type of disaster, the extent of the damage, a description of rescue and recovery operations, investigations, conclusions and recommendations. Some reports are more detailed than others. Major mine disasters investigated include the Cochran Mine, Westmoreland County; Knox Mine, Pittston; No. 58 Mine, Marianna, Washington County; Primrose Colliery, Minersville; and Robena No. 3 Mine, Green County. Documentation of these disasters often includes hearings, reports, bids and contracts, correspondence, photographs and blueprints. The Knox Mine Disaster file contains Joint Legislative Committee Investigation materials and transcripts of laws and resolutions. [The following is taken from Linda Ries' guide.] "Interfiled with these records are 8x10 photographs relating to the 1959 Knox Mine Disaster at Pittston (1 folder) and the 1957 Robena Mine Disaster at Marianna (1 folder). Most [of the photos] were taken by the Bureau of Mines, U.S. Dept. of the Interior; the rest are unidentified."

Registers of Mine Accidents for Anthracite Districts

1899-1972

(19 volumes)

{series #45.14}

Arranged numerically by district, and there under chronologically by date of report.

The series has mine accident registers for numerous Anthracite Coal Districts. Information provided within each report includes name of the inspector, name of mine, name of the injured miner, mine district number, date of the accident, cause of accident, whether fatal, whether the accident occurred inside or outside the mine, citizenship status, nationality, job classification, marital status, and the number of children.

Registers of Mine Accidents for the Bituminous Districts

1899-1972

(20 volumes, digitized rolls 3586-3592)

{series #45.15}

Arranged numerically by district, and there under chronologically by date of report.

The series has mine accident registers for the numerous Bituminous Coal Districts. Information provided within each report includes name of the inspector, name of mine, name of the injured miner, mine district number, date of the accident, cause of accident, whether fatal, whether the accident occurred inside or outside the mine, citizenship status, nationality, job classification, marital status, and the number of children.

RG-46 Records of the Valley Forge Park Commission

The Valley Forge Park Commission was created in 1893 to preserve, improve and maintain as a public park the site on which General George Washington's army encamped at Valley Forge during the winter of 1777-1778. The Park Commission operated the State park independently until 1923, when the Commission was placed under the Dept. of Forests and Waters. In 1971 the Park Commission was transferred to the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Administrative and operational responsibility for Valley Forge State Park was formally transferred to the federal government in 1977.

Annual Report Books

1894-1951

(19 volumes)

{series #46.1}

Arranged by year

The annual report for 1935-1939 is of interest because it notes the removal of utility poles from the park and it describes park officials' complaints about waste and pollution problems caused by the Ehret Magnesia Manufacturing Plant.

Minute Books

1893-1977

(35 volumes, digitized rolls 866-874)

{series #46.3}

Arranged chronologically by date

This series includes monthly reports by the superintendent as well as the minute books of the Commission. Digitized roll 870 documents the Ehret Magnesia Manufacturing plant pollution case from October 1937 to May 15, 1939, when an agreement was signed between the company and the Commission, settling the legal dispute. Related materials about Valley Forge State Park and the Ehret Magnesia Company may be found in the Records of the Dept. of Forests and Waters (RG-6).

Administrative, Financial, Correspondence and Printed Material Files

Unknown dates

108 cu. ft.

accession # 565

unprocessed

RG-52 Records of the Department of Transportation

The Dept. of Transportation was created on May 6, 1970 (PL 356) to replace the Dept. of Highways and the Pennsylvania Aeronautics Commission, which was then abolished. Powers and duties formerly vested in the Dept. of Highways were assigned to the Dept. of Transportation. Functions of the Dept. of Revenue relating to the certification of title, licensing of operators, and the registration of motor vehicles, as defined by the "Vehicle Code" (1959 PL 58), and other duties and operations performed by the Revenue Dept.'s Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Bureau of Traffic Safety were also transferred to the Dept. of Transportation. In addition, programs developed in the Dept. of Commerce relevant to high-speed rail transportation and the function of the Mass Transportation Division in the Dept. of Community Affairs' Bureau of Community Development was delegated to the newly established Dept..

The responsibilities of the Dept. of Transportation include coordinating and developing transportation policy; assisting in the development and operation of transportation facilities and services such as highways, rail mass transit systems, and airports; formulation and revision of a long-range master plan for the development of commuter and general transportation facilities, both public and private; appearing or intervening as a party before the Public Utility Commission when transportation problems are being considered; and representing the transportation interests of the Commonwealth before any Federal agency or Commission which determines national or regional transportation rates, routes or policies. Within the Dept. of Transportation is the Hazardous Substance Transportation Board, whose general responsibility is to prescribe regulations for the transportation of hazardous materials.

The Secretary of Transportation also serves as the chairman of the State Transportation Commission. The Commission, consisting of the Chairperson of the House and Senate Transportation Committees, one member of the minority party in both houses of the Assembly, and eight members appointed by the Governor, was created to gather and study all available information relating to the need for highway, rapid transit, railroad, omnibus, marine and aviation facilities and services, and to recommend the order of priority in which such projects would be constructed. For related types of materials see the Records of the Dept. of Highways (RG 12) and Records of the Turnpike Commission (RG 29).

