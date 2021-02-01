The State Museum of Pennsylvania Presents Learn at Lunchtime Virtual Series

​

Harrisburg, PA – Beginning Friday, February 5 at 12:15 PM, and repeating each Friday thereafter, The State Museum of Pennsylvania presents its popular Friday speaker’s series online. Virtual visitors will learn about Pennsylvania topics and museum collections by joining live conversations with curators, educators, colleagues and friends.

Each week will highlight different recurring Pennsylvania topics:

First Friday of the month: Artists/Conversations – State Museum Fine Art Curator Amy Hammond talks with artists and experts about work in the museum’s permanent collection.

Second Friday: Adventures in Nature Lab – State Museum Nature Educator Beth Erikson talks with curators and community partners about what matters in nature to Pennsylvanians.

Third Friday: Curator’s Choice – presentations by State Museum curators on State Museum/PA-related popular topics, including history, art, nature, anthropology, and more.

Fourth Friday: State Museum Perspectives – State Museum Director Beth Hager interviews a variety of colleagues and guests to highlight special exhibits, programs, and initiatives at the museum.

Fifth Friday (when occurs): Treasures from the Vault, an insider’s view of fascinating artifacts with State Museum Program Director Brad Smith and curators.

Coming up in February 2021:

Friday, February 5 Artists/Conversations

Noted fine art photographer Ron Tarver talks with State Museum Fine Art Curator Amy Hammond about his work in The State Museum’s permanent collections.

Friday, February 12 Adventures in Nature Lab

“How Do Reptiles and Amphibians Survive During Winter in Pennsylvania?” with State Museum Nature Educator Beth Erikson and featuring Dr. Walter Meshaka, State Museum Senior Curator of Zoology/Botany.

Friday, February 19 Curator’s Choice

“ A Spirited Republic: Whiskey Distilling in Central Pennsylvania," State Museum Program Director Brad Smith talks about historic small farm distilleries, a 300 hundred year-old tradition in the Commonwealth.

Friday, February 26 State Museum Perspectives

“Exploring Virtual School Tours,” a preview with the museum’s educators, in conversation with State Museum Director Beth Hager.

ABOUT THE STATE MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA

The State Museum of Pennsylvania, adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History. The State Museum offers expansive collections interpreting Pennsylvania’s fascinating heritage. With exhibits examining the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the colonial and revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the commonwealth's vast industrial age, The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America’s story.

