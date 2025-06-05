Erie, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) owned U.S. Brig Niagara will arrive in Bristol Marine’s Sample’s Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. The journey from Lake Erie marks a pivotal moment in the stewardship of Pennsylvania’s Flagship – undergoing a more than $5 million Commonwealth capital repair and refit project over the next year.

This comprehensive undertaking will ensure the Niagara’s continued ability to sail from the Erie Maritime Museum – serving as a training platform for up-and-coming mariners and an experiential learning opportunity for visitors. Under the command of Captain Greg Bailey, Niagara’s crew voyaged over 2,000 nautical miles via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

"The U.S. Brig Niagara is more than just a ship; she is a living symbol of Pennsylvania's role in American history and a crucial educational asset," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of PHMC. "This essential shipyard period reflects PHMC’s investment in her future, ensuring she can continue to inspire future generations and proudly represent the Commonwealth during the America 250 celebrations in 2026 and for many years to come."

Key project priorities include:

Repairing the ship’s stem assembly

Replacing framing, hull planking, waterway timbers, and compromised sections of gun ports, decking and bulwark planking

Recaulking the deck and painting the hull topsides and bulwarks

Installing new engines and transmissions, as well as new generators and upgrades to the ship’s electrical system

"It's an honor to welcome the U.S. Brig Niagara to our shipyard," said Dennis Gunderson, General Manager of Bristol Marine’s Shipyard at Boothbay Harbor. "Our team is deeply committed to the preservation of historically significant vessels, and the Niagara represents a truly unique piece of American history. We look forward to applying our expertise to ensure she's ready for her future voyages."

A fixture on Lake Erie and the Great Lakes since 1990, the Niagara is scheduled to return to Erie in July 2026, in time to participate in the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. This shipyard visit follows a successful trip to Cleveland’s Great Lakes Shipyard in October 2024, where the installation of two new Max-Prop variable pitch propellers significantly enhanced the vessel's performance and efficiency.

About Bristol Marine and Sample’s Shipyard

Bristol Marine’s Sample’s Shipyard, nestled at the head of Boothbay Harbor in Mid-Coast Maine, carries a rich legacy of shipbuilding dating back to 1869. Led by General Manager Dennis Gunderson, their highly skilled and experienced team masterfully combines traditional wooden boatbuilding and restoration techniques with modern materials and equipment, keeping them at the forefront of this storied industry. Their expertise was recently showcased in Fall 2022 with the completion of an eight-year restoration of the schooner Ernestina Morrissey, a National Historic Landmark and the Official Vessel of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This commitment to preserving maritime heritage while embracing innovation makes them an ideal partner for the Niagara's extensive restoration.

About the U.S. Brig Niagara

The U.S. Brig Niagara is a historically accurate reconstruction of the brig commanded by Master Commandant Oliver Hazard Perry in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. Operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission from her homeport at the Erie Maritime Museum, the Niagara sails as a sailing school vessel, goodwill ambassador, and a symbol of Pennsylvania's rich maritime heritage.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.