Deputy Secretary for Local and Area Transportation

The Deputy Secretary oversees the functions and duties regarding services to municipalities; local and public transportation; planning, development and funding of local and public transportation; and environmental design improvement of transportation services. This office was organized in 1970 when the Dept. was created

Local and Area Transportation Program Files

1970-1982.

(103 cartons)

{series #52.1}

Grouped according to general, aviation or railroad topics, and thereafter arranged alphabetically by subject.

The series contains subject files from the office of the Deputy Secretary for Local and Area Transportation relating to Departmental programs in the Bureau of Aviation, Bureau of Mass Transit Systems, Bureau of Municipal Services and the Navigation Office for the Delaware River. The general alphabetical file includes reports, studies, news clippings and correspondence between the Deputy Secretary and federal, state, and local officials concerning public transportation issues. Often found in these files are correspondence, memoranda and reports relating to Departmental operations (staffing, organization, budgeting, goals and objectives), as well as the minutes of staff meetings held by the Secretary of Transportation. Specialized subject files contain correspondence, memoranda and reports concerned directly with railroad and aviation issues, such as construction, service, routes, and facilities. Subjects related to environmental history include the following:

Coal Task Force

Coal Traffic Bureau of Pittsburgh

Delaware River Port Authority

Energy

Environment

Environmental Resources

Erie Port Authority

Floods

Interstate Energy Pipeline

Pennsylvania Environmental Conference

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Public Utility Commission

Three Mile Island Cooling Tower

Hazardous Substance Transportation Board

The Hazardous Substance Transportation Board was established in 1970 as part of Act 120 which created the Dept. of Transportation. The powers and duties of the Board were to classify hazardous substances and to prescribe regulations for the transportation of hazardous substances. The Board was replaced in 1984 by the Hazardous Materials Transportation Advisory Committee.

Minutes of the Hazardous Substance Transportation Board

1965-1978.

(1 carton)

{series #52.7}

Arranged chronologically by date of meeting.

Here are the minutes of the meetings of the Hazardous Substances Transportation Board. It prescribes regulations for the transportation of hazardous substances and provides for the investigation of accidents involving hazardous substance haulers. The minutes generally provide the names of the Board members and staff present, a report of counsel, committee reports, and a brief synopsis of discussions during the meeting. The Committee reports concern the fire school, training for highway emergencies involving hazardous substances, updating and re-codification of Hazardous Substance Transportation Board regulations, and accidents involving hazardous substances. Discussions relate to the labeling of containers holding hazardous materials, truck weight restrictions, a table of forbidden hazardous materials, the transportation of asbestos, safety and health standards, commercial detonators and detonating primers, highway routing of radioactive materials, and related safety topics and procedures.

Commonwealth Media Services

Main File

1970-1976

(12 cartons)

Arranged by number of negative.

The following information is quoted from Linda Ries, Guide to Photographs at Pennsylvania State Archives, p. 57.)

"This is a continuation of the Main File of the Dept. of Highways (see RG-12) and numbers over 10,000 black and white and color negatives of varying size with matching contact prints or enlargements. The file, arranged by number, is accompanied by a logbook with numerical entries containing subject, date, photographer, etc. Topics cover activities of the dept., publicity shots, news events and include Secretaries of Transportation Jacob Kassab and James Wilson with Governors Raymond Shafer and Milton Shapp at ceremonies for opening new highways, swearing in of highway officials, signing legislation, etc.; views of flood damaged area from Hurricane Agnes, 1972, and Hurricane Eloise, 1975; scenic view of highways, historic sites, rest areas, bridges and covered bridges; aerial views of highways; airports, especially Capitol City Airport and Harrisburg International Airport; automobile, train and airplane accidents; staff retirement parties; and other festivities."

Films and Videocassettes

1965-1985,

(56 items)

unprocessed

Accession #1605

Arranged by negative number

The series includes black and white and color films of varying length produced by Commonwealth Media Services for Penn Dot and other state agencies. Subjects cover a wide range relating to transportation and safety, depending upon the intended audience, from public service announcements to publicity and staff instruction. Topics include drunken driving, car safety belts, highway job recruitment, snow removal, roadside herbicide spraying, motorcycle safety, safe speeds, highway deterioration, etc. Notable items include Hurricane Agnes Flood, 1972; the 1975 flood; "The Keystone Short Way" (Interstate 80), ca. 1970; the construction of Interstate 95 through Philadelphia, ca. 1975; and document signings, speeches, etc. of Governor Richard Thornburgh, ca. 1980.

Bureau of Planning and Research Cartographic Division

Official Highway Maps

1932-2006

11 maps

accession #4859

unprocessed

These maps fill in gaps of official highway maps held in MG-11, Map Collection.

Type 10 County Maps on DVD

1911-2005

0.01 cu. ft.

accession # 4858

unprocessed

Dunmore, Pa. District 40

Maps, Prints, Tracings and Drawings of Anthracite Coal Lands-Wilkes-Barre & vicinity

Ca. 1920-1955

6 cu. ft.

accession #2224

unprocessed

RG-65 Records of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

The Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) was created by Act 1995-18 which took effect July 1, 1995, and divided the functions of the discontinued Dept. of Environmental Resources (DER) between DCNR and the also newly created Dept. of Environmental Protection. DCNR oversees the public lands formerly controlled by DER, and the gathering and dissemination of topographic and geologic information.

Executive Secretary

Under the Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources are an Executive Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forests and two Deputy Secretaries.

