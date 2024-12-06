State Museum of Pennsylvania Welcomes Pennsylvanians with Festive Fun in December

This month, The State Museum of Pennsylvania will host a variety of festive-themed events, featuring interactive experiences and educational programs.

Harrisburg, PA – Throughout the month of December, the State Museum of Pennsylvania will welcome Pennsylvanians from across the Commonwealth and visitors from out of state with several festive holiday events, including a seasonal show in the Planetarium, special offers for great holiday gifts in The State Museum Store, and a family-friendly celebration to ring in the New Year. For a full listing of all available programs, visit www.statemuseumpa.org/events.

Lighting Up the Holidays with Season of Light

Visitors of all ages can gaze at the stars and explore the wonder of holiday traditions in the Planetarium program, Season of Light. Season of Light traces the history and development of holiday customs that involve lighting up the winter season, including the burning Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, and luminarias to the traditional ritual of the Hanukkah menorah and the Star of Bethlehem. The show schedule follows:

Wednesday, December 11, to Saturday, December 15, at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, December 18, to Saturday, December 21, at 12 noon and 2 PM

Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 2 PM and 3 PM

Planetarium shows are $4 per person in addition to general admission. Tickets must be purchased at the main entrance at least 10 minutes before showtime. Planetarium admission is free to State Museum Affiliate Members.

Sparkle and Savings at the Museum Store Winter Sale

Shoppers can deck the halls and celebrate their loved ones with unique holiday gifts from The State Museum Store on December 21 and 22, a dazzling selection of treasures will be on sale at 20 percent off.

The State Museum Store is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and Sunday, 12:00 noon to 4:30 PM. Entrance to The State Museum Store is always free.

Ringing in the New Year at the Noon Year’s Celebration

As the New Year approaches, families can enjoy a fun celebration in the daylight hours – Noon Years – on Saturday, December 28, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Included with general admission, the two-and-a-half-hour event will have fun-filled crafts, trivia games, and a dance party that will have everyone ready for the big event. And to cap off the festivity, Pennsylvania’s state insect, the firefly, will be dropping in at noon – the perfect way to celebrate without staying up late!

Even More Fun!

In conjunction with the Noon Year’s Celebration, there will be events occurring throughout the day, including multiple showtimes for Exploration Sky in the Planetarium.

This special show is designed for our youngest visitors and will help them learn about the motion of the Sun, the Earth, clouds, rainbows, stars, the Moon and constellations with Astrid the scientist. Planetarium shows are available at $4 per person, with showtimes at 10:15 AM, 10:45 AM, and 11:15 AM.

In addition, Curiosity Connection will have limited timed-tickets available for 45 minutes of play. Tickets must be picked up at the main entrance and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fallingwater Exhibit to close January 5th, 2025

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has been honored to host the Fallingwater model, crafted by Paul Bonfilio, on loan from the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York. The exhibit Seeing Fallingwater – Celebrating Pennsylvania’s Architectural Masterpiece is based on Frank Lloyd Wright’s timeless architectural marvel in Mill Run, PA, and will remain on display until Friday, January 5th, 2025. Plan to visit before it leaves!

Holiday Closures

The State Museum will be closed Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

About the State Museum of Pennsylvania

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

For more information about The State Museum of Pennsylvania, visit statemuseumpa.org

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.