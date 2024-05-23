State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB)
The State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state. The State Historical Records Coordinator, who is appointed by the Governor, serves as Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board, who are appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), review grant applications submitted by Pennsylvania institutions by the NHPRC and also seek to facilitate cooperation among historical records repositories around state.
SHRAB Mission
The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board provides leadership and advocacy for the Commonwealth's documentary heritage. Its mission is to foster the preservation and accessibility of historically valuable records and to promote public awareness and appreciation of this enduring legacy. The SHRAB carries out its mission by encouraging institutions to apply for NHPRC grants; developing advisory services to improve historical records programs; identifying sources of funding and support; promoting cooperation and partnerships; and developing educational programs.
SHRAB Vision
The "common wealth" of Pennsylvania is a documentary heritage that is preserved, valued, and accessible to all present and future generations of our citizens. A strong and visible State Historical Records Advisory Board provides the leadership to preserve and promote the historical record of the people of Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Cindy Bendroth, State Historical Records Deputy Coordinator
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission
1681 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
Phone: 717-783-5796
Email: ra-localgovernment@pa.gov
SHRAB Advisory Board
State Historical Records Coordinator
David Carmicheal, Director
Bureau of the Pennsylvania State Archives
Deputy Coordinator
Cindy Bendroth, Chief
Class of 2026
Robert Stakeley
Coordinator of the Archivist and Educational Programs
Heinz History Center
Celia Caust-Ellenbogen
Interim Director, Peace Collections Archives
Swarthmore College
Class of 2025
Adam Bentz
Archivist
York County History Center Library & Archives
Richard Jenkins
Volunteer
Lackawanna and Luzerne Historical Societies
Jack Ertell
Retired History Teacher
Class of 2024
Member terms expire at the end of December during the class year.
Cathy Boyer
Records Manager
County of Berks
Dr. Barbara Zaborowski
Dean of Learning Resources
Pennsylvania Highland Community College
Molly Tighe
Archivist and Public Service Librarian
Chatham University