Files of Executive Secretary John Oliver

1998-2001

Accession #4145

1 box

unprocessed

These are subject files consisting of files of the Natural Resources Workgroup and files relating to the Certified Wood Products Mission as part of the International Forests for Life Conference in London, June 6-7, 2000 which Secretary John Oliver attended and a number of Pennsylvania wood producers participated. The Pennsylvania delegation was funded by the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council. Unfortunately, the series contains no program agenda, notes or other records of the conference. The files are just routine state business documents describing Oliver's travel plans.

Annual Reports

1996-2001

Accession #s 4175 and 3675

1 box (Unprocessed)

Arranged by year

The series contains all annual reports of the agency submitted to the Governor's Office from 1996 to 2001.

Governor's Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation

A Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council reviews all conservation and natural resources laws of Pennsylvania and suggests changes; reviews and makes recommendations concerning all the work of the DCNR; and annually reports to the Governor and General Assembly. It is equal in status to the DCNR and not subordinate to the Dept.'s chief executive, the Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources

Minutes of the DCNR Advisory Council Business Meetings

1996-2005

Accession #s 4189, 4513, 4507

1 box

unprocessed

Governor's Youth Council for Hunting Fishing and Conservation

This body was originally created by Executive Order by Governor Tom Ridge in September 2001 as the "Governor's Youth Sportsmen's Advisory Council. In September 2003, Governor Edward Rendell reissued the Executive Order and renamed the body as "Governor's Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation."

Sportsman Advisory Council & Youth Sportsmen's Advisory Council Files

1996-2003

Accession #4435

unprocessed

Microfilm roll 6751

This is a digitized microfilm record of the original files which are retained by the agency.

Deputy Secretary for Administration

Bureau of Administrative Services

The bureau provides the agency with office services, equipment management, radio communications, mapping, procurement and supply, telecommunications, fiscal management and oversight of licensing of snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVE).

Minutes and Agenda of the Snowmobile and ATVE Advisory Committee

2001-2005

Accession #s 4200, #4328, #4508

1 box

unprocessed

These are the minutes and agenda of the Snowmobile and All Terrain Vehicle (ATVE) Advisory Committee that oversees licensing of permits for snowmobiles and ATVE

Executive Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forests

Under the Executive Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forests are two bureaus: Bureau of State Parks and Bureau of Forestry.

Bureau of Forestry

This body was originally a division of the Dept. of Agriculture from 1895 to 1901 when it became an independent dept.. In 1923 it merged into the Dept. of Forests and Waters. Since 1995 it has been part of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Presently the bureau defines its mission as "ensuring the long-term health, viability and productivity of the Commonwealth's forests and to conserve native wild plants.

White Pine Blister Lantern Slides

1900-1910

accession #2936

1 box

unprocessed

These slides represent a training program for forestry employees to identify white pine blister rust and control it through the elimination of black current (Ribes species). The slides are vintage ca. 1920s and represent images of this disease on white pines and the control procedures and activities carried out by forestry employees. The subjects include sites all over the northeast United States. Some slides bear the labels "U.S. Dept. of Agriculture." These probably are related to the lantern slides found in RG-1, Dept. of Agriculture's Bureau of Plant Industry.

Ralph Elwood Brock materials

1906-1911

0.25 cu. ft.

accession #4817

unprocessed

Brock (1880s?-1959) is believed to be the first African American in the United States professionally trained as a forester. These materials pertain to Brock's career as supervisor of the Mont Alto Forest Reserve Nursery from 1906 to 1911.

Bureau of State Parks

Originally a bureau within the Dept. of Forests and Waters, the Bureau was responsible for operating and maintaining Pennsylvania's state parks together with a large number of state forest monuments, natural areas, and state forest picnic areas. This Bureau, through its Division of Planning, prepared plans for new state parks and improvements of facilities in existing state parks and recreation areas. The Division of Maintenance handled contracts for concessions in state parks and enforced rules and regulations throughout the state park system. The Bureau of Parks was later reduced to the Division of Parks in a reorganization of the Dept. Forests and Waters. Since 1995 it has existed as the Bureau of State Parks in the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Photograph Negatives

1968-1983

Accession #3432

1 box

unprocessed

Arranged alphabetically by subject

When the Dept. of Environmental Resources split in 1995 into the Dept. of Environmental Protection and the DNCR, these black and white photo negatives were given to the agency's Bureau of State Parks. The series is arranged alphabetically by heading but only headings from A to L are available here. The photo negatives are arranged under the following environmental history-related headings:

Administration

Agriculture

Air pollution control

Atomic energy

Awards

Citizens' Advisory Council

Community environmental control

Deep mine safety

Dept. of Environmental Resources 10th Anniversary

Energy, Forms of

Enforcement

Environmental planning

Environmental Protection Office

Environmental Quality Board

Hazardous waste

Hearing Board

Historical and Museum properties

Laboratories

Legislation

Youth Conservation Corps Films

1974-1979

Accession # 3552

6 film reels

unprocessed

The first Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program in Pennsylvania began in the summer of 1974 with a residential camp at Blue Knob State Park. Later a second YCC camp was opened in French Lick State Park. The Pennsylvania YCC was a joint federal and state program that was administered by the Bureau of State Parks within the Dept. of Forests and Waters. Youth ranged from ages 15 to 18 and consisted of an even ratio of boys and girls. The youth performed light maintenance work such as trail clearing and building renovation. The producer of the films is unidentified. But it is possible that a local television station filmed the YCC at work for a television program spot.

