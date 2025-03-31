Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded to museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies, and the museum-going public – and is only held by the top 3 percent of museums nationwide. All accredited museums must undergo a review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

AAM accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, high professional standards, and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for more than 50 years, AAM’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation, and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable to provide the best possible service to the public.

"We are honored to again receive re-accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums,” said Angelica Docog, Director of the State Museum. “This recognition of the museum staff's dedication to quality and high standards encourages us in our consistent drive for improvement.”

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only about 1,100 are currently accredited. The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 36 museums accredited in Pennsylvania.

Accreditation is a very rigorous process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation, a museum must conduct a year of self-study and undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accreditation is a monumental achievement,” said Marilyn Jackson, AAM President & CEO. “The process demonstrates an institution’s commitment to best practice and is flexible enough to be accomplished by museums of any size.”

About the State Museum of Pennsylvania

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania first opened to the public in 1905 and moved to its current site at 300 North Street, adjacent to the State Capitol Building, in 1965. The museum serves more than 70,000 visitors annually, including 30,000 students from across the state. Exhibit areas total more 100,000 square feet, displaying and housing more than 4.1 million artifact and specimens.

For more information about The State Museum of Pennsylvania, visit statemuseumpa.org or follow us on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.

About the American Alliance of Museums

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) is the only organization representing the entire museum field, from art and history museums to science centers and zoos. Since 1906, we have been championing museums through advocacy and providing museum professionals with the resources, knowledge, inspiration, and connections they need to move the field forward. For more information, visit aam-us.org.