Deputy Secretary for Conservation and Engineering Services,

Bureau of Topographic and Geologic Survey

The Deputy Secretary for Conservation and Engineering Services supervises three bureaus: Bureau of Facility Design and Construction, Bureau of Topographic and Geologic Survey, and Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The Bureau of Topographic and Geologic Survey was created in 1919 to prepare topographical and geological survey maps of the Commonwealth. Information provided by research conducted by the Survey was used for various purposes including developing a comprehensive state water plan. The bureau was part of the Dept. of Internal Affairs from 1919 to 1923, the Dept. of Forests and Waters from 1923 to 1927, the Dept. of Internal Affairs from 1927 to 1968, the State Planning Board from 1968 to 1971, and then the Dept. of Environmental Resources from 1971 to 1995. In 1995 with the breakup of the Dept. of Environmental Resources into two new agencies: Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources, the bureau was placed within DCNR.

Correspondence, Aerial Surveys, Field Notebooks and Maps

1919-1990

19 cartons

accession # 3784

unprocessed

The series consists mostly of topographic and geologic surveys, i.e. aerial photographs taken in 1963 of original black and white photographs taken beginning in the 1920s. The aerial surveys are in map format and are arranged by county, region, or author. The correspondence is mainly that of Samuel I. Root, Chief of the Field Geology Division of the Bureau of Topographic and Geology Survey and that of Bernard J. O'Neill, chief of the bureau's Mineral Resource Division. The documents are analyses of geological samples, geological papers, tables and charts. Interfiled with the correspondence are occasional photographs. Field notebooks are by various bureau staff. They are identified with the name of the project, book number, field researcher's name and year of research.

RG-66 Records of the Department of Environmental Protection

The Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) was created by Act 1995-18 which split the Dept. of Environmental Resources into DEP and the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The statute designated DEP as the renamed Dept. of Environmental Resources, and DEP received a blanket transfer of all basic powers and duties of that discontinued dept. not specifically assigned to the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources. Control of state forests, parks, and outdoor recreational facilities was given to DCNR so that DEP is not directly involved in administering public properties.

The Dept. of Environmental Protection is charged with responsibility for development of a balanced ecological system incorporating social, cultural, and economic needs of the Commonwealth through development and protection. It is responsible for the state's land, air, and water management programs, as well as other aspects of environmental protection, and the regulation of mining operations. The Secretary of Environmental Protection heads the Dept.. There under is an Executive Deputy Secretary for Policy and Communications, an Office of Chief Counsel, and five Deputy Secretaries.

Executive Office

Secretary's Signed Correspondence

1993-1998

5 cu. ft.

accession # 2886

unprocessed

Secretary's Signed Correspondence

1997-1998

3 cu. ft.

accession # 4370

unprocessed

Secretary's Signed Correspondence

1998-1999

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4743

unprocessed

Press Office, Executive Office

Annual Reports

2000 Annual Report, 1 vol., accession 3674

2000 Annual Report, 0.25 cu. ft, "Pa. Land Recycling Program," accession 3684

1998 Annual Report, 1 vol., accession 3206, unprocessed

Bureau of Deep Mine Safety

Annual Reports on Mining Activities

1996, 1997, 1998

(3 volumes)

{series #66.3}

The annual reports describe the mining industry in statistical table summaries organized by type of mine and county. Statistics listed are quantity and type of coal shipped to market, total production, average days worked, number of employees, number of accidents.

Annual Reports on Mining Activities

2000

1 vol.

accession #3452

Annual Reports On Mining Activities

1999

1 vol.

accession # 3445

Annual Reports On Mining Activities

1998

1 vol.

accession # 3144

Annual Reports On Mining Activities

1996-1997

2 vols.

Accession # 2442

Annual Reports On Mining Activities

1980-1985

16 vols.

Accession # 3429

Anthracite Mine Certification Records for Foremen and Assistant Foremen

1886-1968

(36 volumes, digitized rolls 6454-6482)

{series #66.1}

Arranged numerically by certificate numbers, which were assigned chronologically.

Certification was required for mine foreman and assistant foreman to comply with statutes to provide for the health and safety of persons employed in and about the Anthracite coal mines. This series consists of three types of certification records: Certificate Books, Certificate Receipt Books, and Registers. The Certificate Books contain the copies of the certificates issued. Information provided in the certificate books includes the certificate number and date issued; the name, residence, age, and place of birth of the applicant; length and nature of the applicant's service; mine district; and the report's number and date. Certificate Books for Foremen cover the period from 1886-1923, and for Assistant Foremen from 1891-1940. The Certificate Receipt Books contain only the receipt portion, not the actual certificate, and show the applicant's name, age, place of birth and length of service; the examining board's name; certificate number and date issued; and the applicant's test score. The Receipt Books for Foremen and Assistant Foremen cover the period from 1938-1963. The Registers list the name, residence, place of birth, and age of the applicant; the report's number and date; the certificate number and date issued; and finally, length and nature of the applicant's service. The Registers for Foremen cover the period 1923-1955, and for Assistant Foremen from 1923-1968.

Anthracite Region Mine Accident Report Registers

1961-1965, 1968-1975

(2 volumes)

{series #66.2}

Arranged chronologically by date of accident

These registers provide a record of accidents affecting operations at Anthracite mining facilities. Information provided includes accident number; accident date; name of colliery or mine; name of mine operator; county where mine is located; name, age marital status, and occupation of employee(s) injured; whether the accident was fatal or non-fatal; number of work days lost; and finally, the cause of the accident and a description of the injury.

Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation

Schuylkill Navigation Company

Schuylkill River Project Engineers Records

1850-1940

13 microfilm rolls, digitized rolls 6852-6864

accession 4744

unprocessed

Schuylkill Navigation Company

Reclamation Map Books

1858-1875

3 cu. ft.

accession # 4714

unprocessed

Abandoned Mine Reclamation Maps

1990-1999

10 cu. ft.

accession 3469

unprocessed

Office of Field Operations

Flood Files

1996, 1996-1997

2 cartons

{series #66.2}

unarranged

The series contains correspondence with the agency's regional offices and federal agencies such as the federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), interoffice memos, activity logs, weather updates, field reports and maps.

Policy Office

Regulation Files: Rules, Regulations and Hearing Files

1982-2003

12 cu. ft.

accession # 5086

unprocessed

Regulation Files: Rules, Regulations and Hearing Files

1982-1999

14 cu. ft.

accession # 4987

unprocessed

Bureau of Land Recycling and Waste Management

Case Summaries

Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline Company

1991

1 vol.

accession # 4223

unprocessed

Aerial Photographs

Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline Company Sites

1991

2.5 cu. ft.

accession # 4534

unprocessed

State Hazardous Waste Planning Documents

1983-1989

3 cu. ft.

accession # 4960

unprocessed

Bureau of Water Quality Management

Subject Files

1975-1989

23 cu. ft.

accession 4251

unprocessed

Subject Files

1976-1991

4 cu. ft.

accession 5016

unprocessed

Subject Files

1977-1987

4 cu. ft.

accession # 4251

unprocessed

Subject Files

1985-1989

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4942

unprocessed

Bureau of Water Quality Protection

Whole Effluent Toxicity Testing (Wetlands Files)

2001

4 cu. ft.

accession # 5015

unprocessed

Whole Effluent Toxicity Testing (Wetlands Files)

1999-2002

8 cu. ft.

accession # 4941

unprocessed

Whole Effluent Testing (Wetland Files)

1998-1999

5 cu. ft.

accession # 4748

unprocessed

Whole Effluent Testing (Wetland Files)

1998

5 cu. ft.

accession #4380

unprocessed

Whole Effluent Testing (Wetland Files)

1997

1 cu. ft.

accession #4150

unprocessed

Whole Effluent Testing (Wetland Files)

1994-1996

19 cu. ft.

accession # 4263

unprocessed

Pennsylvania Wetland Replacement Project

1996-2000

0.02 cu. ft.

accession # 4222

unprocessed

Tracing of Periodic Reports on Experimental Plants

1927-1930

2 cu. ft.

accession # 2760

unprocessed

Bureau of Water Shed Management

Agricultural Advisory Board

Minutes

1975-1991

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4118

unprocessed

Weekly Field Reports

1990-1999

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4117

unprocessed

Annual Report of Conservation Districts

1990-1999

3 cu. ft.

accession # 4116

unprocessed

State Conservation Commission

1968-1996

6 cu. ft.

accession # 4115

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas of Board Meetings

1991

1 cu. ft.

accession 5014

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas of Board Meetings

1999-2003

0.2 cu. ft.

accession # 4986

unprocessed



Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas of Board Meetings

1988-1989

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4746

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1986-1988

1 cu. ft.

accession #4393

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1986-1987

1 cu. ft.

accession #3927

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1985-1986

1 cu. ft.

accession # 3735

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1984-1985

1 cu. ft.

accession # 3512

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1980-1981

1 cu. ft.

accession # 2573

unprocessed

Environmental Quality Board

Minutes and Agendas Of Board Meetings

1980

3 cu. ft.

accession # 5085

unprocessed

Air Pollution Files

1972-1990

12 cu. ft.

accession # 2725

unprocessed

These files are mainly factory inspection reports conducted by the agency.

Bureau of Radiation Protection

Annual Reports

1991-1996

0.25 cu. ft.

accession # 3662

unprocessed

Citizens Advisory Council

Minutes

2006-2007

1 cu. ft.

accession 4976

unprocessed

Annual Report

2004

1 vol.

accession # 4589

unprocessed

Annual Reports

1971-2002

1 cu. ft.

accession # 4141

unprocessed

RG-67 Records of the Environmental Hearing Board

The Environmental Hearing Board, originally created by the Act of December 3, 1972, PL 834, began to function on February 15, 1972. From then until January 1, 1989, the date that the Environmental Hearing Board Act became effective, (Act of July 13, 1988, PL. 530) the three-member Board was part of the Dept. of Environmental Resources. That act established the Board as an independent quasi-judicial agency with five members. Like their predecessors under the 1970 Act, Board members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate for six-year terms. The Governor also designates one of the Board members to serve as chair. The Board has jurisdiction over appeals from orders, permits, licenses, or decisions of the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection. It functions like a court, holding hearings and issuing adjudications, or otherwise disposing of the appeals by final order. For related materials see RG- 43, Records of the Department of Environmental Resources.

Adjudication Case Record Files

ca. 1973-1987

(89 cartons)

{series #67.1}

Indexed both by name of plaintiff and docket case number.

The series and those listed below contain correspondence between the Board, defendant, attorneys, local government officials, regional solid waste supervisors and others. Legal documents include notice of appeal, order to withdraw appeal, pre-hearing order, county court cases, federal court cases and legal opinions. Environmental documents include Earth Disturbance Permit, Bureau of Dams and Waterway Management Permit, Bureau of Waste Management Permit, and Modification to Solid Waste Disposal or Processing Permit.

Adjudication Case Record Files

1989-1996

27 cu. ft.

accession #4944

unprocessed

Adjudication Case Record Files

1992-1994

38 cu. ft.

accession # 4650

unprocessed

Adjudication Case Record Files

1985

16 cu. ft.

accession # 2494

unprocessed

Minutes

1980-1981

1 cu. ft.

accession # 2573

unprocessed

Case Record Files

1993-1996

18 cu. ft.

accession #5017

unprocessed

Case Record Files

1993-1994

37 cu. ft.

accession #4750

unprocessed

Case Record Files

1986-1994

34 cu. ft.

accession # 4845

unprocessed

CASE RECORD FILES

1982-1983

34 cu. ft.

accession # 2575

unprocessed

RG-69 Records of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) was created by Act 1978-323, an amendment to the State's Health and Safety Code. PEMA is the successor unit to the State Council of Civil Defense (SCCD), which had been created by an Act of 1951 (P.L. 28). The SCCD was formed to deal both with defense against enemy attacks and natural disasters. It was empowered to impose rules and give orders concerning preparation and response to attacks and disasters. It was also authorized to compact with other states toward these ends and to coordinate with federal responses to major disasters. Relationships with local government were strengthened by amendment to the Act of 1951. The SCCD had a similar organizational structure to that of PEMA in terms of council membership and district headquarters. A prior organization, the State Council of Defense, had operated during World War II under authority of the General Assembly and a Governor's Proclamation, but it was abolished by a Governor's Proclamation on April 15, 1945.

The mission of PEMA is to coordinate state agency response, including the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and Office of Homeland Security; to support county and local governments in the areas of civil defense, disaster mitigation; and preparing for, responding to and recovering from man-made or natural disasters. The governor, lieutenant governor and appropriate agency directors, along with bipartisan representatives from both houses of the General Assembly, comprise the body that oversees PEMA--the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council. PEMA maintains a state headquarters in the capital and three state district headquarters (east, central, and west).

The State Fire Commissioner, a position created in 1976, is an officer under the Director of PEMA. In 1987, the Pennsylvania Emergency Response Commission was established within PEMA's governing council to carry out planning and reporting functions mandated by the federal Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act of 1986.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council (and State Council of Civil Defense, 1951-1978)

The State Council of Civil Defense was established by Act of March 19, 1951, P.L. 28, which repealed the law of March 19, 1941 establishing an earlier Council of Civil Defense. Act 323 of 1978 created the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, under which the Council was placed and renamed the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council.

The Council establishes policy and direction for the emergency management program statewide. The council membership has changed over the years, but now includes the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretaries of the various state dept's with emergency response and recovery capabilities, the leadership of the General Assembly, and representatives of county and municipal government associations, labor, business and industry, and the private sector. The council meets at least three times a year and within 72 hours after the governor declares a disaster emergency. Historically, the lieutenant governor serves as the chair of the council. In addition to the council's responsibilities set forth in the Code, the council also reviews and approves certain actions required under other laws, such as the Radiation Protection Act. Under that Act the council approves annual programs of work and spending plans for counties in emergency planning zones by the nine nuclear power generating stations affecting the Commonwealth.

The Council also acts as the State Emergency Response Commission, which oversees the various hazardous materials emergency preparedness and response requirements contained in the federal Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act of 1986 (SARA Title III).

Minutes and Agendas

1951-1985.

(3 cartons, 1 box)

{series #69.1}

Arranged chronologically by meeting date.

In this series the records include minutes, agendas, reports, manuals, lists of members, transcripts and correspondence. There are minutes for special meetings, meetings that pertained to an immediate disaster or other pressing issue. Special meeting minutes are not accompanied by an agenda and after 1972, the Council stopped printing out separate agendas altogether. Meeting topics included floods, radiation, school and community fallout shelters, emergency supplies, personnel, budgets and droughts Also included are letters of appointment from the Governor and General Assembly. Examples of specific environmental issues found within this series include the following:

In Carton 1, folder dated December 15, 1959-February 2, 1961, the minutes of December 15 discuss flood damage and relief efforts connected with the floods of August 1955. The same minutes refer to the floods of January 1959 especially the "Pittston [Luzerne County] Mine Flood Disaster and flooding in Western Pennsylvania. Of added interest are the data on Dept. of Forests and Waters project aimed at flood control.

Statistics about PEMA response to floods from 1971 through 1974 can be found in the minutes of June3, and September 30, 1974. The minutes are in Carton 2.

Also in Carton 2 in the minutes of July 25, 1972 is information concerning PEMA response to flooding in Lycoming County which caused pollution of landfill debris.

Carton 3 is notable for the minutes of March 30 and April 19, 1979 which record PEMA's response to the crisis at the Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear plant in Dauphin County. Included with these minutes are TMI response team lists of state agencies.

In Box 1 in the PEMA Council Reports folder for 1976 through 1980, there is a document entitled: "Official Policy Relating to Problems Caused By Ice James in Rivers and Streams."

In Box 1 in the folder dated November 8-December 12, 1985 there are a series of five "situation reports" from PEMA officials to Governor Dick Thornburgh on the flooding in Western Pennsylvania.

Training Department

The PEMA Training Dept. produced motion picture films for training local emergency response teams in various Pennsylvania communities. These items represent just a few of possibly many motion picture films in a "training film library." These were mainly 16 mm films in both color and black and white. They deal with topics ranging from highway safety, civil defense in wartime, to recovery from hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. Examples of titles regarding environmental issues are:

"Project Fallout" (1961)

["Hurricane] Agnes" (1974)

"Storm" (1974)

"Time for Decision-Flood Crest" (1977)

"Environment for Education" (undated)

Training Films

1940-1970

0.5 cu. ft.

accession #2557

unprocessed

Training Films

1956-1977

1 cu. ft.

accession #2538

unprocessed

RG-72 Records of the Fish and Boat Commission

The Fish and Boat Commission has its origins in fish protection legislation of 1866 that created a Commissioner of Fisheries empowered to force dam builders on the Susquehanna to pay for passageways through which androdemous fish, especially shad, could continue their natural annual upstream spawning journey. "Fisheries" had already been defined by Pennsylvania courts as the locations in bodies of water where fishing had traditionally taken place. Pennsylvania's statutory protection of fish had begun in 1813, with an act for protection on part of Conestoga Creek. A series of laws applicable to various localities was consolidated in 1866, annual fishing periods were established, and the capturing of fish in sluices was outlawed.

In 1873, the single Commissioner was reinforced by a Board of Commissioners. In 1883 a much more effective fish-walk, enabling shad to pass above obstructions, was put into use. A system of state hatcheries began which replenished depleted species. In 1903, the Board of Commissioners became a dept.-level state agency. In 1905, the legislature created a board with the short title Fish Commission (as distinct from the Board of Fisheries Commissioners), for the purpose of cooperative action with the neighboring states, and this was perpetuated until about 1910. In the short- lived Administrative Code of 1923, the Fisheries Commission was turned into an independent commission, and renamed the Fish Commission.

The term fish replacing fisheries recognized that authority was no longer limited just to fishing spots but applied wherever the fish ran. The Administrative Code of 1929 continued the use of "Fish," but relegated the unit to "Board of Fish Commissioners"-- although informally "Fish Commission" sometimes still appeared. In 1925 a Fish Fund was established, and the Commission was also involved with a newly created Clean Water Board. In 1949, the Board was by statute elevated to independent commission status and officially renamed the Fish Commission. Its head, still bearing the 1866 title of Commissioner of Fisheries, was made executive director of the agency. Now its main revenue sources were license fees from fishermen and motor boat operators.

In 1913, the state first regulated motor boats, but only by requiring mufflers. In 1931, licensing of motor boats was imposed and the Fish Commissioners were primarily responsible for enforcement; fish wardens shared the work with State Police and forest and game wardens. In 1933, the Dept. of Revenue was charged with the administration of motor boat licenses, which continued as the arrangement until 1949. In 1963, the standards for appointments to the Fish Commission were altered to require that one commissioner be knowledgeable in boating, and a regulatory statute was passed conforming to the Federal Boating Act. By 1965 the Fish Commission had a Division of Watercraft Safety. In 1991 the agency name was changed to Fish and Boat Commission; powers now extended to all pleasure boats. Since 1972, the Commission has waged a long and expensive battle to restore the Susquehanna's shad. With the cooperation of the federal government, environmental activists, and power generating corporations, significant progress has occurred since about 1992.

Executive and Administrative

The Executive Director is appointed by the ten-member Commission and is both the chief administrative officer and the chief waterways conservation officer. The Bureau of Administrative Services provides support services for all Commission operations, including labor relations, communications, affirmative action, duplicating, warehousing, federal aid, personnel, budget, and procurement.

Minutes

1965-1967, 1971-1986

2 cu. ft.

{series #72.1}

Arranged chronologically by date of meetings

The series contains the minutes of the quarterly Fish Commission meetings. The minutes document approval of past minutes and contain committee reports on boating legislation, law enforcement, propagation, special regulations, access and property maintenance. Transcripts of discussions on fisheries management, conservation regulations, and rules and regulations for fishing and boating are also present. Appendices often contain budget reports, resolutions, legislation and copies of the Pennsylvania Code & Bulletin.

Minutes

1993-1999

1 cu. ft.

accession #3338

unprocessed

This series contains the minutes of the Fish and Boat Commission meetings. They document agency business such as proposed changes to the Fish and Boat Code, correspondence with legislators and local government officials, and conservation groups such as the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. An item of item found in this carton is the 1958 Report to the people of Pennsylvania-Your Clean Streams Programs issued by the Division of Sanitary Engineering, Sanitary Water Board of the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health.

Minute Books

1924-1969

digitized rolls 6625-6632

accession 4154

unprocessed

The minute books in this series are Board of Fish Commission Minutes 1924-1954 and Fish and Boat Commission Minutes 1968 to 1969.

Annual Reports, Biennial Reports and Audit Reports

1954-1991

1 cu. ft.

accession #3337

unprocessed

The reports of the Fish and Boat Commission were sometimes published in a separate volume or booklet and occasionally within the Commission's journal Pennsylvania Angler.

Miscellaneous Publications and Reports

1892-1954

1 cu. ft.

accession #4111

unprocessed

The series consists of the agency's early annual and biennial reports which appear to supplement accession #3337 described above. Also included are the 1917 and 1923 editions of the digests of game, fish and forestry laws.

Bureau of Education and Information

The Bureau plans and directs a statewide fishing, boating and conservation education program, develops and implements media capabilities, and produces brochures, booklets, maps, and pamphlets. It also edits and produces the monthly magazine Pennsylvania Angler and the quarterly magazine Boat Pennsylvania, and supervises the magazine circulation unit and the sale and collection of monies for promotional items.

Audio Show Tapes

1982-1994

21 5 x7 boxes and 2 3x5 boxes

{series #72.2}

Arranged chronologically.

The Pennsylvania Fish Commission and its successor, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, produced a radio show which aired from September 1982 through March 1994. The shows were produced weekly, then dubbed and sent to approximately sixty radio stations. Larry Shaffer, a staff member of the Fish and Boat Commission wrote, produced, and narrated the shows. The shows were broadcast year round and ended after twelve years when many radio stations dropped the show. The Fish and Boat Commission radio shows addressed a variety of subjects, most relating to Pennsylvania's aquatic life and natural aquatic environment. Subjects included cold water boating, snakes and other reptiles, trout and bass fishing, exotic fish of Pennsylvania, and pan fishing. In addition, many shows dealt with such issues boating and alcohol, winter boat projects, boat maintenance, ice fishing, hypothermia, acid rain, pollutants, and "sportsmen helping the environment."

Motion Picture Films

1952 & undated

4 16mm motion picture reels

{series #72.3}

Arranged alphabetically by film title

The Pennsylvania Fish Commission, the predecessor of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, probably produced these four silent motion picture films depicting fishing activities. One film entitled "Experimental Bass Circling Device" contains footage of the device being used by fishermen at Pymatuning Lake. The other three films are entitled "Bass Fishing at Pymatuning" (1952), "Fresh Water Fishing at Valley Forge Hospital," and "Linesville Construction."

Transcripts of Radio Programs

1982-1991

1 box

Accession #4522

unprocessed

The series is comprised of transcripts of a three-minute weekly radio program hosted by Larry Shaffer and aired by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission from 1982 to 1991. The program covered many subjects of interest to sportsmen. Environmental topics discussed including balancing species of fish in lakes and rivers, promoting environmental awareness and acid rain.

Press Releases

1956-1989

1 cu. ft.

Accession #4421

unprocessed

These press or news releases are important sources of information about the agency's activities relating to the environment. Some folders are indexed by subject.

Photograph Prints, Negatives, and Slides

1920-1986

7 cartons

Accessions #2393 and #3193

unprocessed

Accession #2393 consists of two cartons of still photos and slides, black & white and color negatives and prints ca. 1920-1986 of Fish and Boat Commission activities. There is no arrangement.

Accession #3193 covers the period of the 1950s and 1960s. These are five cartons of black and white negatives apparently taken by staff photographers. They are arranged alphabetically.

Photograph Prints

1889-1977

9 vols ?

accession # 2757

unprocessed

No description available.

Video Produced by Television Station WGAL

1994

0.03 cu. ft.

accession # 3130

unprocessed

The videotape, "Dams of Death," is about low head dams.

RG-75 Records of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) was established by Act 16 in 1988 to take over the responsibilities of the Water Facilities Loan Board in the Dept. of Environmental Resources which was authorized under Act 167 of 1982. The Authority is an independent agency of the Commonwealth that provides low interest loans and grants to communities across the Commonwealth to fund drinking water, wastewater, and storm-sewer projects. The funded projects are designed to ensure safe drinking water supplies, cleaning up streams and limiting the damage caused by flooding. Since 2001, some of the recycled funds from this fund pool are targeted toward borrowers whose systems serve 250 households or fewer. The Authority is headed by an Executive Director and operates under a Board of Directors that includes the Secretary of Environmental Protection, Secretary for Budget, Secretary of Community and Economic Development, Secretary of General Services, two Senators, two members of the House, and four private citizens. The senatorial members are appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and by the Minority Leader of the Senate respectively and the House members are appointed by the Speaker and the Minority Leader of the House. The four private individuals are appointed by the Governor and of these, one must be a registered engineer, one a representative of the water supply and sewage treatment industries, one a representative of a local government association, and one is an at-large member.

Minutes

1988-2004

7 cu. ft.

accession # 5022

unprocessed

Annual Reports

1999-2000, 2004-2006

1 box

accession #3678 and #4971

unprocessed

Highlights of environmental projects controlling drinking water, waste water and storm water in the Commonwealth. The annual report lists all Pennsylvania communities receiving project grants including funding for the "Growing Greener" program. Drinking water projects pertain to outrages, biological substances, giadia, VOC's, unfiltered water, dam safety and lead. Waste water projects deal with stream pollution, bad septic systems and overloaded plants.